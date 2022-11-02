Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Ben Chilwell pulls up injured after Denis Zakaria secures win

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea goes down with an injury during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Chelsea FC and Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge on November 02, 2022 in London, Englan - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

10:28 PM

Mount and Chilwell at the end of the game

The lip-readers at BT Sport suggest Mount asked him "what happened?" as they walked off the pitch and Chilwell said "It's popped". Mount was visibly aghast when he heard that.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell sustains an injury during the UEFA Champions League - GETTY IMAGES

10:26 PM

Potter speaks post-match

On Zakaria's debut: "You can see the quality that he has, played with great enthusiasm and discipline."

On Sterling's position: "We always try to get Raheem as high as possible in the attacking phase of the game. Defnei

On Chilwell: "It doesn't look positive. It's a hamstring, we need to scan it and see how he is."

On Kepa arriving on crutches: "No, he will not be alright for Sunday."

10:13 PM

Sterling with another Champions League goal tonight

Raheem Sterling scored his 26th Champions League goal, with only Wayne Rooney (30) scoring more among Englishmen; 92 per cent of those have come from inside the box (24/26).

10:08 PM

Chilwell being helped off at the end

Unfortunate for England and Ben Chilwell a few weeks from the World Cup...❌#UCL pic.twitter.com/eowwHxXuaH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022

10:08 PM

Zakaria on his debut goal

It was important for me to play well and help the team to win, and I think the job is done tonight. On my mind was only that I have to score! I shot as hard as possible and it went in.

10:05 PM

Relevant news for the next round

A resounding 6-1 win for Benfica at Maccabi Haifa tonight means PSG have finished second in that group. They finished level on 14 points but went through on away goals scored.

That means they are a potential opponent for Chelsea, Manchester City or Spurs in the last 16, which would be scant reward for topping their groups.

10:01 PM

Players know when it is a bad one...

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell down injured - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

09:56 PM

FT: Chelsea 2 Dinamo Zagreb 1

That is that, and Chilwell is hopping towards the tunnel with the help of two physios. I'm not an expert, but that suggests a more serious problem than a touch of cramp.

Other than that, a decent night for Chelsea. They finished the group with a win and Zakaria staked a claim with positive showing in midfield.

All thoughts will be with Chilwell though.

09:53 PM

93 minutes

Oh dear...this is potentially bad news for Chelsea and England. Ben Chilwell was shuffling across to defend in the left-back zone and he pulled up straight away clutching his left hamstring. Let's hope for his sake that is cramp and not a tear. Play was stopped, and he is in conversations with the physios off the pitch.

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea goes down with an injury - GETTY IMAGES/Shaun Botterill

09:50 PM

90 minutes+2

Gallagher denied from point-blank range. Mount's off-the-ball movement causing problems again, Pulisic gets to the bar-line down the left and finds Gallagher six yards out but he shoots straight at the goalkeeper. In fairness, Livakovic moved his feet quickly to get there. Chelsea should have three or four after these late chances.

09:48 PM

Just the four minutes of added time to play

Chelsea not far from the finish line and a satisfactory night's work.

09:47 PM

89 minutes

Pulisic is such an aesthetically pleasing carrier of the ball, cutting through midfield there and drawing a foul. There just isn't enough punch at the end of his approach play, which must frustrate the heck out of his coaches. Mount takes on the shot from distance, but he whipped it past the post.

09:44 PM

87 minutes

What a miss from Thiago Silva! A free-kick delivered from the left evaded Broja and reached the Brazilian - unmarked and six yards out - but his side-foot volley skewed off his heel and well wide. He holds his head in his hands.

09:43 PM

85 minutes

Chelsea having to get through some deep defending late in the game. Orsic is a very lively player; were he a few years younger he might be linked with some big Premier League moves.

Then Chelsea come forward. Lovely reverse from Pulisic - on as a sub - for Gallagher, but his shot is beaten away by the goalkeeper.

09:39 PM

80 minutes

The crowd want Loftus-Cheek to shoot from distance but he elects to keep the ball moving. Gallagher does shoot, and wins a corner via a deflection. Chelsea have had a few near misses tonight from set-pieces, but a Zagreb head was first to that.

09:36 PM

78 minutes

Chelsea are shaping up to finish this game strongly, there is certainly another goal there for them. Combination play is slick from Gallagher, Sterling and Azpilicueta down the right, but once again Zagreb defend their six-yard box stoutly. Chalobah got a near-post flick to a corner but it does not drop for a blue shirt.

