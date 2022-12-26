Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea will be under pressure to get off to a winning start when Bournemouth travel to the capital on Monday.

Three defeats in a row sent the Blues into the World Cup break scratching around for positives amid an injury crisis and serious lack of form in attack.

Graham Potter has welcomed back some of his absent players but plenty of questions remain. Answers will be demanded fast with Chelsea eight points off the top four ahead of the Premier League restart.

Bournemouth were knocked out of the Carabao Cup upon their return to action and have only a three-point buffer over the relegation zone.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday December 27, 2022.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at the ground.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth team news

N’Golo Kante is set to miss out along with Armando Broja.

Question marks remain over Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Gary O’Neil revealed in the week that a virus had ripped through the Bournemouth squad.

David Brooks and Neto will miss out while Jefferson Lerma, Marcus Tavenier, Lloyd Kelly and Ryan Fredericks are doubts.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction

The Cherries struggled for form ahead of the break and come up against a Chelsea side that has finally enjoyed an extended period on the training ground under Graham Potter.

A 2-0 Chelsea win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last three meetings.

Chelsea wins: 11

Draws: 1

Bournemouth wins: 5

Chelsea vs Bournemouth match odds

Chelsea: 2/7

Draw: 4/1

Bournemouth: 9/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).