Graham Potter takes baby steps back from the brink

Graham Potter celebrate with Chelsea's English defender Ben Chilwell after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match between Chelsea and Borrusia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

By Sam Wallace, at Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter declined to watch the retake of Kai Havertz’s definitive second half penalty and the Chelsea manager, who has now found a place of refuge in what looked like it might be the collapse of a season, will wish that every misstep could so easily be rectified.

The Potter era, if it is to last as long as to justify such a place in history, has survived its most exacting four days. First Leeds United dispatched at a sceptical Stamford Bridge on Saturday and now one of the great clubs of European football beaten with a hotly-disputed retaken penalty to propel Chelsea into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. There were even moments when it looked like Potter might even have enjoyed being Chelsea manager – even if they were fleeting.

It remains a fragile enterprise and Potter has only taken baby steps back from the brink. Albeit now Chelsea may go to Leicester City on Saturday feeling rather more like the Premier League big dogs they are supposed to be. This was a hard win after the defeat in the first leg in Germany one week earlier but it was a good one too. Potter made some big decisions including the one to bring Marc Cucurella into the team as the left-sided man in a trio of centre-halves, having left the player out of his matchday squad on Saturday. Cucurella rose to the occasion.

Potter also left Mykhailo Mudryk on the bench which is where the £88 million Ukrainian stayed all night despite, presumably, having been bought for games such as these. You might also say that all successful managers need to be lucky men and Potter finally cashed in in that regard with the retaken penalty. The Dutch referee Danny Makkelie ordered it to be retaken for the encroachment of three Borussia Dortmund players in the area when Havertz missed the first, spotted by the Var.

Kai Havertz scores - GLYN KIRK/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

The second time around Havertz held his nerve while, over on the bench, Potter looked down at his feet. Upon such moments can managerial lives turn. His team had struggled in the early stages of the game as Dortmund, whose late arrival delayed the kick-off by ten minutes, found their stride. They are an admirable team and after a quiet first half their teenage Englishman Jude Bellingham had a fine second half.

Bellingham’s biggest regret will be a chance before the hour in the box that he side-footed wide. He did not hold back when it came to his tangles with England team-mates Ben Chilwell and Reece James. Bellingham seemed to struggle with the outcome and at the end was restrained by team-mates and staff in an argument with various other parties including Cucurella.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham shoots at goal - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

These are the great nights at 21st century when a compact full stadium reacts to the big occasion, and the big names. Chelsea should have scored again on the counter-attack as Dortmund threw everything at them for the goal that would have take the tie to extra-time. This was not a composed performance from the home side.

The first goal, when it came, two minutes before the regulation 45 were up, saw Potter’s players finally connect it all in the places they had thus far been unable to do so. Havertz held on to possession longer than he had before, and when Mateo Kovacic lost the ball down the left channel Chelsea had the good fortune for it to fall to Ben Chilwell. His cross found Sterling and even from that moment, the fair wind stayed with Chelsea.

Sterling, as he does occasionally, fouled up the initial strike to the extent that the ball was still at his feet as he recovered himself, He went past Marco Reus at the second attempt and placed his shot nicely beyond goalkeeper Alexander Meyer. The stadium erupted. Potter celebrated in ways that Potter has not celebrated before in this job. But the question remained: did Chelsea have lift-off?

Raheem Sterling levels the tie for Chelsea!! 🤩



This had not been a convincing start to the game. Dortmund just had more of the ball, especially in midfield where the German-born Turkey international Salih Ozcan, and Emre Can in particular, were excellent. A quieter first half from Bellingham but, all the same, the men in yellow had more of the ball. They lost Julian Brandt to injury within three minutes and yet for the first 25 minutes looked in charge.

Where Chelsea looked dangerous was on the counterattack. A couple of their best counters were retrospectively flagged offside and there was a chaotic feel to all of them: snatched chances, careless running beyond the defensive line. Havertz dispatched one follow up with his right foot quite nicely but the flag was up for Sterling’s offside earlier in the move. Chelsea knew what they wanted to do: a quick touch from Joao Felix to get the runners in behind. There just was an absence of finesse to it.

