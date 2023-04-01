Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Mykhailo Mudryk starts

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea host Aston Villa in Saturday’s late kick off with Graham Potter’s side in desperate need of points. The Blues come into the match sitting 10th in the table but can move closer towards the Champions League places with a victory this evening.

They are unbeaten in three league games with wins against Leeds and Leicester bringing a feeling of improvement to Stamford Bridge before a late goal saw them settle for point in a 2-2 draw with Everton just before the international break.

Aston Villa meanwhile will know that a victory would propel them above Chelsea in the table and take them past 40 points - the historic target to ensure relegation is avoided.

Unai Emery has rejuvenated the midlands side who now look a dangerous and difficult side to beat. Last time out Villa despatched Bournemouth 3-0 and they’ll be looking to impress against their rivals in the table.

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League today:

Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Loftus-Cheek, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Havertz, Mudryk, Felix

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Luiz, Kamara; McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Aston Villa FC

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:40

WIDE!!! He had to test the 'keeper there!! A Buendia flick allows McGinn to play a peach of a throughball forward, and Watkins runs in behind the Chelsea defence. In open space to bear down on goal, the Villa striker shoots early, and drags his effort well wide of an advancing Kepa's far post!

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:39

SAVED!!! Martinez makes up for a near-calamitous error! The Villa goalkeeper passes laxadasically to Kamara, but he's immediately set upon and dispossessed by Mudryk. The Ukrainian fires goalwards from close range, but Martinez is able to parry the ball over the bar and behind!

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:38

McGinn picks out Ollie with a great ball and our striker takes a brilliant first touch, but shoots wide of the post.



🔵 0-0 🟣 [8'] #CHEAVL — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 1, 2023

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:37

Story continues

Mudryk has an early chance but Dibu makes a big save, before Emi clears the resulting corner.



🔵 0-0 🟣 [6'] #CHEAVL — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 1, 2023

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:36

Ramsey bursts forward on the break for Villa, but has his heels clipped by Fernandez 30 yards from goal. The most expensive player in English football history was very lucky to avoid a yellow card there!

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:35

Yellow Card Boubacar Bernard Kamara

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:35

Chelsea win possession in midfield and Havertz's cut-back from the left deflects away from danger. Kovacic arrives to strike the ball first time, but sends his wayward shot high and wide of the target.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:32

Buendia kicks off for the Villains, and we are off and running at Stamford Bridge!

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:31

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:30

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:29

The teams are out on the pitch, and kick-off is just moments away in the capital!

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:25

The visitors make two changes of their own, with Ashley Young deputising for the injured Matty Cash at right-back, and Boubacar Kamara coming into midfield in place of Leon Bailey for a Villa side who have won three of their last four games.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:22

Two of Chelsea’s three changes come in defence, with Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a midfelder by trade, joining Kalidou Coulibaly in the back three. In attack, January signing Mykhailo Mudryk will play from the left edge, supporting Joao Felix and Kai Havertz to his right.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:20

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo, James Wright, Diego Carlos, Bertrand Traore, Calum Chambers, Jhon Duran, Lucas Digne, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:20

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno; Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara; John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:18

CHELSEA SUBS: Marcus Bettinelli, Benoit Badiashile, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:18

CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kalidou Coulibaly, Marc Cucurella; Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Kai Havertz, Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:17

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:15

Also under a new coach in Unai Emery, Villa have been able to avoid the log-jam of relegation-threatened teams directly below them, and a win in west London would take them up to ninth in the table, leapfrogging both Chelsea and Fulham in the process.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:14

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:13

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:12

Not many people thought that this fixture would pit the sides currently sat 10th and 11th in the table against each other, but it’s been a so-so season for a Chelsea side who have won just two of their last eight league games under Graham Potter.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:05

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:01

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

This is your Aston Villa team to face Chelsea. 👊 #CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/507zqL3tlc — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 1, 2023

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

16:30

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00

KTBFFH. 🙌



Show us where you're supporting from for #CheAvl by replying with a photo, tagging @trivago and using #WhereverYouGo! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/T3FJewDosK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 1, 2023

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

17:00