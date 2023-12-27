Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in a London derby between two teams in desperate need of a victory.

The Blues are languishing down in 12th place in the Premier League after their 2-1 defeat at Wolves on Christmas Eve, while Palace are without a win in seven games.

Chelsea have a Carabao Cup semi-final to look forward but their season is in serious danger of petering out, as they bid to end a difficult year on a positive note at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s all you need to know…

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, December 27, 2023.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Olise will look to haunt the team he nearly signed for (Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace team news

Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are suspended for Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Moises Caicedo will be fit to return, but Enzo Fernandez and Lesley Ugochukwu have both been ruled out because of injury.

Palace may be able to welcome Sam Johnstone back from a calf issue.

Eberechi Eze could be ready to make his return to the starting line-up.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction

Expect Chelsea to dominate for large spells of this one but Palace have been fairly resilient of late and can be the latest team to frustrate them.

A 1-1 draw.

Mykhailo Mudryk could come in to the Chelsea XI (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Blues are on a 12-game winning run over the Eagles.

Chelsea wins: 36

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Draws: 15

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match odds

Chelsea: 4/6

Crystal Palace: 4/1

Draw: 29/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).