Reece James injury deals Chelsea a major blow

Chelsea are facing an anxious wait after Reece James suffered another injury setback. The England defender, 23, saw his comeback from injury after 11 weeks on the sidelines last just 52 minutes.

James missed the entirety of England's World Cup campaign after suffering a knee injury on Oct 11 in a Champions League match in Milan.

And he was hurt again early in the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth.

"It’s the same area so we’re concerned," said Chelsea manager Graham Potter. "We’ll have to see in the next 24/48 hours. “He is disappointed, of course. But again, we’re right now at a stage where we’re just hoping it isn’t as bad and we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

“He has been really disappointed to miss the World Cup of course. It was a huge blow for him and he wanted to give himself every chance to be in the squad.

"You can see with his quality what he brings to the team. He has had to deal with the injury and try to get back fit. I think he’s done that well."

James had been just a few minutes away from being taken off as a precaution when he appeared to twist his knee and fall to the turf near the right touchline in his own half.

He was able to make his own way off the pitch following lengthy treatment but the fact that he headed straight down the tunnel for further assessment was an early indication that it could be serious.

'It's not until you work with him that you realise how good he is'

"We were taking steps and the plan was for him to not play 90 tonight," Potter confirmed. "He was to play 60-65 minutes which was a build-up from what he did previously. So now he’s disappointed and we’ve just got to hope it’s not as bad as it was and he can get on a speedy recovery.”

Until that fateful moment James had impressed on the right of defence and it was noticeable that Chelsea's performance dipped in his absence.

“It’s probably a little bit of everything," Potter said. "Reece was playing well and he’s a top player. As much as we think coaches are magicians, believe you and me if you have top players it makes the coach’s job a lot easier.

"You can see the quality Reece brings down that right in the first half, especially and to see him go off, it affects the stadium, the team, everything. That isn’t an excuse but we’re human beings and he is someone we care a lot about.

“Reece is a world-class player. You see it from the outside but it’s not until you work with him how good he is. He is an incredible player, one who would fit into any team in the world. Any team would miss him.”

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount provided the goals as Chelsea avoided suffering a fourth successive Premier League defeat for the first time this Millennium.

Both suffered disappointing World Cup finals campaigns, for Germany and England respectively, but showed why they are starters for their club.

Havertz justified the decision to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench for most of a routine victory by adding an assist to his opening goal, while Mount, in his 150th start for Chelsea, was lively throughout.

Mount, upstaged in Qatar by Manchester City's Phil Foden, had found the net just once for either club or country in 2022-23 before this game, at Aston Villa in October when he scored both in a 2-0 victory.

There was little doubt that Gareth Southgate was going to take him to Qatar but his fortunes there were mixed to say the least.

Mount started against Iran and the USA but it was not until the 76th minute of the last 16 clash with Senegal that he was seen again. His final contribution was to come on and win the fateful penalty that Harry Kane missed in England's eventual exit at the hands of the French.

But if England supporters have still to be convinced about the worth of Mount, those at Stamford Bridge have long since appreciated his work-rate.

It was his pass that allowed Raheem Sterling to curve a ball across the box for Havertz to slide in at the back post and slot under the body of Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers for a 16th-minute opener.

Havertz repaid the compliment seven minutes later with a ball into Mount's path for a finish that belied this season's paucity of goals. The midfielder, beyond the D but with a good sight of goal, curled his shot tantalisingly out of Travers' reach. A goal and an assist for Havertz was a fair representation of the German's overall contribution as a roving forward of no fixed position.

Former Stamford Bridge favourite Joe Cole was also impressed. "That was a real bold decision from Graham Potter because Aubameyang is a proven goal-scorer," he said in his role as TV pundit. "He's gone with Havertz and I think that's the way forward for Chelsea."

The pressure was certainly on Potter to come up with a formation that would get the better of a Bournemouth side that has exceeded expectations on coming up from the Championship.