The same could even be said of Felix himself, the silkiest of their attackers, who struck a shot straight at the goalkeeper Meyer. It was a similar story for the goal which came from a move that looked brittle enough to have broken down at any point but somehow endured. A lot was asked of Havertz all night at things that you suspect he finds difficult. Such as fighting to keep the ball and then finding a way of distributing it. But on this occasion he held off Marius Wolf well.

The penalty came shortly after half-time and looked fairly clear by the law as it stands although it required a review from Makkelie on the advice of his Var assistant Pol Van Boekel before it was given. Chilwell’s cross from the left had struck the left hand of Wolf that was raised away from his body. The first penalty Havertz sent Meyer the wrong way and clipped the inside of the post. The second he speared into the same corner.

Borussia Dortmund's Marius Wolf concedes a penalty for handball as Chelsea's Ben Chilwell looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Chelsea FC - Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

Other than the Bellingham chance, Chelsea absorbed a lot of pressure without ever giving up the kind of opportunities that might have seen them concede.

Chelsea 2 BVB Dortmud 0: As it happened

10:31 PM

More Potter

There was a fantastic feeling in the dressing room. Everyone's delighted. We've been through a tough period. This competition means a lot to us. We wanted to progress into the last eight and have done. It sets us up for a good few weeks. We have to recover and prepare for Saturday. It's great for the boys. Two wins and two clean sheets after a tough period. You get some of those in life. It is what it is and it's about how you respond.

10:30 PM

Graham Potter speaks

I'm not sure how I feel. There's a lot of emotion in the body. It was tense in the end but I thought the boys were fantastic, especially first half. They created some great chances. I'm delighted from them to get the win and for everyone here. After the first penalty which I stood up and watched, I got my head down for the second and waited to listen to the crowd. It was him or Reece to take the second penalty. Sometimes you've got to feel it on the pitch and I was confident he would score. I'm delighted.

10:25 PM

Kai Havertz speaks

The referee let me retake the penalty. I was a bit nervous but I scored and that’s the most important thing. I tried to wait to look at the keeper and saw he was going to go again the same side, and the second one was a bit easier. This is an important tournament and the last one we are in, so we have to give everything. We want to win it again again and win some games in the Premier League.

10:22 PM

Post-match stats package from Opta

Chelsea have now progressed from five Uefa Champions League knockout stage ties after losing the first leg, the joint-most of any team in the competition's history (Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid also five).

Borussia Dortmund have now lost their last six away games against English sides in the Champions League, since beating Arsenal 2-1 in October 2013.

Chelsea scored more than once in match for the first time in 13 matches in all competitions, since beating Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League in December.

Raheem Sterling's opener for Chelsea was his 20 th home goal in the Champions League, the first English player to reach this particular milestone. Of all players to have scored at least 25 goals in the competition, only Robin van Persie (80%) and David Trézéguet (79%) have scored a higher share at home than Sterling (74% - 20/27).

Kai Havertz's penalty goal was Chelsea's ninth consecutive successful penalty in the Champions League, since Jorginho hit the woodwork against FK Krasnodar in October 2020.

With five shots and two chances created, Kai Havertz was directly involved in over half of Chelsea's 13 shots against Borussia Dortmund in this match.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has become just the second English manager to win five games in a single Champions League campaign, along with Bobby Robson at Newcastle in 2002-03.

Julian Brandt was substituted off after just five minutes for Borussia Dortmund – it's the earliest a starting player has ever been subbed off in a Champions League knockout stage match.

10:14 PM

Raheem Sterling speaks

A massive performance, we had to dig deep. We took our chances. Recently we hadn't taken our chances but tonight we did it . Kai did it. [The goal came from] a little miskick with my first touch but then it landed perfectly and allowed us to build on that performance.

10:12 PM

The Chelsea players take a standing ovation

As One Step Beyond segues into Park Life. The premature-celebration police will be out in force tonight.

