Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

(Getty Images)

Chelsea host Patrick Vieira’s new-look Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s side played 120 minutes in midweek as they lifted the Uefa Super Cup in Belfast, with the head coach admitting the scenario was far from ideal in regards to his players’ physical fitness. Several key players did start on the bench, though, and the European champions head into the new season bursting with confidence. Considered the greatest threat to Manchester City’s Premier League crown, the Blues’ squad has been significantly bolstered by the £97.5m signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, however, the striker will not be available this afternoon.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are entering uncharted territory with new manager Patrick Vieira at the helm. The Eagles have undergone a major overhaul this summer, with Roy Hodgson and a raft of senior players leaving the cub. They have invested heavily, too, after American businessman John Textor acquired an £87.5m stake in the club. Marc Guehi has been the club’s headline signing of the window, and the centre-back is in line to make his Palace debut against his former club. Follow all the action live below:

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Kick-off is at 3pm at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Guehi, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Premier League: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

15:16 , Emmet Gates

15 min: A free kick down the left-hand side from Mount is punched out by Guaita and out for a corner.

Can Palace weather this storm?

Premier League: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

15:15 , Emmet Gates

14 min: Chelsea beginning to turn the screw a little, with Kovacic, Mount and Pulisic beginning to see more of the ball in the Palace third.

Premier League: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

15:12 , Emmet Gates

10 min: First shot on target from the home side, as Alonso’s cross from the left is headed goalwards by Christian Pulisic, but the header lacks conviction, and easily saved by Vicente Guaita

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

15:11 , Emmet Gates

7 min: No real chances in the early going here. Azpilicueta fires over from distance from a really acute angle.

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

15:02 , Emmet Gates

1 min: Kick off at Stamford Bridge!

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

15:01 , Emmet Gates

Kick off fast approaching.

No room for new Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku in the match day squad.

This could potentially be Tammy Abraham’s last game as a Chelsea player, as he is in talks over a move to Roma.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:38 , Emmet Gates

FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds



The crowd are loving every single moment of this! 😍



The Red Devils have put on a show in front of the Old Trafford faithful 👌 pic.twitter.com/qBhqkehhmZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:36 , Emmet Gates

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:28 , Emmet Gates

FOUR assists Paul. FOUR. That's insane. pic.twitter.com/onzAOeR2H3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:25 , Emmet Gates

Full time at Old Trafford.

A sobering day for Leeds at OT.

The score line didn’t really reflect how the game played out. Leeds were vulnerable defensively, but it wasn’t as if United controlled the game for the entire 90 minutes, they had their chances.

But Paul Pogba dominated the midfield for Man Utd, at times he was like an adult playing against school children. Imperious from the Frenchman.

Some cracking goals in the game, Greenwood’s, Ayling’s, Fernandes’ third, all worthy of winning any match.

A real positive start to the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:22 , Emmet Gates

93 min: Penalty claim by Leeds right at the end of the game, but Roberts’ appeals for a penalty are waved away by referee Paul Tierney.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:16 , Emmet Gates

86 min: Bruno Fernandes wins man of the match. Paul Pogba can feel hard done by.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:15 , Emmet Gates

85 min: A chance for Leeds to add a second, but Raphinha, who has been very quiet today, lashed at his shot, and it goes wide.

He had more time than he thought to take aim.

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

14:13 , Emmet Gates

For the first time this season...



COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CHECRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

14:12 , Emmet Gates

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:07 , Emmet Gates

78 min: Chance for Roberts from a long way out, but his half volley lacks accuracy, and goes wide of De Gea’s post.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:05 , Emmet Gates

77 min: Change for Leeds, as Bamford makes way for Tyler Roberts.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:03 , Emmet Gates

73 min: Sancho comes on for James.

Whilst Martial replaces the imperious Pogba.

Big round of applause for Sancho coming on.

Premier League: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace line-ups

14:03 , Alex Pattle

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Guehi, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Premier League: Manchester Utd 5-1 Leeds

14:01 , Emmet Gates

72 min: Things could get worse for Leeds, as Sancho is about to come on.

Anthony Martial is also about to make an appearance.

GOAL! Manchester United 5-1 Leeds (Fred ‘68 ⚽)

13:59 , Emmet Gates

Another goal, and yet another Pogba assist. Leeds absolutely capitulating now.

Pogba has been imperious in this game, completely bossing the midfield for the home side.

The Frenchman found himself on the edge of the Leeds box down the left, he switches the ball centrally to the onrushing Fred, who slots the ball home from 12 yards out with no one around him.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 4-1 Leeds

13:56 , Emmet Gates

67 min: Jadon Sancho warming up with a view to likely making an appearance soon.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 4-1 Leeds

13:54 , Emmet Gates

64 min: Leeds haven’t been bad today, rather Man Utd have been utterly ruthless with their finishing in the second half.

