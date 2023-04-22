Emma Hayes delivers rallying call to Chelsea players after first-leg defeat to Barcelona

Barcelona's Lucy Bronze sits injured during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final - Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

By Tom Garry at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea face a hugely challenging task at Camp Nou on Thursday if they are to reach the Women's Champions League final, after a 1-0 first-leg defeat against classy Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea manager Emma Hayes insisted the most important thing was staying in the tie and that her team will now take the fight to the Spanish giants in the second leg.

There was scare for England fans when Barcelona and Lionesses right-back Lucy Bronze hobbled off in pain with a knee problem in the second half, initially prompting fears that she might join England skipper Leah Williamson on the sidelines for this summer's Women's World Cup, but those worries were calmed when Bronze re-appeared on the pitch at full-time to join in with Barcelona's celebrations. The Catalan club's head coach Jonatan Giraldez provided further reassurance, saying: “She felt something in her knee, but she’s fine, right now the feeling she has is really good.”

That will be a relief for Sarina Wiegman's European champions. But the battle to be crowned the European champions at club level now looks one that Bronze's Barcelona look very strong favourites to win, after an impressive - albeit not completely overpowering - display against the English champions.

In their domestic league, Barcelona have played 25 games, won 25, and scored 105 goals with a +100 goal-difference. This semi-final first leg itself was won by an eye-catching strike from Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen, cutting inside from the right inside four minutes and having space to curl in a fine strike beyond Ann-Katrin Berger, but unlike what has so often been seen with this highly technically-gifted team, they did not run away with the contest.

When these two sides met in the 2021 final in Gothenburg, Sweden, Barcelona went ahead inside the first minute, and Chelsea never recovered as the Catalan club raced into a 4-0 lead inside the first 36 minutes and the contest was over before half-time. On this occasion, despite another early opener, Chelsea steadied the ship and kept themselves in the contest. They almost levelled when Sam Kerr fed Guro Reiten for a slick counter-attacking goal, but Kerr was correctly ruled to have been offside.

Chelsea were dogged defensively, with Maren Mjelde putting in block after block to limit Barcelona's lead, and at the other end, Bronze produced a goal-saving block to deny Reiten. Chelsea might rue their lack of cutting edge up front, yet Hayes remained upbeat.

Asked if she still had hope for the second leg, she replied: "You have to be in the tie. We’re in the tie. That was my big message: stay in the tie.”

“Barcelona are an amazing team. We had a disappointing start, but we grew into the first half. We needed to be perfect to beat these guys. The whole [Barcelona] team is phenomenal. We limited them to as few chances as we possibly could and I’ll take that going into the next game. I wanted to be in the tie and we’re in the tie. I was disappointed with our forward play but we’ll work on it.”

Barcelona players celebrate after taking an early lead at Stamford Bridge - PA/Zac Goodwin

This semi-final was always going to be an extremely challenging task for Chelsea, in the absence of their two first-choice centre-backs in England's Bright and Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan. Additionally, Fran Kirby's prolonged knee problem, which has seen her out of action since February, remains a huge blow.

Denmark star Pernille Harder, making her first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in November, was fit enough to make her long-awaited return from the substitutes bench in the closing stages, but this remains a heavily weakened Chelsea team. As Hayes stressed, they're still in it. But their task is a huge one.

Match details

Chelsea (5-3-2) Berger 6; Perisset 6 (Rytting Kaneryd 6, 84), Mjelde 8, Eriksson 6, Carter 6, Charles 6; Cuthbert 7 (Ingle 6, 68), Cankovic 6 (James 6, 46), Leupolz 5 (Fleming 5, 83); Kerr 6, Reiten 6 (Harder 6, 84).

Subs not used Music (gk), Orman (gk), Abdullina.

Booked Kerr, James.

