Chelsea vs Brighton: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h results and team news for Premier League

Chelsea host Brighton knowing a win at Stamford Bridge will move them up into second place in the Premier League after Liverpool slipped up at Leicester.

The Blues beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day and continue the hectic festive schedule with Romelu Lukaku starting to look back to something like his best again.

Lukaku came off the bench to inspire the win at Villa Park and could make his first start in three weeks against Brighton.

After Liverpool lost 1-0 at Leicester, Chelsea have a chance to move three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of their meeting with them at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Brighton go into the game off the back of their first win in 12 Premier League matches after goals from Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay gave them a 2-0 win over Brentford on Boxing Day.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Brighton is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Stamford Bridge in west London will host the game.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

TV channel: The match is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Amazon Prime Video website or app.

Live blog: Keep up to date with all the action on Standard Sport’s live blog.

Chelsea vs Brighton team news

N’Golo Kante has handed Chelsea a boost by returning to training after he came off against Aston Villa with a recurrence of the knee injury he had last month.

Kante came off in the second half on the win at Villa Park and Tuchel said after the game that the midfielder was a major doubt to face Brighton.

But Kante has eased injury fears after training with the rest of the Chelsea squad in their final session ahead of the game.

There was more good news for Tuchal as Kai Havertz returned to the training after illness. Havertz has not featured since the 3-2 win over Leeds on December 11, with some of the intervening period spent in isolation.

Chelsea are set to be without Thiago Silva after he limped off with a hamstring injury in the won over Villa..

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

Brighton have been hard to beat despite their lack of wins, and Chelsea are struggling at home, but the return of Lukaku should help them get over the line in this one.

Chelsea to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Brighton won their first meeting in 1933, but have failed to beat Chelsea since.

Chelsea wins: 12

Draws: 3

Brighton wins: 1