Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates from semi-final

(The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea and Crystal Palace meet in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon, with both teams knowing that Liverpool lie in wait in the final itself. The Reds overcame Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday to reach a first final in a decade in this competition - and now their opponents for 14 May will be decided as the two London clubs clash.

The Blues saw off Chesterfield, Plymouth, Luton and Middlesbrough to reach the last four, making this the first time they have faced top-flight opposition during the campaign in the FA Cup. For the Eagles it’s the second time: they beat Millwall, Hartlepool and Stoke in the earlier rounds, before seeing off Everton in the quarters last month.

Back on the opening day of the season, the two clubs met in what was Patrick Vieira’s first game in charge of Palace; Chelsea won that day with ease but the return fixture in February was a much closer affair, Hakim Ziyech scoring a last-minute winner - the only defeat in 11 for the Eagles up until last weekend’s loss at Leicester. Follow the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace below:

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Palace: Butland, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Zaha, Eze, Schlupp, Mateta

Liverpool await winners in final after beating Man City

36' - Kouyate forces smart save from Mendy in quiet first half

65’ - Loftus-Cheek thumps home the opener with a clinical finish

Chelsea FC 1 - 0 Crystal Palace FC

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace (Loftus-Cheek, 65)

17:55 , Dylan Terry

65 mins: THERE’S THE BREAKTHROUGH!

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:54 , Dylan Terry

65 mins: Jorginho tries another deft chip over the top of the Palace defence but puts too much on it and Butland can watch it tamely drift out of play.

The intensity is ramping up as the match wears on and it is still level.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:53 , Dylan Terry

63 mins: Jorginho sends a long pass into Mount’s chest but as he is bearing down on goal Mitchell follows him all the way and manages to clear before the England international can get a shot off.

Story continues

Opening up. Finally.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:51 , Dylan Terry

61 mins: Zaha lifts the tempo of the match!

The Palace winger leaves Christensen in knots before sending a dangerous cross into the middle which James has to head behind for a corner.

Eze delivers the set-piece... OH KOUYATE! Well, he had a chance in the first half but this is a better one. Eze crosses in to Kouyate but the midfielder sees the ball come off his shoulder rather than his head and it drifts wide from eight yards out.

The Palace supporters have come alive. Some good moments for Vieira’s men.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:48 , Dylan Terry

59 mins: It does feel a bit like both teams have been sedated since they arrived at Wembley this afternoon.

Can someone just confirm to me that this is in fact an Emirates FA Cup semi-final and not an Emirates Cup clash?

A real pre-season friendly feel to it.

Chelsea continue to play the ball around without any sort of intensity or threat.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:46 , Dylan Terry

57 mins: Palace will be happy with how the game has gone up to now, but eventually they are going to have to try and score themselves. Either that or take their chances with penalties.

Chelsea are dominating the ball now, so Palace need to counter them with something which keeps Thomas Tuchel’s back line on their toes.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:44 , Dylan Terry

55 mins: Here comes the change for Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta makes way for Jordan Ayew.

Interesting change from Vieira. Clearly feels like they will cause Chelsea problems with a more fluid front three.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:42 , Dylan Terry

53 mins: Rudiger tries his luck with an audacious attempt from 35 yards out but it’s a mile wide of the Palace goal.

Jordan Ayew is getting ready to come on as Vieira blinks first with the tactical changes.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:42 , Dylan Terry

51 mins: Best move of the game from Chelsea.

After several minutes of build-up play from the Blues it’s Loftus-Cheek who provides the killer pass in behind for Werner.

The German scampers in between Andersen and Kouyate but the latter just does enough to usher him off the ball and Butland can gather.

VAR took a look at a shove on Werner from Kouyate but nothing came of it.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:39 , Dylan Terry

49 mins: Chelsea’ lengthy spell of possession doesn’t come to anything as Ward tackles the ball out of play for a throw-in.

Chelsea probe once more as Werner and Havertz link up smartly before Mount tries his luck from distance and picks out a few fans several rows above the goal.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:37 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: Chelsea start on the front foot as they pin Crystal Palace into their own half.

