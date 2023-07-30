Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE!

The Premier League Summer Series tonight concludes in the United States with an intriguing London derby. A win tonight for the Blues could see them claim the pre-season friendly tournament Stateside in a welcome boost with less than two weeks until the new campaign kicks off.

Mauricio Pochettino will be pleased with how his squad have performed over the pond, especially new forwards Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, as he enjoys an unbeaten start to life as manager. Fulham, meanwhile, are yet to win in America having lost to both Brentford and Aston Villa, while also navigating speculation over the futures of manager Marco Silva - who is staying put - and star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - who is back with the squad but unsure for how long.

Will Chelsea secure silverware before the real work starts in a fortnight, or can Fulham replicate their win over the Blues from just six months ago? Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the FedEx Field in Maryland.

Chelsea vs Fulham updates

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST, FedEx Field

How to watch: Sky Sports

Chelsea team news: Madueke available again

Fulham team news: Mitrovic back with squad

Score prediction: Blues earn braggin rights

Fulham team news

17:34 , Alex Young

Fulham have welcome Aleksandr Mitrovic back into the squad, but he will not be involved tonight due to the ongoing transfer speculation.

The striker has reportedly said he would never play for Fulham again after they rejected multiple bids from Saudi Arabia for his services.

Joao Palhinha is missing with a shoulder injury, and will not return before the first game of the season.

Chelsea team news

17:29 , Alex Young

Noni Madueke could return for Chelsea today as he looks for his first minutes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 21-year-old could be included in a front line with Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Story continues

Reece James played 65 minutes in Chelsea’s previous friendly in the Premier League Summer Series, a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in Atlanta but may not start tonight.

Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell could all come into the backline in place of James, Trevoh Chalobah, Bashir Humphreys and Marc Cucurella.

Enzo Fernandez may be partnered with Andrey Santos for the first time, with Conor Gallagher also possibly recalled.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

17:23 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Sky Go website or app.

Welcome

17:18 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League Summer Series pre-season friendly between Chelsea and Fulham.

It’s the final match of the Stateside tournament, and the Blues are in contention for a welcome bit of pre-season silverware.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm UK time and we have Nizaar Kinsella in Maryland for us.

Stick with us.