Chelsea 0-0 Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening. Graham Potter’s side look to have turned a corner of late, picking up three wins on the bounce as the former Brighton manager lifts some of the pressure on him.

While the priority this season is now next month’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, the Blues will be keen to maintain their upturn in League form to ensure they got into that with confidence. N’Golo Kante is back for Chelsea and is named on the bench, while Reece James is fit to start in a big boost.

Three wins in a row have lifted the mood at Stamford Bridge, and Potter will be desperate for his side to take that momentum into the international break. For Everton, their improvements have largely come at home, and they must now prove they can deliver on the road. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

18:10 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Huge cheers as Kante jogs down the touchline for a little warm-up. Every chance he makes his return off the bench at some point this evening.

Pulisic is back on his feet and fine to continue, not looking entirely thrilled with life though after that blow. Safe to say he did his job in the wall though.

18:07 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Badiashile with a completely needless foul and Everton have a free-kick in a great position. This is exactly what they play for.

That’s not really the game-plan though. Gray decides to go for goal, hammers it straight into Pulisic’s face in the wall and he’ll need some treatment.

18:04 , Matt Verri

33 mins: A rare, rare Everton break. Gray leading the charge, pink shirts eventually arrive on the scene to help him.

Everton turn all the way back though and lose it, Chelsea on the counter now. Felix has space on the edge of the box, drilled straight at Pickford.

18:01 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Gueye the first man into the book this evening, Everton midfielder clatters into Pulisic.

Long ball pinged out to James, keeps it in play and knocks it back to Havertz. Worked to Chilwell on the left, but McNeil is back and hammers the ball up the pitch.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

17:59 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are predominantly in control of possession here, but on the occasions when they find themselves defending, they are so dangerous in transition.

Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix receive the ball so well on the half-turn before swivelling and running on. Everton’s defending has been up to the task so far.

17:58 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Outrageous turn from Felix, who has been right on it from the first whistle.

Cross can’t quite pick out James at the back post, and Everton scramble it away. Felix working really hard off the ball, brilliant on it... a decent combination.

17:55 , Matt Verri

24 mins: James slides Felix in down the right, time to pick out someone in the middle but instead dinks the ball straight out of play for a goal-kick.

Just over midway through the first-half, Everton will be fairly happy with how it’s gone. Done a decent enough job of frustrating the hosts.

17:53 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Low ball in, Chilwell’s touch at the near post takes it away from Felix and into the grateful arms of Pickford.

Everton win a free-kick just inside their own half, that’s good enough for the defenders to go up! Coleman launches it forward, falls for Doucoure who cushions it back in.

Tarkowski not far away from getting on the end of it at the back post.

17:51 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Good from Pulisic out wide, turns out of trouble and plays the ball inside.

Kovacic finds Havertz, not much in the way of options for the Germans so fires at goal from distance. Comfortable for Pickford.

17:49 , Matt Verri

18 mins: An Everton goal certainly won’t come like that. McNeil is 30 yards out, maybe more and decides to try his luck. Flies about 30 yards over the bar.

Everton already taking their time over throw-ins and goal-kicks too. Very happy to slow things down at every opportunity.

17:47 , Matt Verri

16 mins: This is not an Everton side set up to be ambitious. Midfield is full of players who will run forever and will offer that defence plenty of protection, but tough to see how the visitors score in open-play.

Chilwell whips a cross into the box, Felix’s touch knocks it into the path of Havertz but he can’t bring the ball under control.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

17:45 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have had early chances through Kovacic’s acrobatic volley and Havertz’s header, both from Chilwell’s corners on his 50th Premier League outing for the club.

Delivery excellent so far, but finishing just lacking at the moment. The Blues totally dominant.

17:44 , Matt Verri

13 mins: That is... soft. To put it mildly.

Fofana sends the ball down the line, Havertz does really well to get there initially. Godfrey across though and tumbles on top of the ball, with the linesman looking down on top of him and eventually deciding to wave the flag for a foul.

17:42 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Another good delivery from Chilwell, Havertz wins the header at the near post but nods over the move.

Chelsea visibly so much more confident now than they were a few weeks ago. Actually look capable of scoring a goal, which has been a fairly rare feeling watching them.

17:41 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Felix with a smart turn, lays it off to Fernandez and he finds James out on the right.

Chelsea work it all the way over to Chilwell on the opposite flank, back to Felix and his deflected effort spins behind for a corner.

17:39 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Scrappy few minutes, ball bobbling around for most of it around the halfway line.

Doucoure is pretty much the furthest Everton player forward a lot of the time, leading the press when they do look to push up.

