Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona LIVE! Women’s Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE!

The Women’s Champions League semi-finals begin today with a blockbuster first-leg clash at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea host mighty Barcelona in front of a 25,000-strong crowd this lunchtime, hoping to secure a positive result to take back to the Camp Nou on Thursday. They will also be out for revenge for the 2021 final in Gothenburg, when they were thrashed 4-0 by rampant Barca.

But Chelsea are confident they learned lessons from that heavy defeat and will be massively boosted by a dramatic quarter-final win over holders Lyon, while Emma Hayes’ side are also in the thick of the WSL title race and through to the FA Cup final, having also lost the League Cup showpiece last month. Shootout hero Ann-Katrin Berger returns today as Niamh Charles gets the nod over Lauren James.

Dominant Barcelona, who thrashed Roma in the last eight and have won all 25 of their league matches this term, could have Ballon d’Or holder Alexia Putellas back for the second leg as they look to reach their third successive final. Lucy Bronze and Salma Paralluelo come in here. Follow Chelsea vs Barcelona live below, with analysis from Dom Smith at the Bridge.

Chelsea vs Barcelona latest news

GOAL! Hansen scores fantastic early strike

Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: DAZN

Chelsea team news: Berger and Charles come in

Barcelona team news: Bronze and Paralluelo return

13:36 , George Flood

It’s Jelana Cankovic who makes way for James.

An attacking half-time switch from Emma Hayes as Chelsea push for an equaliser.

Back underway at the Bridge.

13:34 , George Flood

Chelsea are going to make a change at half-time.

It sounds like Lauren James is coming on.

13:29 , George Flood

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is at Stamford Bridge this afternoon to take in this semi-final tie...

(PA)

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

13:26 , George Flood

Well that was a half which Chelsea started so poorly. Barcelona had them tied up in knots. But to their credit, Hayes’s side regrouped, and go into the break behind, yes, but now playing just as well as Barca.

Story continues

No longer does this tie feel as one-sided as it did early on.

Half-time

13:23 , George Flood

Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona

Caroline Graham Hansen’s superb fourth-minute strike is all that separates the sides at half-time in the first leg of this Champions League semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea won’t be too disheartened after a pleasing fightback, with Guro Reiten seeing one goal ruled out and another effort cleared off the line by Lucy Bronze.

Barca sat off after going in front but upped the tempo again before the interval.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

13:21 , George Flood

48 mins: That’s a painful ball to the face for Hansen, who initially goes down but is quickly back on her feet.

Barca still pressing before the interval, but a long cross from the left is well overhit.

The half-time whistle sounds.

13:20 , George Flood

46 mins: Barca are probing dangerously in search of a second goal before the interval.

A whipped left-wing cross into the six-yard box is well claimed by Berger.

But the Spanish giants quickly come again and a dangerous ball across the face of goal from Hansen can’t be turned in by Geyse, who was offside anyway.

It wouldn’t have counted.

13:18 , George Flood

44 mins: After a quiet start, Aitana Bonmati is driving Barcelona forward now and finding plenty of little pockets of space in which to operate.

On this occasion she’s robbed by Cuthbert, who tries another one of those immediate smashed balls forward, looking for the run of Kerr.

Chelsea’s top scorer had no chance at all with that one.

Four minutes of added time will be played at the end of this first half.

13:15 , George Flood

42 mins: Barcelona are upping the tempo before the break after a quiet 20 minutes or so, with Carter turning away Hansen’s cross from the right.

The visitors sustain the pressure, but cannot test Berger as it’s eventually cleared.

13:13 , George Flood

40 mins: That’s a very harsh caution for Mapi Leon, who joins Kerr in the book after the ball skips up off the turf and hits her right hand.

Chelsea have a chance to swing in a deep free-kick from the left, but it’s easily cleared by Barca as they look to set away Paralluelo on the break.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

13:12 , George Flood

Chelsea should definitely be pleased with how they’ve tussled their way back into this match when they debrief at half-time.

They were miles off it in the opening stages, but it’s a much more level affair now.

13:12 , George Flood

38 mins: The flag is up as Kerr tries to race onto another lofted ball forward from midfield, with Panos coming to claim.

One of those long flashed passes forward is going to catch out Barca before too long.

The Blues have rather taken control of the battle in the middle, with Cuthbert particularly impressive.

13:09 , George Flood

36 mins: That’s one overeager striker’s challenge too many from Kerr as she tries to just nick the ball but catches the England right-back late.

First yellow card of the game.