The Eagles are yet to have a touch of the ball three minutes into the second period.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:35 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Here we go then. Chelsea get us back underway.

Can we have a better game, please?

HT: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:29 , Dylan Terry

Second half coming up in a few minutes. I can guarantee you it will not get any worse than that first half.

I cannot promises it will improve, but it is simply inconceivable that there can be less opportunities.

HT: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:25 , Dylan Terry

The best chance of the half as Kouyate forces a save from Mendy before Andersen is caught offside from the rebound.

HT: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:19 , Dylan Terry

Half-time: Well, if yesterday’s semi-final was a lovely three-course meal then this one has been more of a £3 meal deal.

Very few chances in the 45 minutes as Crystal Palace have successfully nullified the creativity in Chelsea’s side.

The best opportunity fell to Palace midfielder Kouyate whose sweetly struck volley was parried away by Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea have offered next to nothing at the other end. Goalless at the break.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:17 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: There will be two minutes of stoppage time. Not sure where they’ve found that from.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:15 , Dylan Terry

44 mins: Christensen fouls Zaha on the halfway line and Chelsea’s brief spell of pressure ends with a free-kick for Palace.

You feel this game is almost certainly decided by a single goal.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:13 , Dylan Terry

42 mins: Jorginho slides a ball inside the full-back for Mount but Guehi is across to clear and wins a throw-in for his side in the process.

All a bit frustrating for Chelsea at the moment. Palace seem to have them right where they want them.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:12 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: Eze battles through a couple of challenges in midfield and it is worked out to Zaha on the left but Azpilicueta and James do enough to take care of the danger.

Palace sensing they have the upper hand as the first half draws to a close.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:10 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: Oh, that is shameful from Havertz.

The German gallops into the penalty area and goes down after skipping beyond Guehi. There was absolutely NO contact and referee Anthony Taylor brilliantly spots it.

He books Havertz. Deservedly so.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:09 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: Chelsea have been warned. That was the best opportunity of the game and it fell to a Palace shirt.

Thomas Tuchel will want to see more from his own side in the final third. They have been very quiet so far.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:08 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: BEST CHANCE OF THE GAME!

Eze sends the free-kick in from the far side and when Christensen heads it away to the edge area Kouyate volleys it goalward but Mendy gets down smartly to parry it away.

Andersen follows it up with an effort of his own which Mendy is equal to as well, but the Palace man was offside anyway.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:07 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: Schulpp and Mateta double up on Jorginho and snatch the ball off him midway inside the Chelsea half. Schlupp tries to instantly slide through Zaha but Rudiger cuts it out.

Chelsea are still a little disorganised here though and Palace earn a free-kick which Eze is preparing to send into the box.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:05 , Dylan Terry

34 mins: Chelsea probing, searching for a way through this stubborn Palace defence.

Jorginho tries to find Azpilicueta out wide but Schlupp quickly comes across to hack it away from danger.

Chelsea then work themselves into a decent area as Jorginho lays it off for Mount on the edge of the box... only for the England international to sky his effort over the top.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:02 , Dylan Terry

31 mins: Werner does excellently down the left as he outpaces Ward before sending a cross to the back post for Azpilicueta. The Spaniard is there to meet it but barely makes any contact with the ball as he slices it harmlessly away for a goal kick.

The game finally heating up a bit now.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

17:00 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Andersen intercepts another through ball towards Werner. This time he can only turn it behind for a corner to Chelsea.

James sends it into the box and Ward powers it behind for another corner. Take two, Mr James.

In it comes again and this time it’s Zaha who scoops it away. Palace then try to break but the pass through to the onrushing Zaha is too far in front of him.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:59 , Dylan Terry

28 mins: A glimpse of goal! Almost a chance for Palace. Eze clips the central free-kick over the high Chelsea line and for a moment it looks like Andersen is going to meet it, but Mendy just gets there ahead of the centre-back.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:58 , Dylan Terry

28 mins: The Palace fans in fine voice at Wembley. Safe to say it isn’t for anything that has happened on the pitch so far. There really has been very little to shout about.