09:32 PM

74 minutes

Chilwell with an inswinger corner, that Thiago Silva attacked at pace but he got underneath the header.

Foraging run from Gallagher towards the edge of the box, and wins a free-kick near the left corner of the box. Cracking effort from Mount, up and over the wall but the Zagreb goalkeeper scrambled across well to tip it over the bar.

09:29 PM

71 minutes

That was indeed Zakaria's final act, with Loftus-Cheek replacing him. Zakaria walks around the side of the pitch to a healthy ovation from the crowd, who liked what they saw. He looks deserving of Premier League minutes on tonight's showing, a solid midfield performance and a goal to boot.

Denis Zakaria of Chelsea applauds the fans after being substituted due - GETTY IMAGES

09:27 PM

68 minutes

Chelsea are not playing at full tilt, but credit to Zagreb for staying in the contest and at least setting up the closing stages to be more than a non-event. Zakaria is down and grimacing, could just be down to a lack of competitive minutes in his legs.

09:24 PM

65 minutes

Potter making a triple change: Broja for Aubameyang, Gallagher on for Havertz and Thiago Silva for Koulibaly.

Koulibaly just coming back from injury, so no surprise there.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz (centre) and Dinamo Zagreb's Arijan Ademi (right) battle for the ball - PA

09:21 PM

63 minutes

Twice in quick succession Aubayemang was just a yard away from having a clear-cut chance. First he did not have quite enough pace to reach a through ball and then a low Chilwell cross was just beyond him.

A better spell from Chelsea as Mount sees a shot blocked, but the corner came to nothing.

09:19 PM

61 minutes

Dangerous play from Orsic to dribble away from Azpilicueta towards the edge of the box, but his reverse pass towards Petkovic was too strong and ran out for a goal kick. Aubameyang finds Chilwell on the overlap, but the full-back hammers the shot from a tight angle into the side-netting.

09:16 PM

58 minutes

Havertz had half a chance with a header that did not have enough power to beat the goalkeeper. We are surely approaching the time of the game when Potter will look to his bench, if only to manage the workload of some of his players.

09:15 PM

55 minutes

Lovely interplay from Zagreb again, finding space down the sides of that narrow Chelsea defence again. Orsic could not wrap his foot around the shot from the edge of the area.

09:11 PM

52 minutes

Now it is Chelsea's turn to win a corner, Sterling making inroads once again.

Zagreb clear, but Zakaria does well to restart another attack and Aubameyang cracks a shot against the bar! It was a trademark effort, drifting inside from the left and using the inside of his right foot to try and find the far top corner.

Then Havertz is found in the penalty area but is squeezed out. Chelsea pressure growing.

09:07 PM

49 minutes

The away fans are roaring again, Chelsea a little open to the counter-attack there. The moved finished with a shot that deflected behind off Chalobah for a corner. Sutalo rose highest and met the delivery with a powerful header, and Mendy produced a smart save to keep Chelsea in front.

09:06 PM

47 minutes

Aubameyang and Chilwell try to combine down the left, but the full-back cannot squeeze a path through. Chalobah with an important interception after Petkovic tried to flip a pass forward.

09:03 PM

The players are back out

It does not look like Potter has made any changes.

09:02 PM

A slow start

7 - Bruno Petkovic's goal after seven minutes is the third-earliest that Chelsea have conceded at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League, only conceding earlier versus Ajax in 2019-20 (2nd min) and APOEL Nicosia in 2009-10 (6th min). Breached. pic.twitter.com/NwT9O9vQYE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2022

08:48 PM

HT: Chelsea 2 Dinamo Zagreb 1

The half finished with one minute of added time and Chelsea defending a corner.

A half with some positives for Potter: Aubameyang and Sterling were involved in a goal, and Zakaria scored after waiting so long for his debut.

They did concede that early goal though, and it still feels like they are trying to find their way in this system. Five shots and two on target against an inferior opponent is hardly relentless pressure.

08:43 PM

42 minutes

That was Zagreb's nicest move since their goal, reversing a pass behind Havertz and the Chelsea midfield, and firing off some quick, one and two-touch combinations. Azpilicueta hooks a cross behind for a corner which Mendy comes and claims with ease.

08:41 PM

40 minutes

Koulibaly has now picked up a yellow card for a rash challenge through the back of Petkovic on halfway. Broja has been sent to warm up for Chelsea, with Aubameyang seemingly holding his back from time to time.