13:06 , George Flood

33 mins: Barcelona are being made to work defensively as Walsh cuts out one ball from Cankovic and the visitors then scramble to deal with another inviting cross for Kerr.

Panos eventually scoops up the loose ball to relieve the pressure. Chelsea on top at the moment, seeing far more of the ball.

13:04 , George Flood

30 mins: End-to-end action at Stamford Bridge now, with Hansen played in down the left channel but denied by some incredibly brave goalkeeping from Berger.

The German dives courageously at the feet of Barca’s goalscorer but takes a hefty whack for her troubles and will need more treatment.

Once again she bounces back up.

13:02 , George Flood

29 mins: Chelsea are really knocking on the door now!

The suddenly alive Reiten rounds Panos but her left-footed finish is blocked at the crucial moment by Bronze.

13:01 , George Flood

26 mins: That’s an inch-perfect tackle from Eriksson inside her own box to thwart Barca’s latest attack.

The Chelsea skipper had to get that right and she did. Terrific challenge.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

12:59 , George Flood

Looked ever-so-tight that offside, but Kerr did ultimately look like she’d gone just a little too early.

But with Reiten then sticking the ball in the net, even though it was disallowed, it was a sign of Chelsea’s potency when they get it right.

It’s lifted the noise around Stamford Bridge.

GOOAA....NO!

12:58 , George Flood

25 mins: Chelsea think they have an equaliser as Barcelona are cut apart for the first time today.

It’s a fine threaded pass to release Kerr, who quickly squares inside for Reiten.

The Norwegian takes a touch before coolly slotting under Panos, but the offside flag was up against Kerr.

(Action Images via Reuters)

12:57 , George Flood

24 mins: Solid defending from Chelsea’s Maren Mjelde as Paralluelo tried to turn home a decent cross from the right flank.

The Norwegian makes a potentially crucial block.

12:55 , George Flood

22 mins: Much better from Chelsea.

Kerr’s hopeful strike from the edge of the box deflects off Irene Paredes and is held comfortably by Panos.

But that was a decent passage of play, with Cuthbert’s lofted pass from the middle flicked on well by the otherwise quiet Reiten.

12:52 , George Flood

20 mins: Geyse is proving a thorn in Chelsea’s side and she’s hauled to the deck by Eriksson, who is lucky to avoid a booking.

Still all one-way traffic at the Bridge, with waves of Barcelona pressure.

12:51 , George Flood

18 mins: Chelsea have Zecira Musovic on the bench if needed, but Berger is now back on her feet and looks fine to continue.

Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert also goes over to the sideline for a plaster to be applied on a painful cut to her hand.

12:50 , George Flood

16 mins: Some concern for Chelsea now as Berger sits down in discomfort inside her penalty area and the physios are summoned on.

The break in play allows Emma Hayes to gather her players for a pep talk.

Barca counterpart Jonatan Giraldez does the same.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

12:48 , George Flood

Barca just so fluid, so comfortable, so composed on the ball. When they move it forward, they do it rapidly and Chelsea can’t get close.

When they take it slow and pass it between themselves, they do it deftly and Chelsea still can’t get close.

12:48 , George Flood

14 mins: It’s looking ominous for Chelsea at the moment as effortlessly fluid Barcelona pour forward once more.

Brazilian forward Geyse creates space for another warning shot that is well dealt with by Berger.

12:45 , George Flood

12 mins: It’s all a bit aimless from Chelsea as they search for a route back into this first-leg tie.

Kerr needs far better service than some of these panicked drilled balls forward.

The Blues are caught in possession in a dangerous area and Hansen’s low drive is held by Berger.

12:44 , George Flood

10 mins: Barcelona are back on the ball and playing some nifty football in the opposition half as usual - Chelsea look especially vulnerable down their left side, from where Hansen was allowed to ghost across all too easily.

But there is promise from Chelsea on the counter, if they can find the right pass to release the dangerous Kerr.

12:41 , George Flood

7 mins: Chelsea, to their credit, have responded well to that early setback.

They have settled into the game a bit and are seeing far more of the ball around the Barca box.

No chances to speak of just yet though.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

12:39 , George Flood

Truly, what a phenomenal goal that was from Barcelona — and what a start from the firm favourites.

Caroline Graham Hansen cuts in from the right, no one in blue gets remotely close to her, and she curls into the net from range. Nightmare start from the hosts.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona | Caroline Graham Hansen 4'

12:36 , George Flood

4 mins: What a goal and what a start from Barcelona!

Hansen cuts in off the right flank and goes past a couple of Chelsea defenders before rifling an unstoppable effort beyond the despairing Berger and into the back of the net.