Eze draws a foul from Mason Mount. The Chelsea midfielder needs to be a little careful, that’s a few free-kicks he has given away already.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:57 , Dylan Terry

26 mins: Kovacic fails to last half an hour. He limps off and is replaced by the talented Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:56 , Dylan Terry

25 mins: Rudiger clips a ball in towards Havertz and the German gets his head to the ball first but it’s tamely into the arms of Butland.

Kovacic has gone down now and is about to be replaced.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:55 , Dylan Terry

24 mins: This is an interesting one. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is getting ready to come on. May well be for Kovacic who isn’t moving particularly freely.

Meanwhile, Chelsea enjoy another lengthy spell of possession but fail to make any real inroads into the Palace half.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:53 , Dylan Terry

22 mins: Referee Anthony Taylor hops over the ball as Eze looks to start a Palace attack with a pass out wide to Zaha. Mount is in strongly though to send it out for a throw.

Yes, the referee’s dummy is up there with the most exciting moments of this game as we past the halfway mark of the first half.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:51 , Dylan Terry

20 mins: Jorginho tries to clip a deep ball towards Azpilicueta who is charging in from the right-hand side but there’s a little too much on it from the Italy international and Butland watches it drift out for a goal kick.

Patrick Vieira will be pleased with how little joy Chelsea have had in the final third so far.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:49 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: A poor touch from Werner goes out for a Palace throw as some cautious build-up play from Chelsea comes to a disappointing end.

A tentative opening 18 minutes from both sides. Looks like their hoping the other one commits and they can punish them on the break. But neither are doing so and it’s causing a bit of a stalemate.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:46 , Dylan Terry

16 mins: McArthur heads the corner clear and Alonso’s follow-up drifts tamely out of play for a goal kick.

Still waiting for a real sight of goal for either side.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:45 , Dylan Terry

14 mins: James slides a dangerous ball into Werner but Andersen nips the ball off his heels and receives a warm round of applause from the Palace supporters.

Havertz then does find Werner in behind and the German’s cut back is put behind for the first corner kick of the semi-final.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:43 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: A fierce contest at the start of this game. Kovacic goes down after a collision with Mateta on the edge of the Palace box but Anthony Taylor isn’t interested.

Eze is then shoved over by Jorginho and that one will be a free-kick.

Palace shading proceedings so far.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:41 , Dylan Terry

10 mins: Chelsea look vulnerable to the ball over the top. Mitchell clips one in behind for Zaha but Christensen acts as the sweeper again. It’s been a busy opening 10 minutes for the Dane.

Mount tries to flick a delicate pass into Werner but Kouyate cuts it out. Mount then goes for goal from distance but it’s a routine stop for Butland.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:39 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: Zaha shows his superb footwork to evade a couple of chances before sliding a lovely ball in for Mateta. The Palace forward looks to have got their ahead of Christensen before the Chelsea defender gets back in front of him and snuffs out the danger.

High-energy start but no real chances as yet.

Celtic 1-2 Rangers

16:37 , Dylan Terry

Rangers have edged out Old Firm rivals Celtic after extra-time to book their place in the Scottish Cup final.

They will play Hearts for the trophy.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:37 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: Chelsea finally enjoy a spell with the ball but Ward eventually cuts it out as the Palace fans roar on their side’s impressive start.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:35 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: Palace dominating the ball in the early stages here as Chelsea are content with dropping into their defensive shape.

We are treated to a shot of Conor Gallagher on the sidelines. He is not eligible to play against his parent club today.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:33 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: The game has been stopped again by Anthony Taylor inside the first 60 seconds due to the number of balloons still on the pitch.

Palace defender Andersen pops a few with his studs before we get back underway.

The Eagles enjoy some early possession before trying to slide Joel Ward in down the right but Christensen is across to clear.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

16:30 , Dylan Terry

1 min: KICK-OFF! Here we go then. Crystal Palace get this FA Cup semi-final underway in front of an excited Wembley crowd.

So excited they delayed the start by a few seconds after throwing some balloons onto the pitch.

