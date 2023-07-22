Chelsea vs Brighton live stream: How can I watch friendly on TV in UK today?

Chelsea continue life under Mauricio Pochettino against Brighton tonight in Philadelphia.

The Blues got off to a winning start under the Argentine earlier this week with a 5-0 victory against Wrexham but this, even in pre-season, will be a tougher test.

Brighton were one of the best teams in the Premier League last season and made light work of Chelsea.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Moises Caicedo offers a fascinating subplot. Chelsea’s leading summer transfer target will likely feature in some capacity against the club who have made multiple bids to sign him.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Showcase.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.