The win lifted Chelsea back into eighth but much work must still be done to cut into the six-point gap between the 2021 Champions League winners and Tottenham in fourth place.

A strong first-half performance, with James especially energetic on the right of defence, proved to be enough to see off visitors managed on a permanent basis by Gary O'Neil for the first time.

Havertz headed an early chance over at the back post and Potter was annoyed a couple of minutes later when Christian Pulisic went down in the box in the act of firing over. Adam Smith had tugged at the American's shirt but referee Simon Hooper saw nothing untoward and the Video Assistant Referee did not intervene.

The Chelsea coach's mood instantly improved when Havertz and Mount both netted within the space of seven first-half minutes and Bournemouth could have been further adrift before the break.

Pulisic had the ball in the net only for Havertz to be penalised for a push on Smith shortly before the half ended with Travers making near post saves to deny James and Sterling.

Chelsea were dealt a blow when James was forced off just seven minutes into the second period with a worrying setback to the knee injury that had kept him out for 11 weeks.

Initially it did not affect them as Havertz side-footed wide after superb skills under pressure from Sterling in his own half had allowed the German to cut in from the right.

Travers did well to bat away Mount's drive before Kalidou Koulibaly nodded a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta, James' replacement, narrowly wide.

Bournemouth finished more strongly though as substitute Ryan Christie forced Kepa into his first save of note 11 minutes before time and ex-Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke headed narrowly wide in stoppage-time.

"You come to Chelsea and you hope to get something but these aren't the games you'll be measured on," said O'Neil.

"We lost Chris Mepham to illness so had to change the starting XI late. It wasn't ideal and probably one of the reasons we struggled to get going. But I'm pleased with how we finished the game."

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – as it happened

Bournemouth have a crucial home match against Crystal Palace next, and they will be encouraged by an improved second-half showing.

With that James injury scare to contend with and two games in league and cup against Man City on the horizon, Chelsea are not quite out of the woods. There were positive signs tonight, notably the contribution of their attacking players, and they are just six points off the Champions League places.

Tony Pulis pulls no punches on Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone from being that good to dropping just over the top of the hill now. He will come on and score goals. I'm sure he'll add something during the season but he's not the main man anymore.

Joe Cole on Havertz

Kai Havertz is a very good guy. We want him to be more mean, we want him to do what he did today. Breaking his neck to get in those positions to score goals, like he did tonight.

Tony Pulis sings Mason Mount's praises

For such a technical player, Mount don't half work hard off the ball. You can see why managers pick him, when you want to win and play as a team. I worked with players who were not supporters' favourites, but ask anyone in the dressing room they knew the value of that player.

Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side's second goal

Graham Potter says extent of James' injury is unknown

I thought we played some good attacking football at times, against a team who have been doing well and have picked up points. They came back in the second half but I think we deserved the win. Kai gives us some variety in that position, he can drop in and threaten the backline I don't know too much, we'll have to see within the next 24 to 48 hours. Disappointing to lose him so soon after getting him back.

What of Bournemouth?

Gary O'Neil might well regret his decision to start with a back five, they were far more competitive in a more familiar shape in the second half.

07:35 PM

Kai Havertz reacts

I know what kind of vision Raheem has, and it was a perfectly timed ball. The win and the goals hopefully give us some confidence. It's an important win but we need to keep winning. This period is crucial for us and we need the points. He [Potter] gives me the freedom to play free and be comfortable on the pitch.

FT: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

That was good enough for Chelsea, who taste victory in the Premier League for the first time since Oct 16.

Bournemouth got their tactical approach wrong at the start of the game, when Chelsea were able to play through them with ease. Kai Havertz finished a lovely move and Mount scored a beauty, while the James-Sterling link caught the eye on the right.

Chelsea fans will be nervous to discover the extent of James' fresh injury, who went straight down the tunnel just five minutes into the second half.

94 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

That was probably Bournemouth's best chance of the game! Solanke got between the Chelsea centre-backs and the cross was perfect for him, but he glanced wide of the post.