Barcelona (4-3-3) Panos 7; Bronze 7 (Torrejon 6, 67), Paredes 7, Mapi Leon 6, Rolfo 7; Bonmati 7, Walsh 7 (Syrstad Engen 6, 84), Guijarro 6; Graham Hansen 8 (Oshoala 6, 84), Geyse 7 (Caldentey, 60), Paralluelo 6 (Crnogorcevic 6, 85).

Subs not used Coll (gk), Codina Panedas, Fernandez, Pina, Vilamala, Rabano, Lopez

Booked Mapi Leon, Walsh, Panos.

Referee Jana Adamkova (Czech Republic)

Attendance 27,697

Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1: as it happened

02:26 PM

Full time Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Chelsea got to grips with the game after the early goal but the gulf in glass was a mile wide. Barcelona are slicker with the pass and quicker all round. Chelsea cannot cope with their injuries. Barcelona's squad is simply deeper and better.

02:24 PM

90+3 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Panos is booked for time-wasting.

02:23 PM

90+2 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Four minutes of stoppage time go up on the board. Panos slices a clearance into touch. Chelsea's long throw is shepherded out for a goalkick.

02:22 PM

90 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Staunch save at the neat post by Berger from Rolfo's spanking drive. Corner comes to naught.

02:21 PM

89 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Chelsea need a dose of their late Lyon luck here.

02:19 PM

87 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Barcelona corner on the left. Kerr heads it away at the near post.

02:17 PM

84 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Three changes each - Fleming, Kaneryd and Harder coming on for Chelsea; Crnogorcevic among the Barcelona subs. Will update when I can. No graphics on YouTube.

02:15 PM

82 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Torrejon with a great chance from the corner but can't work her effort past Berger. Chelsea break rapidly with James who fires a pass up the right for Kerr then piles into the box for the return but Kerr plays it miles behind her.

02:13 PM

80 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

James drops deep to win the ball off Paralluelo. Torrejon gets a shot away and Carter turns it behind.

02:11 PM

78 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Paralluelo goes on a solo 60-yard run down the left. Eriksson and Perisset keep pace with her and force her wide enough to mean her shot has no hope of squeezing past Berger.

02:09 PM

76 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Getting very scrappy and bitty now. Lots of breaks in play.

02:06 PM

73 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Rolfo goes down the left as Barcelona try to capitalise on Chelsea's tiredness but she floats her cross down Berger's throat. The camera pans to Bronze on the bench with a huge ice pack on her right knee.

02:03 PM

71 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

James is yellow carded for a late tackle on Caldentey, planting her foot on to the top of her boot.

02:01 PM

Tom Garry reports from Stamford Bridge

England fans will be holding their breath, at the sight of Barcelona right-back Lucy Bronze receiving treatment to her knee on the pitch. She went down off the ball, badly hurt. She's now just hobbled off down the tunnel, with a very pained look on her face. This could be turning into an extremely worrying week for the Lionesses.



02:00 PM

69 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

It's not Harder. Ingle ⇢ Cuthbert for Chelsea.

01:59 PM

67 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Another injury scare for Weigman? Bronze limps off. Torrejon replaces her.

01:58 PM

Tom Garry reports from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's former Uefa Player of the Year Pernille Harder, who has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on 11th November 2022 while playing for Denmark, has just gone out to warm up for the home side. What a boost it would be for the English club if she could make her return to the pitch this afternoon.



01:57 PM

65 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Walsh is booked for a tactical/cynical/professional foul. James gets a shot away but not on target.

01:56 PM

63 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Caldentey goes piling through the middle, drifting to the right and then plays it to Graham Hansen who, instead of passing it simply back to Caldentey tries to force it to Bronze at the near post. Good defending by Charles.

01:53 PM

61 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Barcelona substitution: Caldentey ⇢ Geyse.

01:52 PM

59 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Paralluelo and Geyse link up beautifully on the left, now making the most of Chelsea's growing tiredness but the shot from the Brazilian wasn't good enough to end a fine move.

01:48 PM

56 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Mjelde holds off Geyse until she forces her out of space down the right.