Nevertheless, now we have got going.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

16:28 , Dylan Terry

The two teams are out on the pitch. We are almost ready to go for the second FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Celtic 1-2 Rangers

16:25 , Dylan Terry

A 115th minute extra-time goal has given Rangers a 2-1 lead in their Scottish Cup semi-final against Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Fashion Sakala with the precious goal.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

16:23 , Dylan Terry

Chelsea are looking to reach their third successive FA Cup final having lost the previous two against Arsenal and Leicester.

Meanwhile, Palace have only reached the final on two occasions in their entire history. And they have never lifted the trophy.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

16:21 , Dylan Terry

So, just moments after the conclusion of the two Premier League games of the day, now we turn our attention to the second FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

What a mouthwatering day’s action in the football!

Celtic 1-1 Rangers

16:16 , Dylan Terry

Half-time in extra-time in the Scottish Cup semi-final and it is still all square between Celtic and Rangers.

Just 15 minutes until we potentially see some penalty kicks.

FT: West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:15 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: That’s it! The spoils are shared after a pulsating match at the London Stadium.

Burnley took a first half lead through a Wout Weghorst header, before Maxwel Cornet missed the target from the penalty spot as the visitors spurned a golden chance to double their advantage.

West Ham then levelled in the second period through Tomas Soucek. And the hosts really should have won the game but Michail Antonio missed a gilt-edged opportunity late on.

A thrilling encounter where both sides leave with a point.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:12 , Dylan Terry

90+2 mins: Burnley are not settling for a point. They commit men forward now as groans from the West Ham supporters echo around the stadium.

60 seconds remaining.

Newcastle 2-1 Leicester

16:11 , Dylan Terry

Bruno Guimaraes has scored again for Newcastle as Eddie Howe’s side steal a victory in stoppage time.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:11 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: Three minutes of stoppage time.

Nick Pope commandingly comes out to claim a West Ham corner.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:10 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: OH IT’S NICK POPE AGAIN TO THE RESCUE!

West Ham break with pace and Bowen slides it into Antonio who is one-on-one with Nick Pope. He waits for the keeper to commit before trying to curl it round him, but Pope smothers his effort!

Wonderful, wonderful goalkeeping from the England man.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:09 , Dylan Terry

89 mins: Now Burnley come forward. You feel there is going to be a winner from one of these sides...

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:08 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: OH WHAT A SAVE FROM POPE!

Issa Diop climbs highest to head towards the bottom corner but Nick Pope scoops it away with an outrageous save down to his right!

Sensational reflexes.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:07 , Dylan Terry

87 mins: West Ham break and Rice slides it into Antonio on the edge of the penalty area. He assesses his options before going for goal and Pope flicks it over the top.

End to end!

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:06 , Dylan Terry

87 mins: Benrahma skips down the byline but can only pull it back into the arms of Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Both sides could still win this. Neither are content with a point - a draw doesn’t really suit either.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:05 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: Burnley try to wreak havoc with a set-piece of their own.

It’s nodded down by Tarkowski and when West Ham half clear it falls to Cornet but he snatches at the shot and its well over the top.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:04 , Dylan Terry

84 mins: Bowen drives at the heart of the Burnley defence but Taylor gets his body across him to steal the ball away.

West Ham come forward again, though. Antonio flicks a cross onto Benrahma. The Algerian opens his body up and tries to pick out the far corner but he catches it wrong and it drifts wide.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

16:01 , Dylan Terry

82 mins: Burnley enjoy a spell of possession. They have responded well following West Ham’s equaliser.

But here come the home side. They work it wide to Johnson and the full-back takes it on from 25 yards out but it’s miles over the bar.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

15:59 , Dylan Terry

80 mins: Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini. Another throw of the dice from David Moyes.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

15:59 , Dylan Terry

79 mins: SO CLOSE TO BURNLEY REGAINING THE LEAD!

Cornet cuts inside after a corner is half cleared and he drags a shot narrowly wide. Seconds earlier the ball was bouncing around on top of Fabianski but West Ham managed to scramble it away.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

15:57 , Dylan Terry

77 mins: West Ham come forward once again.

Rice shoots and it falls to Lanzini who comes from off the pitch to try and bundle it come but Pope and Tarkowski do enough to deny him.

