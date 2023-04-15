Chelsea vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Frank Lampard continues to wait for his first win since returning to the Chelsea dugout as the Blues prepare to face Brighton this afternoon.

A defeat to Wolves was followed by Chelsea losing 2-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, leaving them with a mountain to climb at Stamford Bridge next week in the second leg of the quarter-final tie.

First though it’s a Premier League clash at home to Brighton, a club Chelsea sit seven points behind despite playing two games more. The Blues are now without a win in five matches across all competitions.

Brighton meanwhile continue to impress under Roberto De Zerbi, the man appointed after Graham Potter left to join Chelsea. The Seagulls go into the weekend seventh in the table and still firmly in the mix for the European spots.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Brighton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time today, April 15, 2023.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on BBC One on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Chelsea vs Brighton team news

Kalidou Koulibaly was forced off with an injury in Madrid and will miss out against Brighton. Ben Chilwell was sent off in the match, but the suspension does not apply domestically and so he is available.

Lampard is set to rotate his side with the Premier League campaign a write-off, potentially saving the likes of N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva for the second leg against Real. Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka are still out.

Ben Chilwell is available despite his red card against Real Madrid (AP)

Brighton will be without Levi Colwill, who is not eligible to feature against his parent club, meaning Adam Webster could come in to partner Lewis Dunk.

Adam Lallana and Jeremey Sarmiento both remain out, while Tariq Lamptey is also set to miss out again with a knee injury along with Jakub Moder.

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

It’s very difficult to trust Chelsea at the best of times, so more dropped points look very much on the cards with the focus likely to be on the visit of Real Madrid next week.

Brighton were unfortunate to be beaten by Tottenham but could have a more successful trip to London this time, particularly if Lampard opts to rest some of his key stars.

Brighton to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea have won just one of their last six matches against Brighton, and were beaten 4-1 by the Seagulls earlier this season.

Chelsea wins: 12

Draws: 5

Brighton wins: 2

Chelsea vs Brighton latest odds

Chelsea to win: 13/8

Draw: 12/5

Brighton to win: 13/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.