At the other end, Pulisic is nearly in behind but the ball is just overhit through to him.

17:36 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Decent ball in from Chilwell, flicked behind for a Chelsea corner.

It will be Chilwell to take this too, swung into the six-yard box and it’s headed straight up rather than away. Nodded to Kovacic at the second time of asking, volleys just wide!

Really decent chance for the midfielder.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

17:34 , Matt Verri

Joao Felix has started as the central attacker in Chelsea’s 3-4-3 system here. He isn’t necessarily dropping in as you would expect from a False 9.

Instead, the Portugal international is the furthest man upfield, looking for through-balls from the midfielders, as well as from Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz either side of him.

17:34 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Fernandez tries his luck from just outside the area, blocked and there are some very hopeful handball appeals. Never getting that.

Decent start from the Blues though, straight on the front foot. Felix wins a free-kick for his side in a dangerous position.

KICK-OFF!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Up and running at Stamford Bridge!

Not long now!

17:24 , Matt Verri

Players will be in the tunnel any minute now.

Reminder of Everton’s woeful record at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League - one win in 30. That’s a lot of misery!

International break coming up for these two sides after this match, so important to go into that on a high.

Potter on Kante’s return

17:21 , Matt Verri

“Managers before me have spoken very highly of him because he is a top, top player,” the Chelsea boss says.

“He has been a huge miss to us. That’s not to say others have not given absolutely everything, but N’Golo Kante is N’Golo Kante.

“Once he is at his highest level, he is a huge player for us. We want him to be the player that he is but in a responsible way, done as safely as we can.”

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

17:17 , Matt Verri

A few weeks ago, this might have been a crucial fixture for Chelsea.

But Graham Potter’s side have won three matches in a row — against Leeds, Borussia Dortmund and Leicester — and now this is only an important match in the context of the fact the international break comes next.

No League wins at Stamford Bridge since 1994...

17:14 , Matt Verri

Potter surprised at Mount call-up

17:09 , Matt Verri

Graham Potter has admitted he was unaware Gareth Southgate intended to select Mason Mount in his England squad for this month’s games against Ukraine and Italy.

The midfielder is not available to face Everton but was named in the 23-man squad Southgate announced on Thursday. Mount has not played for Chelsea since the 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham at the end of February.

The PA news agency understands that a breakdown in communication between Chelsea and the England camp led to Mount’s inclusion in the squad announced on Thursday. Potter admitted his surprise at Mount’s selection, and confirmed the player will not be fit to play for club or country until after the international window.

“He’s never been available as far as I’m aware,” said Potter. “Probably as a club we will (seek clarity on why he was named). I don’t have all the contacts of all the doctors.

“As far as I was aware, he wasn’t going to be available for us at the weekend. He needed a bit of time for his injury to settle down which pretty much ruled him out of the England thing.

“I don’t think there’s anything untoward. Sometimes, a player can be named but there’s still a couple of days where things can be changed. As far as I was aware he wasn’t available.”

Warm-up time!

17:03 , Matt Verri

Landmark for Chilwell

16:55 , Matt Verri

It’s Chilwell’s 50th Premier League appearance for Chelsea this evening.

The Englishman has been in good form too, with a goal last time out against Leicester and an assist in the win over Leeds.

Not great news for Cucurella, who also misses out on a place in the back three this time.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

16:47 , Matt Verri

16:39 , Matt Verri

Kante is indeed back in the Chelsea squad, with the Frenchman named on the bench this afternoon. Kovacic and Fernandez once again the starting midfield pairing.

Pulisic gets the nod over Mudryk in the front three, while James is fit to start at wing-back and Badiashile comes into the back three.

For Everton, it’s the same side that beat Brentford. That means now out-and-out striker, plenty of pressure to deliver that creativity. Really strong Toffees side in midfield though.

Everton team news

16:34 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Gray.

Subs: Holgate, Mina, Begovic, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms.

Chelsea team news

16:31 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kepa, Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile, James, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell, Felix, Havertz, Pulisic.

Subs: Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mudryk, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Cucurella.

Stand by...

16:26 , Matt Verri

Team news from Stamford Bridge coming up next.

There are about 3000 players available to Graham Potter, we’re about to find out who he’s gone with this time.

How Kante can help Fernandez

16:18 , Matt Verri

N’Golo Kante could help unlock Enzo Fernandez’s full potential when he is back up and running in a Chelsea.

A lot has changed since Kante last played, in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in August.

Thomas Tuchel has been replaced by Graham Potter, his old midfield partner Jorginho has been sold to Arsenal and Fernandez has signed for a British record £106.8million.

