Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates with Mudryk and Enzo out

Reece James of Chelsea arrives at the stadium (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea host Brentford in the lunchtime Premier League fixture with the Blues aiming to stop the Bees from winning a third successive gae at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino must contend without Enzo Fernandez and Mikhailo Mudryk, but Nicolas Jackson returns. Meanwhile, Thomas Frank will hope Bryan Mbuemo can hurt the hosts on the break.

The Bees are confident after victory over Burnley last time out, while the Blues must bounce back after coughing up a 2-0 lead to rivals Arsenal last weekend to only draw 2-2.

SAVED!!! Chelsea spurn their best chance yet to go ahead!! Palmer's scooped ball into the six-yard bx is met by the arriving Cucurella on the fly, but he can only volley straight into the midriff of Flekken!

Chelsea pile numbers into the final third, looking to open Brentford up, but neither Sterling nor Jackson can pick out that defence-splitting pass with the Bees able to withstand the pressure.

Hickey slides in to dispossess Madueke with a cruching tackle that sparks a fast break down the left for Brentford, but play is soon brought back with the Chelsea winger down injured.

Chelsea have won more points (seven) and scored more goals (eight) in their last three Premier League games than they did in their previous nine beforehand (six points, seven goals). Building.

SAVED!!! Collins gets in the way of another effort, this time from Jackson, but Chelsea just keep on coming at the Bees. Gallagher finds shooting space and lets fly from 25 yards, but Flekken gets down well to parry his low drive away from danger!

Roerslev's low cross off a wide pass from Wissa is cut out, and Chelsea set off on the break once more. It's played across to Sterling, who tees up Madueke, but his latest effort is well blocked by Collins!

OFF THE WOODWORK!!! The Chelsea counter-attack almost works a treat, as Sanchez's out-ball is played forward by Gallagher to Madueke. He steps onto his left foot and curls a shot towards goal, which has Flekken beaten all ends up before bouncing back off the crossbar!

CHANCE!! Mbeumo is put in behind the defence by Janelt's pass, but the Brentford forward is forced to shoot from a tight angle and smashes the ball into the side netting! Mbeumo wants a corner but it doesn't come, as Sanchez picks the ball up quickly looking to spark a counter-attack!

WIDE!!! Cucurella and Jackson combine down the left and the Chelsea striker cuts inside looking for shooting space. He fires an effort goalwards from the edge of the box, but it's safe enough for Flekken to leave as the ball curls around the far post!

Chelsea have won just two of their last 12 London derbies in the Premier League, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in January and Fulham 2-0 earlier this month. The Blues threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Arsenal in their most recent match.

CHANCE!!! Chelsea break at speed after a long throw from Roerslev comes to nothing. Sterling canters over halfway and finds Palmer to his right, but the youngster's return ball into the box is just a fraction behind the England winger and Brentford survive!

Brentford have won both of their Premier League away games against Chelsea – no team has ever won their first three games at Stamford Bridge in the history of the competition.

Following a minute's applause to honour the life of England's World Cup winnin hero Bobby Charlton, Brentford get the game underway as Jensen kicks off!

Gallagher and Norgaard lead their respective teams out of the tunnel, and we're almost ready to go at Stamford Bridge!

Aaron Hickey is back in the Brentford XI following a one-match ban, and slots in at left wing-back in one of two changes. Mads Roerslev occupies the opposite flank for the Bees, with Neal Maupay and Frank Onyeka shifting to the bench.

Chelsea make three changes from the side held to a draw by Arsenal, with Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson back leading the line following a wrist injury. Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke join the defence and attacking midfield lines respectively, with Malo Gusto moving to the bench and Enzo Fernandez and Mikhailo Mudryk absent from the squad.

BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Neal Maupay, Zanka Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Ben Mee, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley.

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins; Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Aaron Hickey; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa.

CHELSEA SUBS: Djordje Petrovic, Eddie Beach, Benoit Badiashile, Lesley Ugochukwu, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Deivid Washington, Alex Matos.

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson.

The Bees had been going through a rough patch of their own, not winning in six since beating Fulham 3-0 in the second game of the season. Three draws and losses apiece followed, but Thomas Frank’s side returned to form in their most recent home game, defeating Burnley 3-0.

Is Chelsea v Brentford on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Premier League

12:02 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea take on Brentford in the Premier League’s early-kick off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford go into the game unbeaten in their last three matches, having scored six goals while conceding just once.

Chelsea might have let a two-goal lead slip against Arsenal last weekend but will want to bounce back against a side that has beaten them in the last two meetings between the clubs at Stamford Bridge.

12:00 , Jack Rathborn

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have recovered from a poor start to the season and are unbeaten in their last three games, convincingly beating Fulham and Burnley away from home before a 2-2 draw with London rivals Arsenal last time out.

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Chelsea host Brentford in a west London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…