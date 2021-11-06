Chelsea vs Burnley: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h history - preview today

Last weekend felt like a big one for Chelsea.

While Thomas Tuchel has stressed there is a long way to go in the Premier League title race, his side moved three points clear of Liverpool after navigating what could have been a difficult afternoon against a Newcastle United side who sat back in the absence of Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Clearly, the reasonably lengthy injury list is somewhat of a concern but that should ease up after the international break and, the fact is, Chelsea have scored ten goals in their last two league outings.

So then, the visit of Burnley is a rather favourable return to action on English soil. Another of the teams struggling towards the bottom of the division, Tuchel should feel confident of maintaining his lead atop the league, particularly as Manchester City and Liverpool face difficult fixtures against Manchester United and West Ham respectively.

Date, kick-off time and venue:

The Premier League meeting is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday, November 6 2021.

The game will be held at Stamford Bridge in London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley

UK-based fans are unable to watch the game live due to the 3pm GMT blackout in English football.

You can, however, tune into the highlights on Match of the Day, which is broadcast on BBC One at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Burnley team news

Christian Pulisic made his return to action against Malmo on Tuesday evening and could further step up his attempts to work up to full match fitness while the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Hakim Ziyech have all started to feature regularly.

Mason Mount should be able to return from an issue with his wisdom tooth.

Burnley, meanwhile, will be missing Aaron Lennon through illness with Dale Stephens also still ruled out.

Chelsea vs Burnley prediction

Having put Norwich City and Newcastle to the sword in similar games recently, it’s hard not to expect a Chelsea win. Burnley might be a touch more solid than those two but rarely impress away at the so-called ‘Big Six’.

Chelsea to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 40

Draws: 24

Burnley wins: 38