93 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea content to bank bodies behind the ball and let Bournemouth have possession. Zemura tries to inject some life into the attack with a dribble towards the box, and after lengthy consideration the referee gives him a free-kick near the edge of the box. It looked like he just ran into Koulibaly.

Jadon Anthony to take..clean hit, but straight at Kepa who punches over.

90 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth are still pushing forward, and have another corner to a roar from their travelling fans. They try to pass the ball along the edge of the area with a number of players reluctant to shoot, before Cook's strike is finally blocked.

There will be FIVE minutes of added time.

88 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea survive that corner with a foul given against Kepa. Chelsea are making another change: Trevoh Chalobah comes on for Raheem Sterling, who has been one of Chelsea's best players tonight.

86 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Thiago Silva's reading of the game bailed Chelsea out there, with the defending stepping out to intercept Christie's low cross. Before that Bournemouth, had played through Chelsea and cut them apart which should not be happening with a two-goal lead at this stage. Bournemouth have a corner.

84 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth putting the ball into the mixer again, but Chelsea just about survive.

Then they try to take advantage of Bournemouth's defensive gamble, with Havertz pulling the ball back for the run of Gallagher. His shot was blocked when he could have played the extra pass to Sterling who was free on the right.

81 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

That was good football from Bournemouth, finding Solanke between the lines who had Zemura on the overlap. In comes the cross but Koulibaly was there to clear at the expense of corner. The resulting delivery flicks off Kelly's head for a Chelsea goal kick. Gallagher and Aubameyang are now on for Chelsea.

79 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Decent chance for Bournemouth and Christie! They forced another high turnover, with Lerma mopping up in midfield, and he fired a pass into Christie. The angle was always against him in the right channel, but Kepa did well to hold his shot with red and black shirts lurking. Chelsea have been guilty of some dangerous giveaways at times.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic (right) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge

76 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Graham Potter is getting ready to make a double sub with Aubameyang and Gallagher ready on the touchline. Bournemouth keeping the ball well in Chelsea territory, but there is no real cutting edge to their play. Kepa yet to be seriously tested in the game.

72 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth with another promising move but Lerma got under his shot from the edge of the area. Then Chelsea win a corner after Sterling led the charge once again. The former Man City man has had one of his best games for Chelsea this evening.

Chelsea work a short one, and Koulibaly glances a header not far wide.

68 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea are maybe just losing their way here, and the crowd are sensing it. A loose pass from the goalkeeper Kepa, helps Bournemouth stay in their half and they win a corner. The delivery is really poor, and Azpilicueta heads away, but suffers a bloody nose for his trouble.

66 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth are making another change with Ryan Christie replacing Billing, who endured a very quiet game. Bournemouth struggled to get him on the ball, or find any of his forward runs.

64 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth enjoying some more possession after Cucurella is forced into changing one of his boots.

The Mason Mount is away and driving at the Bournemouth defence, with runners in support. It opened up for the shot at the edge of the box but Travers did well to tip around the near post.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella remonstrates with referee

60 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea wanted a foul on Mount who tried a flick in midfield, but Bournemouth are hunting in packs. Jadon Anthony, brought on for Stacey at half time, sees a deflected strike from distance saved by Kepa.

That is a warning for Chelsea, but Sterling's dribbling starts off another counter-attack which results in Havertz dragging a shot wide of the post.

58 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Very cool from Thiago Silva to pass the ball back to Kepa in Chelsea's penalty area, and he puts the ball out for a throw. Zakaria gets through more defensive work to snuff out a Bournemouth attack. All Chelsea thoughts are with James right now:

55 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Havertz sprays a ball forward from Sterling to carry the ball into the box, but Lewis Cook intercepted. Chelsea keep the pressure on though, and Zakaria sees a shot deflected over the bar from the edge of the box. Chelsea still in complete control so far.

51 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Nice combination play from Havertz and James down the right again, but Kelly acrobatically cleared his cross.