10:10 PM

Full time: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Chelsea deserved that. Perhaps more evidence of a corner turned rather than proclaiming them the real deal but signs of life in the Potter project. Good performances from the wing-backs, from Sterling and Havertz, the back three and Kovacic. Big win for Chelsea, big win for their manager.

10:08 PM

90+8 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Boos all round as Bellingham flies into a tackle and wraps his boot around James's shin. The Chelsea right-back forgives him with a hug.

10:06 PM

90+6 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Reus was brought down by Zakaria before the award of a corner but the referee waves play on. From the corner the ball breaks to Wolf 20 yards out but his low shot is blocked by Fofana and bobbles off him safely through to Kepa.

10:04 PM

90+5 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Pulisic has a chance to play Gallagher through but decides to go to the corner flag. Can tackles him and sparks a counter that ends with a Dortmund corner. Up goes Meyer.

10:03 PM

90+3 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Bellingham glides down the left and scoops his cross straight down Kepa's throat. He seems to have hurt his groin but gets up and gets on with it.

10:02 PM

90+1 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Chilwell is booked for grabbing Wolf and then stopping him taking the free-kick which brought on some chest beating and 'Hold me back, hold me back, hold me back!' posturing. Bellingham backs his team-mate and calls Chilwell something choice.

10:00 PM

90 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Pulisic misses a sitter ... from an offside position. Six minutes of stoppage time are signalled for the Var hokey-cokey.

09:59 PM

89 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Wolf skips down the right and arcs over a cross. Bellingham gets up but it's a bit too high for him and he connects with the top of his head, sending it up when he needed to head it down. Consequently it loops over the bar.

09:57 PM

87 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

James drags down Bynoe-Gittins and is penalised. Another yellow card would earn him a ban for the quarter-final first leg should Chelsea get there but he isn't given one.

Zakaria replaces Fernandez.

09:55 PM

86 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Dortmund are awarded a free-kick left of centre for a very soft obstruction by Gallagher. Guerreiro takes it again and makes as much a hash of it as his earlier effort.

09:54 PM

85 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Chelsea fans wind up Schlotterbeck by not giving him the ball to take a throw-in and then a comedian throws it on when the throw-in is eventually taken with a replacement.

09:53 PM

83 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Double Chelsea substitution: Kovacic and Sterling go off for Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic. Mudryk still not getting a look in. Had he gone to Arsenal he would have started the last few games. Still, no rush. He's only got another 27 years on his contract to earn a run out.

09:51 PM

81 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Bynoe-Gittens lets the ball run out of play before getting his cross in having done well to make some space on the byline.

09:49 PM

79 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Guerreiro swings in the free-kick. Koulibaly and Kovacic usher it clear.

09:48 PM

77 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Malen replaces Haller. Dortmund have a free-kick , 28 yards out left of centre, for Fernandez's foul which brought him a booking.

09:46 PM

No goal

Sterling cannily drew Meyer out and rolled it to Gallagher for the tap-in but he had gone too soon. Don't think he of all people needs a head start to beat Sule and Schlotterback.

09:45 PM

Var check!

Gallagher taps in after Sterling's run from 45 yards.

09:45 PM

75 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Sterling is beaming after he earns a corner, happy that Havertz had slipped a clever pass down the outside of Wolf, happy to be back on the left where he did his best work for City, rather than on the right to let Felix have that wing.

09:43 PM

73 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Sule joins the attack, cantering forward and when Cucurella backs off, daring him to run past, the Germany centre-half uses the space to torpedo a low shot a yard wide.

09:42 PM

71 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Chelsea are caught offside when they retrieve the ball from Dortmund's clearance.

09:41 PM

69 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Dortmund enjoy a spell of possession and after some short passes, Bellingham sprays a diagonal out to Wolf on the right. But he can't wheedle his way into the box and neither can Reus. Chelsea sitting very deep again as they did against Leeds at the end. This time, however, they snap quickly into a break and let Sterling, Havertz and Gallagher hare forward to win a corner.

09:37 PM

67 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Joao Felix, a crowd favourite already, is being replaced by Conor Gallagher.