08:38 PM

37 minutes

Havertz finding space between the lines, but Sterling could not get the better of Ljubicic. Nice work from Zagreb and Petkovic to transition out of a tight spot and break, but Koulibaly's recovery pace mops up well.

08:35 PM

34 minutes

Mason Mount with a flick and a trick in midfield to the acclaim of the home fans, but he did not get the foul he was looking for. Nothing came of the Zagreb attack and Chelsea can settle back into possession again.

08:32 PM

GOOOAAAALLL! Zakaria gives Chelsea the lead

Mount put on the after burners to get in behind in the right channel. Played a one-two with Sterling and cut the ball back behind the Zagreb defence, and there was the midfielder Zakaria to sweep the ball underneath the goalkeeper into the bottom corner. Any hopes Zagreb had of a famous result quickly extinguished.

It's the debut man! 🤩



Denis Zakaria gives Chelsea the lead for the first time this evening! ✨#UCL pic.twitter.com/2wXpUFORUD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022

08:29 PM

29 minutes

Sterling wants a foul close to the right touchline but the referee is having none of it. Sloppy from Sutalo to spray a pass straight out of play.

And from that Sterling really should have made it two. He laid the ball off to Havertz down the right, he returned the favour with a cross into the area, but Sterling's half-volley from eight yards was always rising. Failed to stay over it.

08:26 PM

26 minutes

Chelsea have a corner after pinning Zagreb in their own half. Good delivery but the glancing header from Koulibaly is over the bar. Potter definitely has Chelsea set up with two central midfielders and two No 10s, lots of bodies filling central areas.

08:23 PM

23 minutes

Misic picks up the first yellow card of the game for tripping Mason Mount in midfield. Jorginho is starting to find time and space in the middle of the pitch, which is key to Chelsea finding their rhythm.

08:21 PM

20 minutes

Chelsea do not need the points tonight, but they needed a bright spark like that equaliser. The do not want to be going into the Arsenal game on the back of another performance that gives fans the horrors. Good defending from Chalobah to deal with a long ball forward.

08:19 PM

GOOOAAAALLL! Sterling equalises

That was more incisive from Chelsea. Jorginho sweeps a through ball towards Aubameyang that just squeezes past Sutalo, who jumped towards Havertz between the lines. Aubameyang was running away from goal, but kept his head to backheel into Sterling's path. Steadied himself and found the bottom corner with his left foot.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling scores their first goal - REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

08:16 PM

15 minutes

Mount tries to slip a through ball down the side of the centre-halves but Sterling did not read it. Dinamo Zagreb are far too comfortable at the moment, Chelsea do not look sure of their next pass once they cross the halfway line.

That was a little better as Havertz swung a cross in from the left. Arced deep to Sterling at the back post, but he could not keep an extremely difficult volley down.

08:12 PM

12 minutes

What a scoreline for Zagreb to try and hold on to. It is more than 20 Champions League away games without a win for them, so this would be a mammoth result to take them into the Europa League. The atmosphere is a little flat as you might expect, save for the 2,000 or so Croatians in the corner.

08:10 PM

9 minutes

A worrying few minutes for Chelsea...Koulibaly is now down and receiving treatment on his left leg. The good news is the defender is on his feet and able to walk to the touchline while in conversation with the Chelsea physios. With Fofana out, Chelsea do not want to lose there other summer defensive addition.

08:08 PM

GOOOOOAAALL! Zagreb grab the lead

It was the first time in the game Zagreb attacked with any tempo. It started with a good switch of play out to the left to Ljubicic, in acres of space outside that Chelsea diamond. Zagreb worked it neatly across to the right, and a cross stood up to the back post popped off Azpilicueta and there was Petkovic to score the simplest of headers.

Chelsea's French-born Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (2L) fails to stop Dinamo Zagreb's Croatian striker Bruno Petkovic - AFP

08:06 PM

5 minutes

Chelsea seeing most of the ball in the early minutes, with the away team dropping into a defensive shape. Potter will be keeping a close eye on how this system works for him. The benefits of the diamond are lots of availability in central areas but the obvious drawback is the lack of width. Petkovic wins a foul on halfway.

08:03 PM

2 minutes

Zakaria shows good ball-retention skills to keep the ball in midfield and win a free kick. It does look as if Chelsea are using a midfield diamond with Jorginho at the base, Zakaria to the left and Mount right with Havertz at the tip. Aubameyang and Sterling as split strikers almost, with Sterling drifting right and the former Arsenal man left.