01:45 PM

54 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Berger sparks a counter and work it up to James who makes a Horlicks of her shot. Poor connection.

01:44 PM

53 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Barcelona plays it short to Walsh to change the angle and she whips a dipping cross to the back post that Berger claws behind. In comes the corner and Berger catches it.

01:43 PM

51 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Barcelona kettle Chelsea in by their left corner flag and eventually win a corner. Good strength and control from Geyse.

01:42 PM

Tom Garry reports from Stamford Bridge

There was a huge cheer around Stamford Bridge as Lauren James was brought on at half-time. The hosts are going for it.



01:41 PM

49 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Eriksson ties up Geyse who was flying down the right, allowingChelsea to get bodies back, enough to hold Bonmati to a shot from distance which was well covered by Perisset.

01:39 PM

47 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Carter clears up the right by the touchline and by virtue of a push from Geyse she goes flying over the whitewash and wipes out the assistant referee.

01:38 PM

46 min Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Chelsea make an early change: James ⇢ Cankovic. Barcelona build up the right. Over on the other side Bronze welcomes James with a nudge and a friendly shove.

01:22 PM

Half-time: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Barcelona struck early but the avalanche never came because of Chelsea's dogged if sometimes frantic defending and they carved out a couple of useful counters themselves. Barcelona seem to be happy in third gear, though. Happy to take anything from here knowing they usually marmalise everyone at Camp Nou.

01:20 PM

45+3 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Graham Hansen is pole-axed by a defensive clearance she wears full in the face. Proper slap in the mooey with a wet Wembley Trophy territory.

01:19 PM

45+2 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Graham Hansen flashes a shot across goal that misses the left post and Geyse's lunge by six inches apiece. Geyse was a yard offside, mind you.

01:18 PM

45 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Four minutes of stoppage time go up on the board. Berger dives to stop Rolfo's left-wing cross through the six-yard box and smothers it at the second attempt.

01:16 PM

44 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Eriksson cuts out Bronze's cross from the right and hacks clear. But the clearance is nowhere near Kerr and so back come Barcelona with their surgical probing. 'Does it hurt here? Or here? What about here [punch]?'

01:13 PM

42 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Leon is booked for a hand ball or rather protesting the award of a free--kick against her.

01:12 PM

40 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Paralluelo strides down the left after Panos comes out to catch a cross on 18 yards ahead of Kerr. But she seems to run out of steam when chases by Perisset, doubles back and loses all momentum.

01:10 PM

Tom Garry reports from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's disallowed goal has really livened up this home crowd, and they're been getting behind Emma Hayes' team a lot more in the past 10 or 15 minutes. They can sense Chelsea are growing into this game, and Hayes will be really encouraged by this spell from her team. When these sides met in the final two years ago, Barcelona scored early and then rapidly ran away with it, Chelsea never recovered. It was all over by half-time. The English team are still trailing, of course, but they've certainly settled into the contest much better than 2021.



01:10 PM

37 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

The game has certainly quietened down since Hayes' pep talk spurred Chelsea into getting a firmer grip. Kerr is penalised and booked for a sliding tackle on Bronze that ended up catching the England full-back after she had toed the ball on.

01:07 PM

35 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Kerr continues to cause Paredes problems with her strength and clever runs. But all her gutsy work so far has not been rewarded with a favourable bounce of the ball.

01:04 PM

33 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Mjelde's dogged pursuit of Graham Hansen, this time breaking down the left, does enough to buy Berger time to come out and grab the ball with a headlong dive She receives a kick to the midriff for her courage.

01:02 PM

31 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Bronze blocks Reiten's effort a yard in front of goal after the forward had rounded the keeper but had been pushed too wide to make the finish easy from the right.

01:00 PM

29 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

More excellent defending from Chelsea's back five with Eriksson to the fore after making another crisp tackle.