Sublime strike. Memories of Gothenburg coming flooding back...

(Action Images via Reuters)

12:35 , George Flood

3 mins: A couple of good early defensive contributions from Carter for Chelsea as Barca monopolise possession from the off.

Chelsea try a long ball to release Sam Kerr on the counter, but Mapi Leon gets there first and is then taken out by the Australian forward, who gets a warning.

12:34 , George Flood

2 min: Barcelona settle into some early possession in that striking gold away strip, with Chelsea all in blue.

A long cross is drilled into the box towards the head of Caroline Graham Hansen, but it’s well cleared by Jess Carter.

Looks like Chelsea are going with a back five this afternoon.

KICK-OFF

12:31 , George Flood

We are underway in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals!

Can Chelsea secure a positive result to take back to the Camp Nou on Thursday?

Jana Adamkova from the Czech Republic is today’s referee.

Great noise around Stamford Bridge as this game gets off and running.

12:27 , George Flood

Here come the two teams, led out by respective captains Magda Eriksson and Sandra Panos.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

12:26 , George Flood

The sun has decided to peer through the clouds just ahead of kick-off. How thoughtful. Lovely day for it.

12:21 , George Flood

Final preparations at Stamford Bridge, where the atmosphere has been building very nicely indeed.

Kick-off is now less than 10 minutes away!

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

12:15 , George Flood

Chelsea have their first-choice centre-back pairing out injured today, with Millie Bright and Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan both injured.

With Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby also out, the Blues really are the walking wounded. Barcelona perhaps not the ideal opponents then... But it would, at least, make a shock Chelsea win feel all the sweeter!

Hayes hails inspirational Chelsea captain Eriksson

12:12 , George Flood

Chelsea captain Magda Eriksson starts as usual today and Emma Hayes has been effusive in her praise of the Swede this week.

However, the skipper’s future remains uncertain with her current contract at Stamford Bridge due to expire in the summer.

“I would be here all day to describe everything Magda has done for this football club, and for me as our captain,” said Hayes.

“Together we have built a team that has competed on all fronts. I know every step of the journey we have been on, side by side, to push this team to where it is.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

11:56 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith is in position and offers his pre-match thoughts from Stamford Bridge:

🗣️ "This is as tough a test as it gets for Chelsea."@MrDomSmith is in position at Stamford Bridge to preview #ChelseaBarça.



LIVE: https://t.co/QdOeYq2mT1#UWCL pic.twitter.com/0cA3Q0Td5o — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 22, 2023

11:53 , George Flood

Chelsea defenders Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan both miss out through injury today, but they are at the Bridge cheering on their team-mates and have sent a good luck message.

A good luck message from two of our Blues! 🫶#UWCL pic.twitter.com/xEWhyaKeWo — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) April 22, 2023

Bronze and Paralluelo come in for Barcelona

11:33 , George Flood

I also make that two changes from Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez to the team that thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in Liga F last weekend.

England’s Lucy Bronze returns at right-back in place of Marta Torrejon, rejoining fellow Lioness hero Keira Walsh in the starting XI.

Barca’s other alteration is on the left of their attack, where Vicky Lopez makes way for Salma Paralluelo.

No Alexia Putellas just yet, as expected.

(Getty Images)

Two Chelsea changes as Berger returns

11:25 , George Flood

Emma Hayes makes two changes to the Chelsea team that beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend.

Quarter-final shootout hero Ann-Katrin Berger is back in goal in place of Zecira Musovic.

Niamh Charles also comes in for Lauren James, who is on the bench.

Is that a back three or a back four?

Pernille Harder is among the substitutes once more.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona lineup

11:18 , George Flood

Starting XI: Panos, Bronze, Paredes, Mapi Leon, Rolfo, Patri, Walsh, Bonmati, Graham, Geyse, Paralluelo

Subs: Coll, Codina, Jana, Pina, Crnogorcevic, Marta, Mariona, Bruna, Oshoala, Nuria, Engen, Vicky Lopez

Chelsea lineup

11:14 , George Flood

Starting XI: Berger, Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Cankovic, Charles, Kerr, Reiten

Subs: Musovic, Orman, Ingle, James, Fleming, Kaneryd, Harder, Abdullina

Confident Guro Reiten vows Chelsea revenge

11:10 , George Flood

Chelsea winger Guro Reiten was singing from the same hymn sheet as her manager during an exclusive interview with Standard Sport this week.

“I don’t think it was damaging,” the Norwegian said of that 2021 final. “Against the best, you can’t concede early, because they’ll eat you alive.