09:36 PM

65 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Good save from Kepa low to his right from Wolf's rasping shot, the full-back having teamed up with Reus. Kepa is booked for delaying the restart. He's been watching Pickford and Martinez.

09:34 PM

63 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Dortmund sub: Byneo-Gittens, who followed the Sancho path from the south-east to Man City and Dortmund, comes on for Ozcan.

09:31 PM

60 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Can lets fly from distance. High, wide and distinctly nit handsome.

09:30 PM

58 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Bellingham snatches at a half-chance in the book, swinging his foot at a bobbling ball as it ricocheted off Haller as Chelsea defended the cross with touch-tight marking, dragging it wide from five yards.

09:28 PM

56 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Dortmund need a moment to give their heads a shake. Sterling pelts after a long hoof up the middle. Meyer comes out to catch but his momentum seems to take him out of the area. The home crowd goes wild but the referee is unmoved and says the ball stayed in the box.

09:25 PM

54 min: Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (2-1)

Dortmund are incensed by both the decision to award the penalty and for the ruling that it had to be retaken. Chelsea fans have found their voice.

Players of Dortmund argue with Referee Danny Makkelie from Netherlands during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund - AP Photo/Alastair Grant

09:22 PM

GOAL!

Chelsea 2 Dortmund 0 (Havertz) Stutters his run then recalibrates his earlier effort, sweeping it into the side-netting on the right of the goal. The keeper went early and the wrong way again.

𝙎𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙 time's a charm!



09:22 PM

CORRECTION

The keeper wasn't off his line. It was for encroachment by a defender.

09:21 PM

50 min: Chelsea 1 Dortmund 0 (1-1)

Hang on the keeper was off his line. Chelsea have another go,

09:20 PM

Hits the post

Sends the keeper the wrong way but sweeps it into the right post.

09:19 PM

Kai Havertz will take the penalty

After the Dortmund protests are waved away.

09:19 PM

48 min: Chelsea 1 Dortmund 0 (1-1)

The Var tells the referee to take a look. His arm was away from the body. Peter Walton first says it was the right decision and now says it should be given. It's cakeism all over again.

And it is indeed a penalty for Chelsea!

09:17 PM

46 min: Chelsea 1 Dortmund 0 (1-1)

No changes. Ozcan seems surprised to be found by Bellingham's pass and is robbed. Chelsea break and shift the ball out to the left for Chilwell and his cross strikes Wolf on the wrist as he turned into the block. Long wait for a Var check. The referee didn't give it.

09:07 PM

Matt Law reports from Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge saw a different Graham Potter at the end of that first-half. The usually mild-mannered Chelsea head coach turned to the fans behind him after Raheem Sterling's goal and roared in celebration with both fists clenched. Then, when the home side won a corner soon after, he whipped up the crowd to keep up the noise. Chelsea's supporters responded by loudly cheering their team off the pitch at the break. Could this be a special European night at the Bridge?

Potter celebrates - Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

09:00 PM

Half-time: Chelsea 1 Dortmund 0 (1-1)

The half ends with Bellingham twisting out on the left, dropping his shoulder and shooting straight at Fofana who was closing him down.

Sterling shoots - GLYN KIRK/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

08:59 PM

45 min Chelsea 1 Dortmund 0 (1-1)

Chelsea have made at least a handful of chances and finally they take one.

08:55 PM

GOAL!

Chelsea 1 Dortmund 0 (Sterling) Turns from Norman Wisdom to Norman Whiteside in the blink of an eye. Havertz sends Kovacic down the left and slips it to Chilwell downwho cuts a left-foot cross on the run back to Sterling to the right of the penalty spot. Sterling tries to shoot with his left, misses the ball completely but pounces as the ball spun off his right knee to stab it past the defender and then leather a right-foot shot unstoppably past Meyer.

Raheem Sterling levels the tie for Chelsea!! 🤩



08:55 PM

42 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Dortmund's defenders are extraordinarily slow and once again Chelsea get in on goal because they don't have the speed to match the runs. Haveetz lays it off to the left of the 18-yard line but Chilwell slices his shot wide.