12:59 PM

Tom Garry reports from Stamford Bridge

England's Fran Kirby, another of Chelsea's injury absentees, is sitting on the back row of the hosts' technical area, looking - like everybody else around her - somewhat concerned. As the two sets of players pause for a drinks break while Ann-Katrin Berger receives some treatment on the field, Emma Hayes is dishing out some intense instructions. She has her back to the press box, but the hand signals are numerous and the body language is one of 'come on, let's step it up'.



12:58 PM

27 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Chelsea have the ball in the back of the net following a rapid counter-attack down the right. Kerr was caught offside by Bronze's astute positioning before she centred for Reiten's sharp finish from the left of the penalty spot. That was a smart move.

Guro Reiten - Harriet Lander /Chelsea FC via Getty Images

12:57 PM

25 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

What Chelsea are doing well is blocking all the efforts from outside the box and now add inside the box blocks to their repertoire when Mjelde throws herself in the way of Paralluelo's attempt to turn on a right-wing cross.

12:55 PM

23 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Better from Chelsea. Eriksson's pass is flicked on by Kerr to Reiten who shields it well and then plays it back to Kerr who can't make a clean connection with her shot and scuffs it, taking all the power out of her swinging leg by striking it into the turf first.

12:53 PM

21 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Chelsea defend well, thwarting Graham Hansen down the right and blocking Guijerro's subsequent shot from the left of the D.

12:52 PM

19 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Treatment on Berger's right knee takes a couple of minutes. Cuthbert has also cut her hand and needs a plaster.

12:49 PM

17 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Berger goes down with a knock and Hayes uses the opportunity to have a chat to her outfield players who come over to the dugouts for a drink.

12:47 PM

15 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Bit more noise from the home fans but it's clear their big idea is to defend like Trojans and try to spark counters with Kerr.

12:46 PM

13 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Cuthbert catches Guijarro as she tried to turn quickly in her own half. Barcelona move the ball forward swiftly between Bronze and Binmati to thread Graham Hansen in down the inside-right. She's on her left again and free but this time scuffs her shot straight at Berger.

12:43 PM

11 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Bronze bombs up the right and forms a slick passing triangle with Graham Hansen and Paralluelo but Chelsea force them backwards.

12:41 PM

Tom Garry reports

It's a five-at-the-back for Chelsea, with Niamh Charles playing as a left-wing-back, which is a big change from Chelsea's usual 4-2-3-1. It's a much more defensive setup than we're used to seeing from Emma Hayes' team.

12:41 PM

9 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Charles, who is augmenting the defence, drops deep on the left to snuff out Graham-Hansen's dart down the wing.

12:40 PM

Tom Garry reports from Stamford Bridge

Everybody on the Barcelona bench leapt to their feet with sheer joy, including the Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who is continuing her rehabilitation from the ACL injury that ruled her out of last summer's Euros. The pocket of Barcelona fans away to our left are swirling their scarves in the air. What a start for the Catalan club.



12:40 PM

7 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1

Chelsea have fought back pretty well, targeting the left with both Kerr and Leupolz getting into decent positions. But the swiftness of Barcelona's passing and running poses a genuine, constant threat.

12:35 PM

GOAL!!

Chelsea 0 Barcelona 1 (Hansen) Stunning left-foot strike from 20 yards after cutting in pff the right. Absolutely buried it, arrowing it into the top right corner. Shades of Gothenburg. Chelsea just backed off and conceded space.

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen scores their first goal - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

12:35 PM

3 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0

Carter stops Rolfo's cross falling to the feet of Hansen. Carter then makes a good tackle on Bonmati to start a counter, knocking it up to Kerr who's on her own but she fouls Leon while trying to win the ball.

12:33 PM

1 min: Chelsea 0 Barcelona 0

The teams take a knee and Chelsea kick off, rolling it back to chip a long diagonal up the left that skips out for a goalkick. Barcelona re-start with a long chip but concede a throw high on the left.