Oh dear, now James is down on the turf with his hands over his face. Potter said pre-match he would not complete 90 minutes, but this is not a pre-planned change.

A hush has fallen around the ground, and Cesar Azpilicueta is ready to replace him.

James is able to walk off, but heads straight down the tunnel. The fact it was not an obvious collision is worrying. Unclear if it's his knee again, or a muscular issue.

Reece James of Chelsea goes off injured during the Premier League match

47 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea and Reece James believe they should have a corner but the linesman awards Bournemouth the goal kick, much to James' bemusement. Better pressing from Bournemouth, to first force Cucurella backwards and then smother Mount.

We are back under way!

Mount wins Chelsea a free-kick just inside the Bournemouth half.

Mount's strike from another angle

This angle 😍



06:22 PM

Half time: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Just what Graham Potter needed and Chelsea are good value for their two-goal lead. Gary O'Neill decision to use a back five left gaps everywhere for Bournemouth, and the plan was abandoned after Mount's excellent second goal.

The connection between James and Sterling down their right has been the big positive for Chelsea in that half.

Four minutes of added time to play: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea work the ball out to Reece James again and he tests Travers with a shot from a tight angle, but the goalkeeper was equal to it. Koulibaly then nips in ahead of Moore to start another attack, and once again Travers tips over a fierce strike from Sterling towards the near post.

45 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Action at both ends near the end of the half. Thiago Silva played a loose pass across his penalty area, and Billing went down looking for a penalty near the edge of the area.

Chelsea streaked away on the break, and Havertz was very nearly through on goal, but it was excellent recovery defending from Smith to get back goalside. The ball ran free for Pulisic to slam into the net, but Havertz was rightly pulled up for pushing the defender in the back.

43 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Koulibaly is playing as Chelsea's right centre-back to let Thiago Silva play on his preferred side, and he looks a little unsure of his angles when playing out. Better pressing from Bournemouth again to win the ball, but no shot at the end of it.

40 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth have managed to get more pressure on Chelsea high up the pitch since the change of formation, and the home crowd are a little disgruntled with their team losing the ball unnecessarily. Zemura looks the Bournemouth player who might make something happen.

36 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Pulisic could have taken the shot on after jinking inside from the left, but he tried a cute pass into the box which was cut out. Moore then looks pretty exasperated with his team-mates giving him an aimless punt forward.

Better from Zemura for Bournemouth, Chelsea not as aggressive in their defending as they should be, and the away team have a corner. The delivery curls out for a goal kick though - Bournemouth really need to maximise those situations.

33 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Havertz looked to have spun behind Bournemouth's defence on to a Thiago Silva diagonal, but the flag eventually went up for offside. Bournemouth are still looking semi-threatening, working the ball into promising positions with some measured football. No punch in the penalty area so far, though.

30 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea having a field day down Bournemouth's left flank once again, this time Sterling found James with a through ball. Did not hesitate to deliver into the penalty area but Bournemouth cleared. This is all going according to plan for Chelsea so far.

Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring their second goal with Kai Havertz, Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva

27 minutes: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Gary O'Neill has made a tactical change with Stacey pushing into midfield, so the back five experiment has been abandoned.

Promising moment there from Bournemouth after Koulibaly's loose pass in his own half, to groans from the home crowd. Cucurella just about managed to get a foot in after Stacey was picked out by a chipped cross.

Then Pulisic and Cook are both down, after the Bournemouth tackle won the ball with a firm but fair challenge to stop a counter. Looks an impact injury for both.

GOOOAAAALLL! Mason Mount with a peach

Chelsea attacking with numbers again, and it was Mount's first time pass to Zakaria which injected pace into the move. Havertz set the ball back for Mount to strike from around 22 yards, and he curled a shot from well outside the post into the bottom corner with his right foot. Could be a long night for Bournemouth now.