08:00 PM

KICK OFF!

Dinamo Zagreb get us going and it is their fans making all the noise.

07:58 PM

The players are in the tunnel

The rain is driving down at Stamford Bridge. That will not make things easy for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who now faces a fight from Kepa for the No 1 shirt.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy during the warm up before the match - REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

07:48 PM

Potter's pre-match thoughts

We need to be positive and try to finish the group off in a positive way, and play well. They are motivated to get the points and keep their European campaign alive. We're motivated as well. We've picked a team that is strong and experienced, with a couple of new players as well. Bit of a mixture.

Potter also confirms it is a back four with Azpilicueta and Chilwell at full-back.

07:29 PM

Graham Potter on his managerial influences

I think Jose Mourinho the first time he became Chelsea manager, he had a huge impact on football and the Premier League. Then obviously Pep Guardiola and his style. More closer to me, Roberto Martinez and being able to watch him and the way he works.

07:06 PM

One to watch...

BT Sport have a theory that Sterling could actually be playing wide left in a 4-2-3-1, with Chilwell and Azpilicueta in a back four. The Uefa graphics are famously unreliable. We will see at kick off.

07:01 PM

Analysing that Chelsea team news

It is surprising to see such a strong side for a dead rubber, but that suggests Potter is not satisfied with recent performances. Rather rest players, perhaps he wants this game to be a dress rehearsal for upcoming games against Arsenal and Newcastle. A chance to iron out some kinks.

Denis Zakaria starts his first game in a Chelsea shirt.

Raheem Sterling as a right wing-back will set tongues wagging, but I'm not sure it is the tactical jump some claim. Potter wants his team to move into something like a 3-2-5 shape when they attack, with Sterling in the widest lane of the front five. That is practically identical to playing as a touchline-hugging winger in Pep Guardiola's system, going forward at least. There may be a touch more defensive responsibility, but that is not really a requirement tonight.

06:50 PM

Dinamo Zagreb team and subs

Starting XI: Livakovic, Ristovski, Josip Sutalo, Peric, Misic, Moharrami, Ivanusec, Ademi, Ljubicic, Petkovic, Orsic

Subs: Stefulj, Lauritsen, Baturina, Emreli, Bockaj, Drmic, Marin, Theophile-Catherine, Bulat, Nevistic, Menalo, Spikic

06:48 PM

Chelsea team and subs: Potter goes with minimal rotation

06:44 PM

Will Chelsea's team selection be a clue for Arsenal?

Chelsea are already assured of a place in the Champions League last 16 as group winners, and the competition has provided some of Graham Potter's most convincing performances since starting the job.

They brushed aside AC Milan home and away, albeit with the help of an early Fikayo Tomori red card at San Siro, and created plenty of chances in an entertaining victory at Red Bull Salzburg last week. Chelsea fans are growing concerned with the level of their Premier League performances, but Potter has done everything asked of him in Europe.

He did not inherit a straightforward situation in the group either, partly because Chelsea lost their opening match against tonight's opponents Dinamo Zagreb. That would prove Thomas Tuchel's last game in charge, before Potter embarked on an unbeaten run to start his tenure. That unblemished record was brought to an emphatic end on his return to Brighton on Saturday, and the result was arguably in the post after scratchy displays against Brentford and Manchester United.

Chelsea are sorely missing the injured Reece James, with Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante also sidelined. Kepa Arrizabalaga was in sparkling form but is another on the injury list, giving Edouard Mendy a chance to regain the No 1 position. Stern tests await with Arsenal and Newcastle United in the league either side of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup upcoming, so Potter could well take the opportunity to rotate tonight (he tends to do that anyway).

The Chelsea players who get the chance to put their feet up could give us a clue as to who will start against Arsenal on Sunday. The pre-match chat for that fixture will be dominated by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but will he even make it into Potter's starting XI?

"I don't think it's a time to be using young players just for the sake of it," Potter said.

"I think we have to be competitive and we have to be respectful of the competition that still teams are looking for points for their own qualification.

"So from our perspective we have to try and think of a team that we think will win the game. We've used a lot of young players, a lot of them have been impressive, I like their character, I like their personality and it's been an important part of how we've started here at Chelsea - to get closer to the academy guys and to get to know them."

Full team news on the way shortly.