12:30 PM

The teams are out

Chelsea in royal blue, Barcelona in Spandau Ballet gold.

12:27 PM

Coverage belatedly begins on DAZN

You can also watch along on YouTube as the teams come out.

12:09 PM

Tom Garry reports from Stamford Bridge

The only surprise in the Chelsea team news was seeing Lauren James on the bench instead of starting, but that's understood to be a tactical decision from Chelsea, who don't envisage having much possession of the ball this afternoon. Niamh Charles will serve as a more defensive wide player for Chelsea, before Emma Hayes deploys youngster James against some potentially more weary Barcelona defenders later in this first leg.

Amongst the hosts' absentees through injury, England centre-back Millie Bright is perched on the touchline at the moment, watching the warm-up, holding crutches, after being ruled out for "weeks" with a knee problem. That's not a sight England or Chelsea fans want to see, but Telegraph sources remain confident she'll be fit for the Word Cup in July.

12:05 PM

Emma Hayes arrives at the Bridge

Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea, interacts with fans as she arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal 1st leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona - Steve Bardens/UEFA via Getty Images

11:56 AM

And now for those of you watching in black and white

Chelsea Women Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter; Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; Charles, Cankovic, Kerr.

Substitutes Musovic, Ingle, James, Fleming, Johanna Kaneryd, Mosegaard-Harder, Abdullina, Orman.

Barcelona Women Panos; Bronze, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Hansen, Geyse, Paralluelo.

Substitutes Codina, Fernandez, Pina, Crnogorcevic, Torrejon, Caldentey, Coll, Vilamala, Oshoala, Rabano, Engen, Lopez.

Referee Jana Adamkova (Czech Republic)

11:50 AM

Barcelona XI

11:49 AM

Chelsea XI

11:43 AM

Chelsea 'have to suffer'

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the first leg of the first Women's Champions League 2022-23 semi-final between Chelsea and Barcelona from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea had by far the tougher of the quarter-final draws and were pushed to the limit by Lyon, the giants of women's European football, needing an extra-time penalty at the very end of stoppage time to earn them the shootout in which they triumphed. Barça, by contrast, enjoyed a cakewalk in the second, home leg, against Roma, burnishing their 1-0 victory in the home leg with a 5-1 thrashing in front of 55,000 at Cam Nou.

Having just come through Earls Court station which was rammed with Leeds and Fulham fans heading to Craven Cottage for the Premier League early match and hordes in blue and white Chelsea scarves – interestingly the police doesn't seem to mind two big games within a couple of miles of each other kicking off at the same time of one of them is a women's match – there's bound to be a bumper crowd at the Bridge.

These two met in the final two years ago, a match won by Barcelona 4-0, and Emma Hayes thinks their only chance today is by playing 'the perfect game'. "We know what Barcelona think of us and we're looking forward to the opportunity to show that for us as a team, our expectations for ourselves are that we're in these positions all of the time," Hayes said.

"We respect Barcelona, they play the best football in Europe and this is clear. We have to be perfect in everything we do but we're excited. It will be tough. We have to play a perfect game. We have to execute at both ends of the pitch to give ourselves the best possible chance.

"But it's a football match and there's two teams competing to win and yes, we know we have the advantage of being at home tomorrow, but we have as much possibility as we've ever had of qualifying for a final.

"My message to the players will be to give absolutely everything you can to doing that, knowing that a final is at stake and we're a team that are used to struggling.

"We know how to suffer, we're going to have to do that for a lot of the game but trust me, we have a dressing room that are motivated and ready to perform."

Hayes revealed that England's Millie Bright will be sidelined for several weeks after a "clean out" operation on her knee, while fellow defender Kadeisha Buchanan is also unavailable due to an injury suffered on international duty with Canada.

Forward Pernille Harder is ready to return to action, but Hayes admitted the club would have to be cautious with the Denmark international given the length of time she has been sidelined following a hamstring problem.