Mason Mount of Chelsea scores their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth

21 minutes: Chelsea 1 Bournemouth 0

Zakaria is down on the turf, with a head injury causing a few minutes of stoppage time. The midfielder is now back on his feet, and is judged fit to continue. There will be some relief at Stamford Bridge that Chelsea have found an early breakthrough given their goalscoring troubles.

18 minutes: Chelsea 1 Bournemouth 0

You could see some of Potter's positional work on the training pitch coming to the fore on that goal. Raheem Sterling was not quite on the touchline, but in behind the Bournemouth wing-back.

Bournemouth do have a corner after good work from Solanke, who has been their brightest spark so far.

GOOOOAAALLL! Havertz scores for Chelsea

That was a textbook move from Chelsea. They picked out Mount between the lines who quickly released Sterling in behind down the right, with the Chelsea winger hanging on the shoulder of left centre-back Kelly.

He fed a low cross into the perfect area, right across the six-yard box, and Havertz's finish had enough power to find the net.

Chelsea break the deadlock 🔓



14 minutes: Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea pressure is growing as Senesi manages to head Sterling's cross clear. I have just seen a replay of the penalty incident, and Smith clearly grabbed a chunk of Pulisic's shirt. The Chelsea man was penalised for stumbling and trying to stay on his feet.

12 minutes: Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 0

I really think Chelsea should have had a penalty there. Pulisic was bursting into the penalty area beyond Smith and was about to pull the trigger when the Bournemouth defender pulled him back on the shoulder. The referee is not asked to go and look at the monitor. Bournemouth have got away with one there.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea is challenged by Adam Smith of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth

10 minutes: Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 0

The game has quite a pleasant, flowing feel to it at the moment. Bournemouth are certainly trying to play with positive intent. Chelsea looking most dangerous when they switch the ball out to James wide right.

8 minutes: Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 0

An early concern here for Chelsea, with Thiago Silva grimacing and holding his left knee. He is currently limping through the game a little, but is trying to carry on. With so many games to play in the second period of the season, I'm not sure that's wise.

Reece James whips in his first threatening cross of the night, but it skips beyond Sterling. Cucurella picks out Havertz with a clip to the back post but he was always underneath the header.

5 minutes: Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea trying to keep Bournemouth penned in their own half, and Moore brings down Jorginho. Cucurella's free-kick was well overhit and skips out for a goal kick, that was poor delivery. Chelsea just starting to monopolise possession.

2 minutes: Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth try to press high straight from kick off, but Chelsea found an exit route through James on the right flank before the attack broke down.

On the counter-attack, it is wonderful play from Solanke to dance through a couple of challenges in Chelsea's midfield, drawing a foul from Thiago Silva. Free-kick, more than 30 yards out. Taken by Billing, but it was straight at Kepa.

Chelsea straight back on a the attack and win a corner even though the ball bounced off Havertz. Really lively start.

KICK OFF!

Chelsea get us under way. Moore and Solanke playing right up top for Bournemouth, it looks like they are using a back five to begin with.

The players are on their way out

Chelsea recommence their season with games against Bournemouth and then Nottingham Forest. It feels like they cannot afford more dropped points with Man City to follow after those matches.

Rain still lashing down at Stamford Bridge

You'd have to think a greasy surface will suite Chelsea as they set about breaking Bournemouth down.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling (centre) and team-mates warming up prior to kick-off before the Premier League

Gary O'Neil speaks before the game

It's the beginning of a big task now, and we need to get results. Today was a difficult one to prepare because Graham plays about 15 different formations! We've had a tough week a while ago with a virus, but it's been a good block of work for us.

He also highlights defending set-pieces as an area Bournemouth have to improve. Perhaps that is why starting both Solanke and Moore appeals.

05:04 PM

Graham Potter speaks to Amazon

We had 10 days to get away and spend time with family, and everyone needed that. The boys have been dripped back in after they were knocked out of the World Cup. We've been working on how the team plays, we were not happy with how the team performed in the latter part of the season, so we've been focusing on that. It's great [to have James back]. He is a top player, any team would miss him because he is a high level.

