Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Chelsea: Berger, Bright, Buchanan, Carter, Perisset, Nusken, Ingle, Charles, James, Kerr, Kirby

Brighton & Hove Albion: Baggaley, Li, Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Carabali, Robinson, Losada, Kullberg, Lee, Bremer, Pinto

Chelsea FC Women 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion WFC

14:48

First Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

14:48

Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jess Carter with a cross following a corner.

14:48

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.

14:46

Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

14:53

Attempt blocked. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross.

14:46

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.

14:51

Attempt blocked. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

14:44

Offside, Chelsea Women. Ève Périsset tries a through ball, but Millie Bright is caught offside.

14:44

Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:44

Attempt saved. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Katie Robinson.

14:42

Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Lauren James is caught offside.

14:40

Offside, Chelsea Women. Sophie Ingle tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

14:39

Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

14:39

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

14:39

Attempt saved. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross.

14:39

Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:39

Attempt saved. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

14:39

Attempt saved. Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

14:39

Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

14:40

Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved.

14:35

Attempt missed. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross following a corner.

14:33

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Li Mengwen.

14:32

Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).

14:33

Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross.

14:30

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14:28

Delay in match (Chelsea Women).

14:30

Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Millie Bright.

14:27

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

14:23

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

14:25

Attempt saved. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

14:17

Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross following a corner.

14:16

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

14:14

Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:14

Foul by Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women).

14:10

Goal! Chelsea Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.

14:06

Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

13:59

First Half begins.

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00