A hard pill this for Bielsa to swallow.

GOAL! Man Utd 4-1 Leeds (Fernandes ‘59 ⚽)

13:50 , Emmet Gates

Man Utd add a fourth, and Fernandes gets his hat trick.

It’s a simple ball over the top, with the Portuguese attacker running in behind Leeds’ high line. Fernandes smashes the ball with his laces into the roof of the net, giving Meslier with absolutely no chance of saving the ball.

Game is good as over. But this could get worse for Leeds with half an hour remaining.

GOAL! Man Utd 3-1 Leeds (Fernandes ‘54 ⚽)

13:44 , Emmet Gates

The home side have now doubled their advantage in the space of two minutes, and Leeds are shellshocked.

It’s Fernandes again, who makes the run from Pogba’s through ball, Fernandes sends Firpo the wrong way inside the box, before his shot creeps over the line, despite Ayling clearing the ball, but the ball was indeed over the line, and is given.

Three goals in about seven minutes!

GOAL! Manchester Utd 2-1 Leeds (Greenwod ‘51 ⚽)

13:42 , Emmet Gates

Man Utd take the lead once more! An absolutely superb pass down the left hand channel by Pogba into the path of Greenwood, who sprints clear of Ayling, and Greenwood runs into the box and smashes a low drive into the far corner.

Superb goal.

GOAL! Manchester Utd 1-1 Leeds (Ayling ‘47 ⚽)

13:38 , Emmet Gates

Leeds equalise through Ayling, and what a rocket!

Two minutes into the second half, the ball falls to Ayling just inside the Man Utd half, he runs unopposed towards the home side’s goal and unleashes a thunderbolt of a shot that arrows into the corner of De Gea’s goal, giving the Spanish stopper with absolutely no chance.

That’ll feature in the goal of the month compilation at the end of August!

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:34 , Emmet Gates

Second half kicks off.

Leeds have made one change at the break, with new signing Junior Firpo coming on for Rodrigo.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:28 , Emmet Gates

Raphael Varane gets hero’s welcome at Old Trafford after sealing Man United move

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:21 , Emmet Gates

Half time at Old Trafford:

1-0 to the home side through a well-worked Bruno Fernandes goal.

A high intensity game that swung back and forth throughout the half. Neither side really controlled the game, with the ball spent ping ponging from one side to the other.

Fernandes’ goal was the product of a wonderful pass from Pogba, who nonchalantly chipped it into his path.

United could be another goal or two up, as they had the better chances, but Leeds also had opportunities to score, with the Rodrigo header being the main one.

Both managers will likely be happy with how their teams performed, but Solskjaer will be the happier of the two. The game is simmering nicely.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:17 , Emmet Gates

44 min: A chorus of ‘shoot’ when Pogba finds himself in a bit of space on the edge of the Leeds box, but he prefers to switch it side for James, who does shoot, but doesn’t get enough purchase on it.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:15 , Emmet Gates

42 min: Leeds have still performed decently in this first half, and pose a threat whilst attacking, but Man Utd just look capable of scoring every time they venture forward.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:10 , Emmet Gates

36 min: Leeds struggling a little at the minute, with the home side looking dangerous at every opportunity going forward.

Bielsa’s side need to see this out to half time, and regroup.

But Leeds are continuing to stream forward, as all Bielsa sides do.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds

13:06 , Emmet Gates

BRUNNOOOO! 👏@B_Fernandes8 fires the Reds into the lead, scoring our first #PL goal of the season 🤩#MUFC | #MUNLEE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021

GOAL! Manchester Utd 1-0 Leeds (Fernandes ‘30 ⚽ )

13:03 , Emmet Gates

GOAL! The home side take the lead. A wonderfully weighted pass from Pogba is floated around the corner towards Fernandes, who had skipped in behind the Leeds back line.

Fernandes’ shot wasn’t perfect. Meslier gets contact on it, but there’s enough power on it from Fernandes to trickle into the net.

1-0.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

13:01 , Emmet Gates

30 min: A lovely cross from Bruno Fernandes is just too far away from the sliding Greenwood, who can’t get a foot to it.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:58 , Emmet Gates

25 min: A chance for Leeds, as Harrison wins a free kick on the periphery of the Man Utd box. Raphinha’s free kick is whipped in and Rodrigo meets it, but his header flashes wide.

A real chance for Leeds.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:52 , Emmet Gates

20 min: The game is being played at a frantic pace, but no one can control the ball for more than a second. It ping pongs around in the Leeds half, before Greenwood slips in Daniel James. His cross is dealt with - just about - by Bielsa’s side.