“We’ve just got to show that we have learned from that experience and are a better team now than we were.

“It’s been a few really good days. We’ve had some good sessions preparing. We love to play in front of our fans. They follow us everywhere. Chelsea belongs in Stamford Bridge, so why shouldn’t we play there?

“Last few years, they’ve barely lost a game. Normally, the pressure is on us. In this game it’s a bit different. We don’t always play the most beautiful football, but when it matters most, we have been ruthless and been best.

“Everyone keeps talking about Barcelona, ‘They are the favourites, blah, blah, blah’. I don’t care. We are a great team, and we are going to show it.”

Read the interview in full here

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Hayes: Chelsea have learned from 2021 final thrashing

11:04 , George Flood

That fateful final in Gothenburg two years ago was the only previous competitive meeting between these sides.

Chelsea were absolutely blitzed and shipped all four goals in the opening 36 minutes, with an early OG from Melanie Leupolz followed by an Alexia Putellas penalty and further efforts from Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Hansen.

Such a painful defeat stopped Emma Hayes’ side from winning an unprecedented quadruple as they scooped the WSL title, FA Cup and League Cup trophies back home.

But so many involved with Chelsea this week have been keen to stress how they quickly learned the lessons from that sobering night in Sweden.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“Every team evolves,” Hayes said on Friday. “Barca have improved in lots of ways. They’ve developed more experience, changed players, and added different dimensions. Equally so have we. We are more experienced than we were two years ago.

“I always take any loss as a learning. The learnings from that night were significant for us as a club. You have to have that. You have to go through those moments. I’m pretty certain Magda and I have had 1000 conversations since then about how to keep raising the bar for our team. We have done that.

“We expect to be in semi-finals. We have had a lot of winning in the last two years, and we’re as prepared as we can be going into the game. I like the feeling of going in with those experiences. We know what to expect. We are better off as a result of that night.”

10:51 , George Flood

The calm before the storm at Stamford Bridge, where ticket sales for today’s game have exceeded the 25,000 mark.

It should be some occasion!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction

10:41 , George Flood

A potentially costly 2-0 loss away at WSL title rivals Manchester City is the only recent blot on Chelsea’s otherwise impressive copybook.

Emma Hayes’ side have otherwise been in stellar form, with Sam Kerr's second-half header seeing off Aston Villa last Sunday in Walsall and teeing up an FA Cup showdown against Manchester United.

Their penalty shootout win over Champions League holders Lyon in the quarter-finals was as dramatic as it gets after Maren Mjelde’s controversial last-gasp spot-kick that levelled a thrilling tie in extra time.

They will be full of confidence, though this Barcelona juggernaut are such a tough assignment. They smashed Roma 6-1 on aggregate in the quarters and have lost just ONE league game since the start of the 2019/20 season in Spain.

Defeat by Lyon in last year’s final and in the group stage against Bayern Munich shows they are not infallible, but few would bet against them taking a healthy lead back to the Camp Nou in their bid to reach a third successive European showpiece.

Barcelona to win, 3-1.

(Getty Images)

Barcelona team news

10:31 , George Flood

The major fitness news from a Barcelona perspective is that superstar Alexia Putellas could make her much-anticipated comeback from injury in this semi-final tie.

The Ballon d’Or holder suffered a heartbreaking ruptured ACL during Spain training before the European Championship last summer and has been on the comeback trail ever since.

Putellas has made the trip to west London today, though is not named in Barca’s official travelling squad.

However, it seems she could play some part in the return fixture at the Camp Nou on Thursday evening, all being well.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea team news

10:27 , George Flood

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that England defender Millie Bright would miss several more weeks yet after a cleanout of a bony cartilage lesion in her knee.

Fellow centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan also remains out, along with Lioness Fran Kirby and Czech midfielder Katerina Svitkova.

However, Danish forward Pernille Harder is ready to play after being an unused substitute in the FA Cup semi-final win over Aston Villa last weekend.

She has not featured competitively since November due to a hamstring injury suffered on international duty.

(The FA via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona

10:20 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be available to watch live via DAZN.

Live stream: The DAZN website will broadcast the game online and a free stream is also available via DAZN’s YouTube channel.

Welcome to Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE coverage!

10:18 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

More than 25,000 spectators are anticipated at Stamford Bridge this lunchtime as Emma Hayes’ side battle Europe’s most formidable outfit in a massive first-leg showdown.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 12:30pm BST, so stay tuned for live updates plus all the latest team news and build-up. We will also have analysis across the day from Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at the Bridge.

This should be a corker!