West Ham 1-1 Burnley

15:55 , Dylan Terry

75 mins: Relief around the London Stadium. That goal has been a long time coming.

Now, what do Burnley have left?

GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Burnley (Soucek, 74)

15:54 , Dylan Terry

74 mins: THE FRUSTRATION HAS GONE NOW! West Ham are level and it’s Tomas Soucek.

A free-kick is sent into the box and Soucek bundles it home from close range. A textbook set piece goal from the Hammers.

Celtic 1-1 Rangers

15:53 , Dylan Terry

Celtic and Rangers have gone to extra-time in their Scottish Cup semi-final.

30 minutes more of the Old Firm at Hampden Park.

15:52 , Dylan Terry

73 mins: West Ham are beginning to look a little leggy here.

Bowen brings down Collins as he tries to chase a loose ball. Frustration.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:50 , Dylan Terry

71 mins: You have to say Burnley have defended valiantly ever since taking the lead.

West Ham have had opportunities but for the most part Burnley have limited them to half chances.

Still, a long way to go yet.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:49 , Dylan Terry

69 mins: Rice finds Johnson in space on the right but his cross is cut out and cleared away by Taylor.

Bodies on the line stuff for Burnley as they desperately cling onto this slender advantage with 20 minutes remaining.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:47 , Dylan Terry

67 mins: Oh it’s all heating up a bit here!

After Weghorst appears to catch Rice after the ball was gone, Rice then squares up to the Burnley striker and they exchange some not so nice words.

Rice goes into the book, as foes Weghorst.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:45 , Dylan Terry

65 mins: David Moyes flinches. He brings Said Benrahma on for Vlasic.

25 minutes remaining.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:44 , Dylan Terry

63 mins: End-to-end now!

Burnley break and Maxwel Cornet finds Jay Rodriguez on the edge of the box. He curls an effort towards the top corner but it’s inches wide!

Burnley so close to doubling the advantage.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:42 , Dylan Terry

62 mins: Connor Roberts is on for Lowton as Burnley make their second change of the afternoon.

Rice immediately charges forward from the restart and forces a corner.

It’s pinball in the Burnley penalty area from the set-piece before Soucek is caught offside and the visitors can breath a momentary sigh of relief.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:40 , Dylan Terry

61 mins: Cresswell swings it in and Rice has a free header but can only plant it a couple of yards wide.

Should have done better.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:40 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: Lowton fouls Vlasic just outside the area. It’s on the left-hand side, so Cresswell will swing this one in.

Good opportunity for West Ham to load the box here.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:38 , Dylan Terry

58 mins: Vlasic plants another cross onto the head of Antonio but it’s a tame finish and Pope can gather easily.

Surely Burnley can’t hold on like this for another 30 minutes?!

Celtic 1-1 Rangers

15:37 , Dylan Terry

Scott Arfield has equalised for Rangers in their Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

All square in the Old Firm.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:37 , Dylan Terry

56 mins: Cresswell with a low cross which is hacked clear by Tarkowski.

It’s then flung back in and Antonio’s header down for Bowen misses by inches! Bowen’s hair grazed the ball but he couldn’t get enough on it from four yards out.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:34 , Dylan Terry

54 mins: Lanzini is growing into this game down that left-hand side.

He sends another dangerous ball in for Bowen but it’s just over the English forward’s head.

West Ham ramping up the pressure.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:32 , Dylan Terry

52 mins: Lanzini drives forward and picks out Rice who has made a run into the channel. West Ham eventually work it out to Cresswell but his delivery is punched clear by Pope.

The Burnley keeper has not made a single error yet today. He has been flawless.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:30 , Dylan Terry

50 mins: Rodriguez finds McNeil on the right-hand side but he then plays a shocking ball all the way back to Bowen on the halfway line!

West Ham break and Vlasic stands a ball up for Soucek at the back post but the Czech midfielder can only guide it wide off his knee from six yards out. He missed it with his head and couldn’t re-adjust in time.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:27 , Dylan Terry

47 mins: West Ham have started the second half how they ended the first - dominating possession.

That said, aside from Pope’s save from Bowen, the hosts have struggled to create too much in the way of clear-cut chances.