Chelsea's players arrive at a rainy Stamford Bridge

Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match against Bournemouth

How will Chelsea line up?

It looks like it could be a 4-3-3 with Sterling and Pulisic either side of Havertz, but Chelsea's shape can be fluid. In some games under Potter, it has looked more like a 4-4-2 diamond with Havertz dropping into an attacking midfield position and Sterling and Aubakmeyang as split strikers (when the German is higher, it looks more like a 4-3-3 again). Graham Potter likes to have numbers centrally, but is the shortage of goals becoming a feature of his football rather than a Brighton-specific fault?

Bournemouth playing two strikers

You rarely see sides picking two tall strikers like Kieffer Moore and Dominic Solanke, which suggests Bournemouth are planning to go quite direct. Thiago and Koulibaly look well-suited to cope with that approach though. You wonder if Gary O'Neill should have gone with greater mobility.

Bournemouth team news: Kelly captains team

Starting XI: Travers, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura, Stacey, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Solanke, Moore

Subs: Stephens, Christie, Marcondes, Rothwell, Lowe, Dembele, Pearson, Anthony, Plain

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Kelly back and starts

🔺 Lerma in from the off

🔺 Stacey also involved



Our line up for #CHEBOU 💪 pic.twitter.com/XHTJculiHG — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 27, 2022

Chelsea team and subs: Looks like a back four for Potter

Starting XI: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Zakaria, Mount; Pulisic, Havertz, Sterling

Subs: Aubameyang, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka, Giraud-Hutchinson, Hall, Humphreys.

Chelsea need to avoid another slow start

Only West Ham and Everton (four) have scored fewer first-half goals in the Premier League this season than Chelsea with six. Chelsea haven't scored before half-time in any of their last five league games, last having a longer run in February and March 2012.

Chelsea re-start the Premier League season in 9th

The break came at a good time for Chelsea after three consecutive league defeats, and despite Bournemouth's improvement under Gary O'Neil this is a kind fixture to have first up after the World Cup.

Chelsea do have Reece James available again, but there will be no Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell in today's matchday squad.

Kai Havertz is expected to lead the line, with the club linked with a move for Joao Felix in the January window.

Graham Potter buoyed after mid-season talks with Chelsea ownership

By Sam Dean

Graham Potter has said he now feels even more supported by the Chelsea owners than he did upon his appointment, despite the club’s alarming run of results prior to the World Cup break.

Chelsea lost four of their last five matches before the World Cup, including three consecutive defeats in the Premier League, and slipped to eighth in the league table.

But Potter is convinced that the club’s owners understand his long-term project and said he is even more confident of their backing after a meeting with co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali in California during the break in the campaign.

Potter, whose side host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, was holidaying with his wife in California when he met with Eghbali to discuss the campaign so far.

“I had a good chat with him,” said Potter, who was appointed in September. “Fantastic support. I’m really looking forward to the weeks and the months and the years ahead.

Graham Potter of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground

“We understand where we’re at at the moment and we understand the challenges ahead but that’s where we are in the journey.

“I would have liked to have gone up and down California with a couple of wins but it wasn’t to be. So you have to reflect, take the pain and frustration and work out how we can go forward and make this situation better. That is what I have been spending my time doing.

“I am even more confident and even more aware of the support I have now than I was three months ago when I took the job. So that tells you something. It is a credit to them [the owners] and their support, and how they have communicated with me.

“We all know the pressure and the demands at this club but we have also got enough people who can see the perspective and where we are at to be able to say, ‘this is where we are, how can we improve?’”

If Chelsea lose to Bournemouth on Tuesday it will be the first time since 1998 that they have lost four league matches in a row, and Potter admitted his team’s form was a constant distraction during the break.

“I would rather have gone on holiday with a couple of wins behind me, because I probably would have been better company for my poor wife,” he said.

“As it was, I’m staring into the Pacific Ocean, she’s thinking about what a wonderful time we’re having, and I’m thinking about Chelsea Football Club.”