Leeds look vulnerable defensively.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:49 , Emmet Gates

17 min: Leeds starting to get a bit of space in midfield, they make a quick break, with Klich involved. He passes the ball to Harrison, who returns it to Klich on the edge of the area. The midfielder tries a curling effort that is well saved by De Gea.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:45 , Emmet Gates

12 min: Massive chance missed by the home side, and Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is put clean through in front of goal, he tries a delicate finish by doing a step over, but he doesn’t get enough bend on the ball with his left foot, and drags the shot wide of Meslier’s goal.

Huge chance.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:44 , Emmet Gates

11 min: Very nearly a Man Utd goal, as Raphinha’s backpass is intercepted by Greenwood, but he can’t control it correctly and the ball ricochets off his shin and seems to loop over Leeds stopper Meslier, but he makes a good save to push it out for a corner.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:41 , Emmet Gates

9 min: Leeds slowly starting to get on the ball and settle into the game somewhat. They win their first corner of the game, and it was nicely worked, but didn’t lead to any opportunities.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:37 , Emmet Gates

5 min: Bright start from the home side, as they pressure Leeds into giving away two corners in the opening few minutes.

The away team struggling to get into the swings of things early on.

Premier League: Manchester Utd 0-0 Leeds

12:31 , Emmet Gates

1 min: Here we go!

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:29 , Emmet Gates

Nearly time for kick off.

Both sides in their traditional home shirts, red against white.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:27 , Emmet Gates

A real traditional presentation there from Man Utd with Varane, feels like a lost art nowadays.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:24 , Emmet Gates

Manchester United complete £34m signing of Raphael Varane

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:20 , Emmet Gates

Rafael Varane’s move to Manchester Utd from Spanish giants Real Madrid is now official:

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:19 , Emmet Gates

Case in point:

😍 That sound! Fans are back! pic.twitter.com/G62EQaQLNA — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:16 , Emmet Gates

It’s great to see fans back inside stadiums again.

Absolutely fantastic.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:08 , Emmet Gates

Benches:

Manchester Utd: Heaton; Dalot, Williams, Andreas, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Martial, Sancho.

Leeds: Klaesson; Firpo, Shackleton, Phillips, Forshaw, Roberts, Costa, Summerville, Greenwood.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:01 , Emmet Gates

🎙️ "We did really well last season, this year we'll try to do even better" pic.twitter.com/i39nhmuE5U — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 14, 2021

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

12:00 , Emmet Gates

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:55 , Emmet Gates

Head to head record:

The home side have a very good record against Leeds over the last three decades.

In all competitions, the Yorkshire side have only emerged victorious on five occasions. With the last coming in the FA Cup in January 2010.

Leeds’ last win in the Premier League in this fixture came in September 2002, thanks to a header from Harry Kewell.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:43 , Emmet Gates

Man Utd team news now in:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes, James; Greenwood.

11:41 , Emmet Gates

Leeds starting XI is in:

Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Struijk, Ayling; Koch, Klich; Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha; Bamford.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:38 , Emmet Gates

After a 17 year absence, Leeds returned to the Premier League last season.

The two games between these two sides couldn’t have contrasted more.

The first game ended in a 6-2 win for Man United at Old Trafford.

The second ended in a goalless draw at Elland Road.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:33 , Emmet Gates

Transfers;

Manchester United have strengthened significantly during this summer transfer window, with Jadon Sancho returning to England from Borussia Dortmund in a £75m move.

Rafael Varane has traded in Madrid for Manchester, as the French World Cup winner is closing in on a £35m move.

Leeds, meanwhile, have been somewhat quiet in comparison. Marcelo Bielsa and co. have brought in Junior Firpo from Barcelona for around £13m, in addition to winger Jack Harrison joining from Man City for £11m.

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:26 , Emmet Gates

Need something to read before kick off?

Here’s our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney asking the question if the Premier League is as competitive as it sells itself to be.

New Premier League season marks a return to football as it is meant to be

Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Leeds

11:21 , Emmet Gates

And here we are, the first Saturday of a brand new Premier League season!

It feels as if Euro 2020 only ended a few weeks ago, and now we are back into the full swing of club football once again.

And what an opening game on this Saturday. A War of the Roses clash at Old Trafford.

Team news will be in shortly.

Manchester United host Leeds

09:59 , Emmet Gates

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Manchester United host Leeds in today’s early Premier League kick-off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are aiming to mount a serious title charge after finishing second to rivals Manchester City last season. The signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have been a real statement of intent, however, the latter will not be available to make his debut due to minor details that are yet to be finalised in his contract.

United will also have to contend with the absences of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Dean Henderson against a Leeds side who will be full of confidence after finishing last season in ninth place, closing out with four victories in succession.