08:53 PM

40 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Good from Meyer. Chilwell's cross into a well-stocked box bypasses the keeper. Koulibaly has an open goal but the ball hits his right foot rather than him hitting the ball and it rolls across the six-yard box. Felix tries to stab it in and Meyer saves with hss knees.

08:50 PM

38 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Havertz slots a shot in off the bar after Sterling's shot was saved, having been put through from halfway with a terrific Felix 60-yard diagonal. But Sterling had been offside when the pass was played not by muc but enough for Var to back the linesman's decision which came late.

08:48 PM

36 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Chelsea corner on the left. Chilwell is the target of a couple of missiles from the Dortmund fans, one of which he lobs back. When he takes the corner, a typically menacing, fizzing, deep outswinger, Koulibaly cannot beat Schlotterbeck to it.

08:46 PM

34 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Big groan when a pass to James goes astray. Chelsea regroup and attack up the left, Sterling running on to Cucurella's 50-yard pass. But Can gallops over and tackles his old Liverpool team-mate, conceding a throw.

08:45 PM

32 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

James whacks over a crossfield pass that takes flight, soars and then falls perfectly for Chilwell who tries to feed Havertz in the box on the volley. Sule interceots with his head and sends it to the edge of the box where Kovacic meets it with a flying volley, 3ft high and rising, but harpoons it over the bar.

08:42 PM

30 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Bellingham has been very tidy and always seems to be in the right position but hasn't had enough ball to build attacks consistently.

08:41 PM

28 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Havertz latches on to James's deflected cross to the left of the D and scuds a left-foot shot into the ground on the half-volley which causes it to spin and scuttle on to the foot of the right post, beating Meyer with the movement. It rebounds across the face of goal and away. Fine margins.

Todd Boehly - Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

08:38 PM

25 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Mistake by Kovacic lets Dortmund in down the right with Reyna's third man run. He bounds between Cucurella and Chilwell then spears a right-foot cross through the six-yard box, inviting the lunge or tap-in, but no one in a yellow shirt gambled to sprint into the box.

08:36 PM

23 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Chelsea fans since 2004 are used to watching their teams playing either with poise and control, with style or with urgency. Not having all of them could be pardoned by having one of them. Potter's misfortune is that this team doesn't have any of them ... yet.

helsea's Kai Havertz shoots at goal - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

08:32 PM

21 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Signs of promise from Chelsea with a triangle between Sterling, Kovacic and James ends with James crowded out down the right. And when Chelsea win it back, Havertz's flick into the box is easy pickings for Meyer. Chelsea had no box-runners at that moment.

08:30 PM

19 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Fofana beats Haller in the air at the corner but Chelsea have no outlet, no one to hold the ball up when they win the ball back and need some breathing space for the transition to attacking. So back come Dortmund every time.

08:28 PM

17 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

BVB free-kick, 22 yards out, left of centre. Reus takes it and arrows a dipping shot over the wall and towards the inside of the left post. Kepa's nimble feet take him across his line and allow him to slap it away. Corner.

08:27 PM

15 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Dortmund are playing very high now and are keeping the ball, winning it back when Sule, only 30 yards from goal, goes for a dinked ball over the top with his toe. Chelsea clear but Dortmund gobble up the clearance and Fofana trips Reyna to stop him dribbling into the box.

08:25 PM

13 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Dortmund enjoy spell of possession which takes the edge of Chelsea's frantic start. Cucurella is applauded for a tackle that stops Reyna up the right and then Felix fouls Reus but Dortmund waste the free-kick.

Dortmund fans with flares inside the stadium before the match - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

08:22 PM

11 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Now it's Havertz's turn to work himself a good chance, beating the offside trap which is useless with players as slow as Can and Sule. He hares down the inside right on to Felix's lovely pass, easily loses Can then takes on the shot a bit too early, ballooning it over the bar from 18 yards.