Celtic 1-0 Rangers

15:26 , Dylan Terry

Greg Taylor has given Celtic the lead against Rangers in their Scottish Cup semi-final.

Huge goal in the Old Firm derby.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:25 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: We are back underway at the London Stadium!

HT: West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:22 , Dylan Terry

Second half coming up. Burnley are 45 minutes away from what would be a mammoth three points in their battle to avoid the drop.

Newcastle 1-1 Leicester

15:18 , Dylan Terry

Elsewhere, Newcastle and Leicester are level at 1-1 after 45 minutes at St James’ Park.

Ademola Lookman gave the visitors the lead early on with a low driven finish from inside the penalty area.

But Bruno Guimaraes stabbed home the equaliser from close range after a VAR check confirmed that he had not fouled Kasper Schmeichel.

HT: West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:16 , Dylan Terry

This is a statistic that will undoubtedly surprise all of you, especially if you have seen the size of Wout Weghorst.

1 - Wout Weghorst has scored his first headed league goal in 35 appearances (13 for Burnley, 22 for VfL Wolfsburg), with this his first since netting against VfB Stuttgart in April 2021 for Wolfsburg. Surprised. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2022

HT: West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:11 , Dylan Terry

Half-time: The referee blows for the end of the first half and it has been an eventful one.

Burnley man Ashley Westwood was forced off shortly before the 30-minute mark after suffering a serious leg injury in a collision with Vlasic.

Moments after the restart Wout Weghorst then gave the visitors the lead with a close-range header after Rodriguez’s initial effort came back off the bar.

Burnley were then given the perfect opportunity to double their advantage when Fabianski brought down Cornet.

But Cornet sent his penalty wide of the post.

All that is to say Burnley lead 1-0 at the break.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:09 , Dylan Terry

45+9 mins: David Moyes does not look like a happy man.

West Ham have dominated almost all of this first 45 (54) minutes but they should really be 2-0 down given Cornet’s penalty miss.

A rather strange first period which is coming to an end any second now.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:08 , Dylan Terry

45+7 mins: Soucek links up neatly with Vlasic but the Croatian is then stopped in his tracks by Collins as he looked to charge into the box.

West Ham finishing the half strongly as they probe for an equaliser.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:06 , Dylan Terry

45+5 mins: Burnley with a chance to put the ball in the box from a free-kick after Dawson climbs all over Rodriguez when trying to head the ball clear.

It’s whipped in and reaches Weghorst at the back post but he can’t dig it out and West Ham get it away.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:04 , Dylan Terry

45+3 mins: Michail Antonio is now down with an injury. It looks like he will continue, though.

What a let off that was for West Ham. Corner with a penalty from hell.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:03 , Dylan Terry

45+2 mins: A golden chance goes begging for Burnley.

There will be nine minutes of stoppage time at the end of the half for that injury to Ashley Westwood.

MISSED PENALTY! West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:03 , Dylan Terry

OH WHAT A NIGHTMARE!

Maxwell Cornet stutters, sends Fabianski the wrong way but then drags his penalty wide of the goal!

Incredible. An absolute shocker.

PENALTY! West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:01 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Suddenly Burnley break from a corner and Cornet is through one-on-one with Fabianski! He takes the ball around the West Ham keeper and is brought down.

Stonewall spot kick. Fabianski also goes in the book.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

15:01 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Bowen nicks the ball away from Taylor and finds Antonio inside the penalty area but his turn and shot ends up in Row G off a Burnley leg.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

14:59 , Dylan Terry

43 mins: Burnley just assume control of the ball for a few minutes here as they look to see out the first half.

West Ham win it back though and the London Stadium crowd rouse them as they look for a strong end to the first period.

Vlasic finds Johnson at the back post but his effort zips a good 10 yards wide of the right-hand post.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

14:56 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: McNeil finds Cornet at the back post and he forces a corner off of Johnson.

Its swung into the back post but headed clear by Cresswell.

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

14:55 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: West Ham look a little stunned after that goal. There was only one team in it before Weghorst struck.

The Hammers have the ball back and seem to be in control once more. Remember, there will be a huge amount of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website