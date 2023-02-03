Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Enzo Fernandez starts

Chelsea return to action following a two week break as they host Fulham in the Premier League tonight following a record-breaking January transfer window.

The Blues broke the British transfer record to Enzo Fernandez on deadline and take their spending over £300m for the month with Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana also moving to Stamford Bridge.

Manager Graham Potter must now come up with a solution to fit all of his new incomings into the team and help Chelsea improve on their current 10th place standing in the table. Fulham come into this West London derby sitting above the Blues in the table and the Cottagers have good memories of this clash having won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this month.

Marco Silva will be hoping to repeat that result having also strengthened his squad in January with the signings of midfielder Sasa Lukic and Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares who moves to Craven Cottage on a loan deal.

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Fulham at Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea vs Fulham

Chelsea host Fulham in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

Graham Potter integrating Chelsea’s new signings including midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Fulham defeat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this month and are two points ahead of Blues in table

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gallagher, Fernanez, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Mudryk

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian

Chelsea FC - Fulham FC

Chelsea vs Fulham line-ups

19:01 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gallagher, Fernanez, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Mudryk

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian

Chelsea vs Fulham

18:55 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are unbeaten in all 15 Premier League home matches against Fulham, winning 2-0 in each of the three most recent encounters.

Is tonight a formality or can Fulham pull off a shock win?

Chelsea vs Fulham

18:47 , Michael Jones

Fulham won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Craven Cottage on 12th January and can do the double over Chelsea for the first time. This is the 38th season they have been in the same division.

The Cottagers have only managed two victories in 37 away league games against Chelsea: 2-1 in the top flight in March 1964 and 2-0 in the second tier in October 1979.

Potter’s big decisions

18:43 , Michael Jones

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of Chelsea’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages with new signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix all included.

Aubameyang started all the Blues’ six group matches, scoring two goals, but Chelsea’s January spend meant that the Blues had to cut some members of their large squad to abide by Champions League rules.

France defender Benoit Badiashile, a £35m January signing, also misses out as does England Under-21s winger Noni Madueke and fellow new arrivals Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana.

That’s a lot of money spent on players who won’t feature in Europe this season. Will the decision to leave them out help or hinder Graham Potter?

Will Enzo Fernandez play?

18:40 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have arrived at Stamford Bridge with new signing Enzo Fernandez in tow. The Blues were waiting for confirmation that he would be able to play tonight after signing for the club on deadline day and it seems he’s being included in the squad.

Graham Potter explains how he plans to keep Chelsea’s new-look squad happy

18:35 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter accepted there will be frustration amongst some of his players as he begins the task of integrating Chelsea’s new signings following a whirlwind January transfer window.

The deadline-day arrival of Enzo Fernandez for a British-record fee took the club’s signings during the window to eight, and Potter must decide by 11pm on Thursday which three of those he will include in his Champions League squad.

Potter admitted there will be “awkward conversations” to be had, with problems over selection from his bloated squad inevitably spilling over into the club’s Premier League campaign, with 33 first-team players on the books.

Graham Potter explains how he plans to keep Chelsea’s new-look squad happy

Graham Potter on Enzo Fernandez

18:30 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss, Graham Potter, spoke about the Blues’ new British transfer record signing Enzo Fernandez and what he will bring to Stamford Bridge.

“He’s still young, coming to this country you have to adapt, you have adapt to the club, so it doesn’t matter what the fee is, that still has to happen, but we will help him with that,” said Potter.

“And his personality is one that makes you think you have no concerns with him. He’s a fighter. He understands how fortunate he is. He fights for the team, he’s not afraid, he’s got courage, he’s open-minded, he wants to improve.

“If you can play in the six for Argentina, and play in the big games he has, at his age, and with the quality he has shown, it’s not straightforward.”

Marco Silva on facing Chelsea again

18:25 , Michael Jones

Fulham defeated Chelsea three weeks ago in the Premier League and defeated them 2-1 at Craven Cottage. The Cottagers boss was asked whether his team can repeat that performance or if he expects tonight’s match to be different.

“If you ask me if it’s a different, but more difficult, challenge for us – definitely. We played three weeks ago, and after that result of course it will be more difficult for us,” said Silva,

“Not just because we are playing away from home, but we know the quality they have. It’s a moment for them to adjust things and to prepare the game against us, and we know that they are going to be stronger in that game.

“And, for that reason, we have to be stronger than the game we played against them at home. Of course it will be different in certain areas of the pitch, with a different profile of players as well.”

Chelsea vs Fulham prediction

18:15 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter is still trying to find the right combination of players to make Chelsea a formidable force once again and his job has gotten harder following a number of expensive January signings.

The Blues have underperformed this season and come up against a surging Fulham side who - despite two recent defeats - are in fine form and full of confidence. Marco Silva’s men will believe they can get something out of this match and things may just turn out that way.

Chelsea 1-1 Fulham.

Chelsea vs Fulham predicted line-ups

18:10 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile; Azpilicueta, Hall, Gallagher, Cucurella; Mount, Mudryk, Havertz

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Andreas Pereira; Decordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian

What is the early team news?

18:05 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are waiting to hear whether deadline-day record signing Enzo Fernandez will receive clearance in time to play against Fulham, which could leave Chelsea short in midfield with Jorginho having joined Arsenal on deadline day.

Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are available to return to the bench but are not yet ready to play 90 minutes, while Wesley Fofana is training with the rest of the squad.

Fulham manager Marco Silva will have his two new signings Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic available to face their local rivals.

However, with Lukic only arriving at the club 24 hours before the match, he may not be in contention for a starting spot. Neeskens Kebano remains on Fulham’s long-term injury list.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

18:00 , Michael Jones

The match will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Friday 3 February.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Chelsea vs Fulham

17:16 , Michael Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Chelsea take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are languishing 10th in the table and need to string together a run of positive performances if they hope to challenge for the Champions League spot come the end of the season. They’ve been given a boost by some ungodly spending from owner Todd Boehly who has brought in over £300m worth of players in January alone.

New signings such as Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Enzo Fernandez may help get Chelsea out of their slump but Graham Potter is faced with a tricky task of fitting all the new players into the team as well as dealing with the egos of such a large squad.

In contrast Fulham are thriving under Marco Silva. They come into the match two points ahead of Chelsea and seventh in the table which is an incredibly impressive effort for the newly promoted side. However, they have lost their last two league games - to Tottenham and Newcastle - so will be keen to get more points on the board tonight.

Their last victory was against Chelsea a couple of weeks ago. Joao Felix shone on his debut for the Blues but got sent off at Craven Cottage allowing Fulham the impetous they needed to go on and seal a famous 2-1 victory. Can the Cottagers repeat that performance at Stamford Bridge tonight?