08:21 PM

9 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Chilwell swerves an outswinger with his left and picks out Koulibaly who leaps at the back post and meets it perfectly in the meat of his brow but somehow steers it wide

08:19 PM

8 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Dortmund lose the ball on halfway, Sterling intercepts then spurts forward and rolls a pass down the inside-left channel, looking for a one-two with Joao Felix. But the Portugal forward takes it on himself, tcking to the left before shooting low and at close range at Meyer who turns it behind. Sterling is raging. He would have had a tap in had Felix played it back across having drawn the keeper.

08:17 PM

6 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

James whips a cross from the free-kick to the far post. Koulibaly goes up but Wolf sees it out for a Chelsea throw from which Dortmund hound them all the way back to the keeper.

08:16 PM

5 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Julian Brandt is down injured. Seems to have a problem with his left hamstring. Reyna is already warming up ... and now comes on.

Chelsea have a free-kick on the right.

08:15 PM

3 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Chelsea defend the corner and break at pace. Sterling, who had stayed upfield, draws groans and sighs from the home fans when he latches on to a pass down the inside left and foregoes a chance to shoot, having burned past Sule, allowing teh defence to recover. Ah, he was offside ... and knew it.

08:13 PM

1 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Yellow smoke from the Dortmund fans who are making a racket swirls around Stamford Bridge as the away side kick off, motor up the left and win a corner off Kovacic.

08:12 PM

And here's Matt Law's photo of the banner

Chelsea's Shed Tifo - Matt Law

08:08 PM

Sam Wallace reports from Stamford Bridge

The Chelsea fans in the Shed are unrolling their tifo/banner which features many of the Chelsea greats over the years. Including Thomas Tuchel with the Club World Cup. Over to you Graham Potter ...

08:08 PM

The teams re emerging from the tunnel

As the Liquidator fades down. Mateo Kovacic captains Chelsea, Marco Reus Dortmund, both of whom are playing in their home strips.

07:57 PM

Matt Law reports from Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter has taken a bit of a gamble tonight by throwing Marc Cucurella back into his Chelsea team, with Benoit Badiashile unavailable. Cucurella has been left out of Potter's matchday squad since the left-back was booed on to the pitch during the first leg defeat in Dortmund. The £60million man will play on the left side of a back three and Potter will be hoping the crowd get behind him tonight.

07:53 PM

The movement you need is on your shoulder

Jude Bellingham - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

07:45 PM

Sam Wallace reports from Stamford Bridge

It was a grand late arrival for the Borussia Dortmund contingent at Stamford Bridge. Mounted Met police officers leading the coach down Fulham Broadway and clearing the crowds from what is always a closed road on matchday. Also accompanied by a man waving a light stick to get the attention of those in the way. It didn't save the 8pm kick-off, however.

07:44 PM

Here's why kick-off has been delayed

Fans delayed in entering the ground are marshalled by the police during the UEFA Champions League match at Stamford Bridge - David Klein/Sportimage

07:41 PM

Scenes outside the Bridge earlier

07:38 PM

BT Sport pundits

Are talking about Dortmund's reserve goalkeeper, Aleaxder Meyer, who has had to step in following the injury suffered by Gregor Kobel. They fear he will be shaky and nervous. He did look like that when he played against Man City, spilling John Stones' shot which led to their first goal, and he dropped another late strike against RB Leipzig at the weekend. but was bailed out by his defence.

07:29 PM

There will be a 10 minute delay to kick-off

Because of the congestion outside the stadium which held up the arrival of the Dortmund bus.

07:09 PM

Graham Potter arrives at the podium

In his new designer togs. What happened to his Brighton clothes?

It's a fantastic evening for us and we're looking forward to playing well and going through. The most important thing is the team, the club. It's not about me.My job is to help the team win Enzo is starting to show his personality .The back three functioned [against Leeds] and the balance of the team we're happy with. The spirit has been really good despite results. It's good and it's challenging to have a lot of fantastic players. Despite the fact that we've had a lot of indifferent results, we're very privileged and very grateful to be here.

