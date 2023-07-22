Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Brighton – LIVE!

Chelsea continue life under Mauricio Pochettino against Brighton in Philadelphia. The Blues are part of the Premier League Summer Series alongside the Seagulls, Aston Villa and Newcastle as English giants head across the pond to prepare for the new campaign.

Pochettino oversaw a 5-0 win over Wrexham during his first game in charge of the club but Brighton will undoubtedly offer a much sterner test. While not much can be read into pre-season games, it will be fascinating what early signs the Argentina has imposed on the team against another Premier League team.

Another interesting subplot is Moises Caicedo. The midfielder has been the subject of offers from Stamford Bridge rising up to £70m this summer but remains a Brighton player. The south coast club, meanwhile, are keen on Levi Colwill. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Chelsea vs Brighton latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 12am BST; Lincoln Financial Field

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Chelsea team news: Sterling, Silva and Chilwell could start

Brighton team news: Caicedo may not play

Prediction: Chelsea to win

Christopher Vivell leaves Chelsea role as club work to establish a new recruitment structure

22:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Christopher Vivell will be on gardening leave at Chelsea for the next 12 months to allow Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart to oversee the football structure.

The club’s technical director was in charge of football ‘globally’ but a decision has been made to allow Winstanley and Stewart control as co-sporting directors.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino urges Chelsea into transfer action amid Moises Caicedo pursuit

21:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mauricio Pochettino won’t decide who becomes his first Chelsea captain until after pre-season as he calls for new signings “as soon as possible”.

The Blues continue to chaseBrighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as they prepare to play against Roberto De Zerbi’s side in Philadelphia in the United States.

Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Malo Gusto have already joined Chelsea but Pochettino’s squad remains in flux despite a dozen having already left.

(AP)

Roberto De Zerbi proposes Levi Colwill swap deal as Chelsea fail in Moises Caicedo bids

21:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Roberto De Zerbi says Chelsea are not meeting the conditions to sign Moises Caicedo and that offering Levi Colwill could unlock a deal.

Chelsea have seen multiple bids rising to £70million rejected over the last few weeks for the 21-year-old midfielder.

They have so far failed to convince Brighton owner Tony Bloom to sell the Ecuador international who they value at around £100m.

(Getty Images)

Sheffield United eye Chelsea U21 captain Alfie Gilchrist as Tino Anjorin visits Portsmouth

21:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sheffield United are interested in signing Chelsea’s Alfie Gilchrist on a permanent deal, writes Nizaar Kisnella.

The 19-year-old could be handed a chance at first-team football at a Premier League club next season but has also been offered a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s Under-21s captain is currently training with Mauricio Pochettino’s 30-man squad in the United States.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Prediction: Chelsea to win 2-1

21:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Though results are hardly the most important thing at the moment, Chelsea showed some promising signs earlier this week and look like playing a particularly strong team.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Brighton team news: Moises Caicedo may not play

21:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brighton may not call on Chelsea target Moises Caicedo this evening due to the fact he only linked up with the squad for pre-season training.

(Evening Standard)

Chelsea team news: Sterling and Silva could start

21:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pochettino has already admitted the club are short on options up front, so his hands are somewhat tied in terms of major changes.

Christopher Nknuku could start in place of Nicolas Jackson, with Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell also options from the off. Trevoh Chalobah is a doubt followign an Achilles strain earlier this week, while Reece James is not expected to play despite joining up with the squad.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton tonight

21:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Showcase. Kick-off comes at midnight, UK time.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Welcome

20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s pre-season friendly against Brighton in Philadelphia as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

Kick-off inside the Lincoln Financial Field is at 12am BST.