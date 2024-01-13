Chelsea v Fulham LIVE: Score and updates from London derby at Stamford Bridge

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea welcome near neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge as the two London clubs return to Premier League action.

Fulham could move within a point of their hosts and the top half of the table with victory but both sides were beaten in midweek Carabao Cup fixtures, with Chelsea slipping up at Middlesbrough and Fulham beaten by Liverpool as each conceded a one-goal first-leg deficit.

The pair did finish 2023 with league wins, though: Mauricio Pochettino’s men survived a late Luton rally at Kenilworth Road and Marco Silva’s side secured an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League updates

Chelsea take on Fulham in a west London derby in the Premier League

Chelsea are just four points and three places ahead of their rivals in the table

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Broja, Palmer

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Chelsea FC - Fulham FC

Chelsea v Fulham team news

12:05 , Luke Baker

Here are the two line-up this lunchtime.

Chelsea vs Fulham

11:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…