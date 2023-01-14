Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Crisis club Chelsea host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday in dire need of a win.

Graham Potter is under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge and the Blues are now marooned in mid-table and could even fall behind their London rivals with a big loss. Beaten at Fulham on Thursday, it’s another huge game for Chelsea.

Palace, meanwhile, haven’t been particularly consistent during Patrick Vieira’s second stint in charge but have proven capable of springing surprises under his watch.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday January 15, 2023.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace team news

Joao Felix is suspended following the red card he picked up on his debut, adding further problems to Chelsea. Over ten senior players are already injured and Denis Zakaria was also forced off, limiting Potter once more. Raheem Sterling is a doubt, while Christian Pulisic will miss the next two months.

Blow: Raheem Sterling will be missing for Chelsea (PA)

For Palace, Tyrick Mitchell returns from suspension but James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain injured.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction

It’s hard to see where a win is coming from for Chelsea right now. Frail at the back and toothless in attack, Palace’s energy could be too much for them.

Palace to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 35

Draws: 15

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace latest odds

Chelsea to win: 4/6

Draw: 29/10

Crystal Palace to win: 4/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.