Fernandez has made an impressive start at Chelsea. Since joining in January, he has averaged the most long and progressive passes per 90 minutes of all midfielders in the Premier League to play more than 300 minutes.

But in the Champions League first-leg defeat by Borussia Dortmund, the way Karim Adeyemi ran past him on the break highlighted a potential weakness in his game.

A lack of recovery pace was further displayed by an unflattering statistic at the end of February that showed he was the most dribbled-past midfielder in Europe’s top five leagues.

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full piece here

Blues have arrived!

16:10 , Matt Verri

Chelsea in the building, with N’Golo Kante arriving alongside his team-mates. Seven months since his last appearance - he is set to finally make his return from injury this evening.

Unlikely he’ll be in from the start as Chelsea look to ease him back into action, but the Frenchman is expected to at least be in the squad.

Consider the stage officially set...

16:04 , Matt Verri

Colwill not thinking about Chelsea future

15:58 , Matt Verri

Levi Colwill has put thoughts about his Chelsea future on the back burner until the summer, as he focuses on helping Brighton push for Europe.

The 20-year-old is on loan at Brighton and, after two months out injured, excelled on his return in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Brighton hold Colwill in high regard and tried to sign him last summer during talks over the deal that saw Chelsea sign Marc Cucurella for £62million.

Speaking after Brighton beat Palace to move six points off fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand, Colwill insisted he is not thinking about his future beyond this season.

“I haven’t thought about it, to be honest, every day I am working hard and that’s all I am focusing on,” he said. “If I start planning for the future, then everything might not go well here and everything then changes.

“This is my main priority right now to work hard with my teammates. I have loved every minute of being here. I have learned so much even when I wasn’t playing, now I am getting minutes after coming back from injury so I can’t complain.”

Around the grounds...

15:48 , Matt Verri

Half-time in the 3pm kick-offs around the country.

Not great news for Everton that Leeds are winning, but Southampton have just fallen behind against Tottenham after a Pedro Porro goal. Aston Villa have the edge over Chelsea in the ‘battle for 10th’.

Aston Villa 1-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 0-1 Tottenham

Brentford 1-0 Leicester

Wolves 0-1 Leeds

Chelsea set for Kante boost

15:40 , Matt Verri

N’Golo Kante could make his first appearance since the second week of the season this evening.

The midfielder has been out of action since August with a hamstring injury, but Blues boss Graham Potter has confirmed that he may rejoin the squad against Everton.

Asked if Kante could feature at Stamford Bridge, Potter said: “[He has a] chance of being in the squad. It’s the first time, so it’s fantastic, great.

“There will be managers before me that have spoken very highly of N’Golo because he is a top, top player. He is a huge miss to us. He has been a huge miss to us. That’s not to say the other players haven’t given absolutely everything, because they have.

“But N’Golo Kante is N’Golo Kante. He is a top player. So it’s great for us that he’s back. We need to be mindful of the fact that he’s had a long injury.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Every point crucial for Everton

15:26 , Matt Verri

Sean Dyche has got Everton looking much better at Goodison Park, they now need to show that on the road too.

Just four points separating 12th and 20th in the Premier League, it is extraordinary how close it is in that relegation battle.

Victory here and Everton could spend the international break in 12th, just a place behind Chelsea!

Chelsea set for Club World Cup return

15:14 , Matt Verri

FIFA have announced the qualification criteria for the new-look Club World Cup in 2025 and have all but confirmed Chelsea’s involvement in the tournament.

The Blues will take part in the new 32-team format after winning the Champions League in 2021.

Chelsea, along with Real Madrid, who won it in 2022, will be at the event that includes winners up until 2024.

Additional European teams will be selected by club rankings, also known as coefficient rankings, which could see Manchester City take part even without winning the Champions League.

Meanwhile, champions from other equivalent tournaments like the African Champions League and Copa Libertadores in South America will also qualify for FIFA’s revamped club tournament.

Read more on that here

Prediction: Chelsea to win 2-1

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea’s forwards now look like clicking, which is a worrying prospect for their visitors.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

Everton team news: Calvert-Lewin injured

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Everton will still be missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin but there are no other major concerns. Ben Godfrey is set to start a left-back, Dyche has confirmed.

Chelsea team news: Kante could return

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Reece James is back in training in a huge boost for Potter.

Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount are injured, alongside Thiago Silva. There is a major boost, however, as N’Golo Kante could make his first appearance since August.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Everton

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live steam: The Sky Go app or website will allow subscribers to watch on a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Live blog: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Welcome

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s clash with Everton today.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is a 5.30pm GMT.