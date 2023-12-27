Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - LIVE!

Chelsea are in desperate need of a positive result as they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge tonight. Having lost to Wolves on Christmas Eve, the Blues are now closer in terms of points to the bottom of the table than they are the top four.

A return to west London will be a relief for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who have lost their last four matches away from home. It has been a more positive story at Stamford Bridge, where they are unbeaten in all competitions since October. Moises Caicedo is pushing to return tonight, while Christopher Nkunku is still waiting for his first start in a Chelsea shirt.

Palace sit 15th in the table, and only three points clear of the relegation zone, but they will move to within a point of Chelsea with victory here. Roy Hodgson has come under pressure himself in recent weeks, with the Eagles now on a seven-match winless run. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace team news

Kick-off: 7:30pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chelsea team news: Caicedo in contention

Crystal Palace team news: Eze could start

Crystal Palace team news

17:23 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace may be able to welcome Sam Johnstone back from a calf issue.

Eberechi Eze could also ready to make his return to the starting line-up, having come off the bench in the draw with Brighton last week.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

17:15 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Moises Caicedo will be fit to return tonight.

Caicedo missed the 2-1 defeat at Wolves on Christmas Eve due to illness and his availability would be a boost for the Blues.

But Enzo Fernandez and Lesley Ugochukwu have both been ruled out of the Palace game because of injury.

"Enzo no but we hope Moi yes,” said Pochettino when asked about the chances of Caicedo and Fernandez being fit.

"Moi was better on Sunday. He had a high fever and that is why he isolated. We hope he can train a little bit and be ready for Palace."

Story continues

Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are suspended.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Mudryk, Jackson, Broja

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

17:09 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 7.30pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Prime Video website or app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Good evening!

17:02 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace!

The Blues need to return to winning ways after that Christmas Eve defeat to Wolves, which made it four defeats in a row on the road. Mauricio Pochettino and his side will be glad to return to west London tonight.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:30pm GMT from Stamford Bridge. Stay with us!