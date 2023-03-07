Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds - preview today

(ES Composite)

It is make or break for Chelsea tonight in the Champions League as Borussia Dortmund visit Stamford Bridge.

A 1-0 defeat in Germany sets up this last-16 second leg as a huge moment in both the Blues’ season and Graham Potter’s term in charge.

Beating Leeds on the weekend does, at least, send Chelsea into the tie with a bit of confidence but Dortmund are on an 11-game winning run that has made them favourites to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in London.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Potter said on the weekend that there is a “strong chance” Reece James will be fit for Chelsea after missing the Leeds win and the defender continues in his race to be fit. Christian Pulisic is back in contention.

However, this match will come too soon for Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy and Armando Broja.

Dortmund are facing a night without goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who had to be replaced by Alexander Meyer after suffering an injury in the warm-up of the win over RB Leipzig.

Other doubts include Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi with Youssoufa Moukoko, Julien Duranville and Mateu Morey all absent.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

Chelsea have just about improved from a first leg that they certainly created enough chances in. Yet, Dortmund know they only need to avoid defeat to qualify for the next round.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The game in Dortmund was the first competititve meeting the two teams had ever shared.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match odds

Chelsea to qualify: 6/5

Draw (90 mins): 13/5

Borussia Dortmund to qualify: 8/13

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).