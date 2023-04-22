Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE: Lineups and team news from Women’s Champions League semi-final

(PA)

Chelsea take on Barcelona for a place in the final of the Women’s Champions League after booking a spot in the final four in a dramatic quarter-final win against Lyon.

Maren Mjelde’s last gasp penalty deep in extra time of the second leg ensured Chelsea took the current Champions League holders to penalties, with Emma Hayes’s side victorious in the shootout, winning 4-3 to progress.

Barcelona faced Roma in the previous round and had a rather easier outing. The Liga F champions demolished the Italians 5-1 in the second leg which showcased their intent to win this competition again.

Barca have only lifted the Women’s Champions League once when they triumphed in the 2021 final. Coincidentally, that game was also the last time these two sides met when a brilliant display for the Spanish side earned them a comprehensive 4-0 victory. Chelsea will be hoping for some revenge this season.

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals:

Chelsea vs Barcelona

Chelsea host Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semi-final with kick off at 12:30pm

The match is a repeat of the 2021 WCL final which Barca won 4-0

Millie Bright and Fran Kirby are doubts for Chelsea while Alexia Putellas nears a return for Barcelona

Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter; Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; Charles, Cankovic, Kerr

Barcelona XI: Panos; Bronze, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Geyse, Parralluelo

Chelsea need to defend at ‘unbelievable level’ to beat Barca says Hayes

11:37 , Mike Jones

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says her team will have to defend "at an unbelievable level" if they are to best Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final.

"It will be tough. We have to play a perfect game, have to execute at both ends of the pitch to give ourselves the perfect chance," added Hayes.

"We’re a team which is used to struggling, we know how to suffer. We’re going to have to do that for a lot of the game. But we have a dressing room that are motivated and ready to perform."

Chelsea vs Barcelona

11:32 , Mike Jones

Today’s match is being played at Stamford Bridge and the excitement levels are building already for fans of Emma Hayes’ Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction

11:27 , Mike Jones

The manner in which Barcelona dismantled Roma will worry Chelsea, who have plenty to prove after being so thoroughly beaten by the Catalan club in the final in 2021.

The hosts will need a good first leg performance to have any hope of progress.

Chelsea 2-2 Barcelona.

Chelsea vs Barcelona line-ups

11:23 , Mike Jones

Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter; Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; Charles, Cankovic, Kerr

Barcelona XI: Panos; Bronze, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Geyse, Parralluelo

What is the early team news?

11:19 , Mike Jones

Millie Bright is out for the next “few weeks” due to a knee injury, with the Chelsea defender forced to pull out of the England squad earlier in April. Lionesses colleague Fran Kirby has been battling injury for much of this season, but Pernille Harder returned to the bench for the FA Cup win against Aston Villa and could feature.

For Barcelona, Alexia Putellas is getting closer to a return after tearing her ACL just before last summer’s Euros. the Midfielder has been back in full training, though this first leg has come too soon for her. Claudia Pina and Mariona Caldentey are back fit.

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona

11:15 , Mike Jones

Chelsea vs Barcelona is due to kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 22 April at Stamford Bridge in London.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the semi-final first leg live on DAZN or YouTube. Every game in this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube.

Chelsea vs Barcelona

11:05 , Mike Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Women’s Champions League.

This massive semi-final clash sees two of Europe’s heavyweight teams go head-to-head as they battle for a spot in the final. Emma Hayes’ Chelsea host Jonatan Giraldez’s Barcelona in the first leg of this two-legged tie and will hope home advantage gives them an edge this afternoon.

The hosts have bad memories of playing Barca who defeated them 4-0 in the 2021 Women’s Champions League final and there is no doubt that they will want to inflict a bit of revenge on the Spanish Champions today.

Kick off for this one is at 12.30pm and we’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates as Chelsea look to reach the WCL showpiece.