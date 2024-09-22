Chelsea vs Barrow: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea begin their Carabao Cup campaign against League Two side Barrow this week.

The Blues reached the final of this competition last season and were perhaps unfortunate to have lost to Liverpool, albeit it was a remarkable feat for Jurgen Klopp to win it with such a young team.

Enzo Maresca’s side will naturally be strong favourites for their third-round clash and failure to progress would be a major shock.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Barrow is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off time on Tuesday 24 September, 2024.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Barrow

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports+.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Chelsea vs Barrow team news

The Blues were without both Malo Gusto and Reece James for their win over West Ham on Saturday, so it seems unlikely they will feature here.

Enzo Fernandez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, however, were in the squad and Maresca will no doubt rotate.

Chelsea vs Barrow prediction

Anything but a convincing Blues win would be a huge disappointment.

Chelsea to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 1

Draws: 0

Barrow wins: 0

Chelsea vs Barrow latest odds

Chelsea to win: 1/25

Barrow to win: 75/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.