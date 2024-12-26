Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Fulham - LIVE!

Chelsea play at Stamford Bridge for the final time in 2024 as they host Fulham this afternoon. Enzo Maresca’s side have not been beaten on home soil since Manchester City’s victory in August and it has provided the foundation for a superb season to date, with the Blues only four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

A draw with Everton last time out has slightly stalled Chelsea’s momentum and they now look to return to winning ways. Marc Cucurella is back from suspension and the question for Maresca is how much to rotate his strong squad, with matches against Ipswich and Crystal Palace swiftly following this London derby.

Fulham have impressed themselves this season and have already held Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham to draws this month. Marco Silva’s side sit ninth in the table but only three points off the top five, with the battle for European places set to be a tight one in 2025. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground!

Chelsea vs Fulham latest news

Chelsea XI confirmed: Cucurella returns

Fulham XI confirmed: Andersen returns

Standard Sport prediction

Hilario farewell

14:51 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

This will be goalkeeping coach Hilario’s final game at Stamford Bridge as he will be joining up with Thomas Tuchel and England in the new year.

One last game at the Bridge for Hilario.



Thanks for everything, H! 💙

Maresca on Cucurella return

14:46 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Marc Cucurella is back in the Chelsea XI following suspension and Enzo Maresca is delighted, but not just because of the balance the Spaniard offers to the backline.

"Not only defensively, overall on the ball and off the ball he's helping us a lot,” Maresca told Amazon Prime.

Not long now!

14:41 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Less than 20 minutes to go until kick-off in the west London derby.

Chelsea aiming to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to a point, albeit potentially for a few hours.

Marco Silva's thoughts

14:36 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Marco Silva has explained Fulham’s change of system is not designed to solely stop Chelsea:

“We don’t have many solutions, not really related to Chelsea, it’s more about ourselves,” he told Amazon Prime.

Premier League latest

14:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It’s full-time in the day’s early kick-off from the Premier League and Manchester City have been held to a 1-1 draw by Everton.

That is now one win in 12 for the reigning champions.

Chelsea can move 10 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side with victory this afternoon.

Chelsea suspension risks

14:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez have to be careful this afternoon.

Both start this west London derby with four yellow cards in the Premier League to their name.

This means if either are booked against Fulham, a one-match suspension will be served against Ipswich Town next Monday.

Fulham's barren run

14:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham have been impressive on their travels in the Premier League this season, taking points off Tottenham and Liverpool in recent outings.

However, they tend to struggle at Stamford Bridge.

It’s 13 years since they scored a goal at this ground and ironically that was on Boxing Day in 2011.

The Chelsea dressing room

14:16 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge as the Chelsea dressing room is prepared ahead of kick-off.

Fulham changes

14:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham have made five changes from the side which drew at Southampton, and are boosted by the return of Joachim Andersen in defence.

It also looks like a change in system for the Cottagers with a back five deployed.

Pre-match thoughts

14:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Just the one change for Chelsea this afternoon as Marc Cucurella returns to the starting line-up after missing the goalless draw against Everton.

"None of the rotation that we've seen Enzo Maresca tend to use when it's a weekend game followed by a midweek fixture ."



🗣@MalikOuzia_ gives his pre-match thoughts on the Chelsea team news!



🗣@MalikOuzia_ gives his pre-match thoughts on the Chelsea team news!

Fulham XI

13:53 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Pereira; Adama, Jimenez, Iwobi

Subs: Benda, Cuenca, King, Sessegnon, Cairney, Wilson, Godo, Vinicius, Muniz

Chelsea XI

13:46 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Jorgensen, Acheampong, Disasi, Casadei, George, Joao Felix, Nkunku, Guiu

Team news imminent

13:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are expecting the team news to be announced shortly.

Stay tuned...

Fulham arrive

13:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham have arrived at Stamford Bridge for this afternoon’s West London derby.

The Cottagers have taken points off Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool this month, will they frustrate Chelsea today?

Boxing Day is for football. ⚽️

Mykhailo Mudryk given time to 'disconnect'

13:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea have given Mykhailo Mudryk time to “disconnect” from the controversy over his failed drugs test.

Mudryk has been provisionally suspended from football after testing positive for a banned substance earlier this season following an “adverse finding in a routine urine test”.

The 23-year-old insists he has never knowingly taken any banned substance, vowed to prove his innocence and has the full support of manager Enzo Maresca and the club, but is now awaiting the test results of a ‘B’ sample. Should the adverse finding be confirmed, he could be hit with a lengthy ban.

“In this moment, it’s also good he can disconnect a little bit from the situation,” Blues boss Maresca said. “The last time I spoke with him, we tried to support him. Now we are just waiting.”

READ THE FULL STORY HERE!

Romeo Lavia injury update

13:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea will be without Romeo Lavia against Fulham, but manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that the midfielder is now doing “much, much better”.

“Romeo is still recovering,” Maresca said of Lavia at his pre-Fulham press conference on Christmas Eve. “He’s much, much better. He’s on the pitch and working but he’s not ready for the next game.”

READ THE FULL STORY HERE!

Setting the stage

13:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Under two hours to go until kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Expect the stadium to start filling up any moment now as an intriguing West London derby is in store this afternoon.

Predicted Chelsea XI

13:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Enzo Maresca is not spoilt for choice at centre-back, with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile still sidelined and Tosin Adarabioyo likely to continue his partnership with Levi Colwill.

Noni Madueke could come in for one of Jadon Sancho or Pedro Neto out wide and up front, Christopher Nkunku will be hoping that Nicolas Jackson is rested.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

13:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is on a run of 50 consecutive Premier League starts for Fulham.

It is an underrated quality in football, but Robinson is very rarely injured.

Click here to read about how the 27-year-old has become the best left-back in the league.

Cole Palmer challenge

13:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Cole Palmer already has 11 goals and six assists in 17 Premier League games this season but showed visible signs of frustration during last weekend’s goalless draw with Everton.

Enzo Maresca has spoken regularly the need for Palmer to adapt to being man-marked now that he is both a known and feared quantity, and despite his superb output, believes the 22-year-old still has work to do on that front.

“He still has to improve things in those moments,” Maresca added. “Especially because if you get frustrated you lose a bit of your focus on the game.

“He has to always focus on the game. Then, for sure, game after game he’s going to understand more about when they mark him man-to-man, how to move a little bit.”

Read his full quotes here!

Chelsea vs Fulham: Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea wins: 52

Draws: 27

Fulham wins: 12

The Blues won the corresponding fixture last season 1-0 thanks to Cole Palmer's penalty.

Cole's penalty was the difference when we hosted Fulham last term. 🎯

Standard Sport prediction

12:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Only Manchester City have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this season.

The Blues are consistently impressive on home soil and should enjoy this match more than the Everton clash last time out, with Fulham unlikely to come just to sit back and defend.

Clean sheets are a rarity for Chelsea and there could be goals at both ends, but Enzo Maresca’s side should have enough to win.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Fulham team news

12:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Andreas Pereira is back after serving his suspension in the goalless draw with Southampton. Emile Smith Rowe will hope to return after missing out last weekend whilst Sander Berge is being assessed for an ankle knock.

However, Kenny Tete is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and so Timothy Castagne is expected to continue in defence and Reiss Nelson is set to be out for another two months with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea team news

12:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Marc Cucurella is available for selection again after serving his Premier League suspension against Everton last weekend and could be restored to the starting line-up.

Though Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana are all expected to miss out.