07:04 PM

On BT Sport

With their usual crowded house of pundits, Jake Humphrey reports that Dortmund were stuck in traffic and have only just arrived.

Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves are the starting pundits. There will be more. They had about 15 at Anfield the other week.

06:53 PM

And now for those of you watching in black and white ...

... This one is in Technicolor:

Dortmund fans on the way to Stamford Bridge tonight. #BVB pic.twitter.com/wyLhpvHmEx — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) March 7, 2023

06:51 PM

Dortmund make one change - Guerreiro returns at left-back

Meyer; Wolf, Schlotterbeck, Sule, Guerreiro; Can; Brandt, Bellingham, Ozcan, Reus; Haller.

Substitutes: Kobel, Unbehaun, Reyna, Dahoud, Hummels, Modeste, Malan, Meunier, Passlack, Rothe, Bynoe-Gitens, Coulibaly.

06:48 PM

James is fit for Chelsea who make two changes

Kepa; Fofana, Koilibaly, Cucurella; James, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz. Joao Felix.

Substitutes: Bettinellu, Bergstrom, Chalobah, Hall, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek. Zakaria, Ziyech, Mudryk, Pulisic.

06:24 PM

The Yellow Wall on the move ... and not very yellow

06:15 PM

Team news

Will usually drop at around 6.45pm on Champions League nights. If César Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are unfit, as we are led to believe, and Benoit Badiashile unavailable because he hasn't been registered for this competition, who comes into the back three alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana? Could this be the perfect opportunity for Marc Cucurella on the left side after having a ropey start at full-back (with the mitigation of him being troubled by unspecified off-field issues)? Or should Trevoh Chalobah come in in the right and the other two move across?

05:32 PM

Dortmund's unusual step

They trained at Stamford Bridge last night but went out again this morning for a tune up at the Honourable Artillery Company field in Shoreditch.

Borussia Dortmund - Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Dortmund train at HAC in Shoreditch - Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

05:20 PM

Preview: Chelsea take baby steps while Dortmund are on a roll

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of tonight's Champions League Round of 16 between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund which the home side start 1-0 down having been beaten by Karim Adeyemi's goal at the Westfalenstadion three weeks ago. The two sides could not be meeting on more contrasting runs of form, Chelsea's 1-0 victory over toothless Leeds notwithstanding. Dortmund under Edin Terzic, once Slaven Bilic's assistant at Besiktas and West Ham, have won all 10 of their match after the winter break, an eight game stretch in the league that has taken them from sixth to second and behind Bayern Munich only on goal difference.

Chelsea stopped the post-World Cup bleeding with that cautious win on Saturday, to end a run of three draws and three defeats at home and in Europe, and looked at their best in a first-half spell when Ben Chilwell's drive and combination play with Joao Felix carried them forward on the left flank. Last year, having lost the first leg of the quarter-final tie with Real Madrid, they fought back to beat them 3-2 in the Bernabéu but it was not enough to go through.

We have to go back to 2014-15 and the first season of Jose Mourinho's second coming for a European knockout tie which they have won despite going down in the first leg. That was in the quarter-final as well. Trailing 3-1 after the match at Parc des Princes, goals from two substitutes, Andre Schürrle and Demba Ba, the latter's with three minutes left, fired their qualification for the semi-final on the sadly defunct away goals rule.

They will need to score at least twice tonight to follow suit, unless they want to steel their nerves for a shootout, and encouragingly they have managed to score two or more in four of Graham Potter's six Champions League games so far. On the other hand, they haven't score more than one goal in a match since the Boxing Day fixtures and, given what they've done to Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, they will be relying on hybrid 10s and wingers as usual to get the better of Niklas Sule and Mats Hummels.

Dortmund have lost Adeyemi to a nasty hamstring injury and are also missing Youssoufa Moukoko, who has hurt his ankle, and the suspended Julian Ryerson. Chelsea welcome back Christian Pulisic and will give a late fitness test to Reece James but, if we are to accept the verity of the briefings, cannot deploy Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, César Azpilicueta and Edouard Mendy – and the game has come too soon for N'Golo Kanté.