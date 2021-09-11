Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel’s team have started the new campaign in good form, winning two and drawing one so far, while Villa have taken four points from their first three matches in something of a new era after selling Jack Grealish in the summer. Chelsea are boosted by the news that they are one of the teams who have ultimately been allowed to play their South American players after the international break fiasco, though Thiago Silva is in the line-up having not been a regular starter at the beginning of this season.

Saul is involved for his debut after joining from Atletico Madrid on deadline day, while Aston Villa are still looking to start getting the best out of some of their new arrivals, including Leon Bailey. The more optimistic fans of Dean Smith’s side might have been hoping for a push at the European spots this season, but it looks more competitive and congested at the top end of the table than ever.

Follow all the team news and updates here as Chelsea face Aston Villa, as well as the end of the Manchester United vs Newcastle match as Cristiano Ronaldo scores on his comeback:

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Kick-off at 5:30pm

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Aston Villa XI: Steer; Cash, Tuanzebe, Mings, Konsa, Targett; J Ramsey, D Luiz, McGinn; Watkins, Ings

Almost time for kick-off at Stamford Bridge

17:21 , Dan Austin

We’ve got just under ten minutes to go now until kick-off between Chelsea and Aston Villa in the final Premeir League fixture of the day.

Story continues

A quick reminder of both teams, here.

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Saúl, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku.

Aston Villa: Steer; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Targett; Ramsay, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Ings, Watkins.

Ronaldo scores twice as Man United thrash Newcastle

17:11 , Karl Matchett

Two for Ronaldo: all so inevitable as the free-scoring Portuguese forward made his long-awaited return to Old Trafford.

Miguel Delaney’s match report details the 90 minutes:

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace on return as Man United hammer Newcastle

Marcus Rashford reacts to victory

17:07 , Dan Austin

England forward Marcus Rashford remains out of action for United due to his shoulder injury, but that hasn’t stopped him enjoying today’s result and performance.

Well, happy Saturday everyone 🤩♥️ @ManUtd — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 11, 2021

United weak in midfield but all action in attack

16:59 , Dan Austin

There were plenty of occasions throughout the 90 minutes in which the midfield duo of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba looked far too easily exposed for United, and they were punished by for that with the Javier Manquillo goal.

But the counter-point is that in playing four attackers, with Pogba joining them so often, they are able to work the ball around the box so quickly and so often that goalscoring chances are inevitable. 21 shots taken today is no surprise.

They might not be able to go with this shape against stronger sides, especially away from home, but this result is proof that going for all out attack can work versus the right opposition.

FULL-TIME! Manchester United beat Newcastle with Ronaldo double

16:56 , Dan Austin

90+3 - That’s it! After a brief second-half scare from Newcastle, Manchester United have secured a comfortable victory thanks to two goals from returning forward Cristiano Ronaldo, plus one apiece for Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

That puts the Red Devils top of the table with ten points from four games.

GOAL! Jesse Lingard scores

16:54 , Dan Austin

90+2 - He was due to leave the club all summer long but Jesse Lingard has stuck around and how has a goal to celebrate.

Paul Pogba beats a defender and plays a lovely pass with the outside of his right boot, before Lingard drags the ball out of his feet and curls a lovely finish into the corner.

Game over.

Joelinton down injured

16:51 , Dan Austin

89’ - We’re about to enter stoppage-time but Newcastle have a problem.

Joelinton has gone down holding his hip after slipping while trying to turn away from Paul Pogba. But the Magpies have used all their substitutes and can’t replace him. They’re down to ten temporarily.

Standing ovation for Bruno Fernandes

16:47 , Dan Austin

85’ - Bruno Fernandes is off too and replaced by Donny van de Beek, but not before the Old Trafford faithful gives him s standing ovation after his stunning goal.

Anthony Martial is also on for Mason Greenwood, and Jeff Hendrick replaces Joe Willock for Newcastle.

Clark replaced by Lewis

16:46 , Dan Austin

84’ - Steve Bruce makes his second change with Ciaran Clark replaced by Northern Ireland’s Jamal Lewis.

That seems to take the Magpies into a back four shape, but it’s probably too little, too late.

GOAL! Bruno Fernandes scores a belter

16:42 , Dan Austin

80’ - What a goal that is!

Newcastle stand off him with the Portuguese 30-yards from goal, and he unleashes an unstoppable right-footed shot that dips and swirls on its way into the top corner.

Ronaldo will understandably take all the headlines but that’s an immense piece of quality from a superb player.

Woodman has no chance, and United are likely home-and-dry now.

Goalscorer off for Newcastle

16:38 , Dan Austin

76’ - Steve Bruce sees fit to make his first change of the match, bringing on Jacob Murphy for Manquillo.

Newcastle suddenly look exhausted and understandably so. They’ve defended well for the majority of the game and put an awful lot of energy into finding the equaliser.

Manchester United midfield a problem

16:35 , Dan Austin

73’ - The match has lost a lot of the energy and speed which had defined the second-half in the past five minutes or so.

United are controlling possession and moving more slowly in an attempt to prevent Newcastle from being able to launch the kind of counter which led to Javier Manquillo’s goal.

The double-pivot of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba has been far too easy to move through this afternoon.

De Gea saves from Joelinton

16:30 , Dan Austin

67’ - Matt Ritchie is working hard down the left wing and slips a ball into the penalty area for Joelinton to control.

The Brazilian forward cuts inside and hits a high shot towards the roof of the net which David De Gea is equal to.

Newcastle aren’t out of this game just yet.

Sancho replaced for United

16:28 , Dan Austin

66’ - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making the first change of the afternoon and it’s Jadon Sancho being replaced by Jesse Lingard.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger had a couple of half chances in the first-half but has been quiet for the majority of the game.

Woodman won’t be happy again

16:26 , Dan Austin

63’ - It’s a very strong run and a powerful strike from Ronaldo but Woodman won’t be happy when he watches that one back.

The former Swansea goalkeeper is slow to re-arrange his feet and despite clipping the ball with his level, he doesn’t react fast enough to keep the shot out.

It’s nowhere near as big an error as the first, and there’s no doubt that the power on the shot from Ronaldo is brutal, but it’s definitely saveable.

GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo puts United ahead again

16:23 , Dan Austin

60’ - What a second debut this is.

Newcastle aren’t level for long as Ronaldo latches onto a delicate Luke Shaw through ball, holds off the defender and drills a powerful shot through the legs of Freddie Woodman.

That’s a lethal finish.

Almiron in again for Newcastle

16:20 , Dan Austin

58’ - Miguel Almiron jinks down the left-hand side again and slides a ball across the six-yard box which no Newcastle player gambles on and the attack comes to and end.

The home side look rattled now, the crowd is nervous, and Newcastle are confident.

A long way still to go, here.

GOAL! Manquillo equalises for Newcastle!

16:18 , Dan Austin

56’ - Well, wow! Former Liverpool defender Javier Manquillo has his first ever Newcastle goal, and what a time and place to score it!

Miguel Almiron breaks superbly through the midfield, beating a slow Harry Maguire sliding tackle and bursting into the United half. Allan Saint-Maximin receives his pass and slips it to Manquillo and he charges into the penalty area, and the Spanish full-back slides a great finish into the far corner.

Game on.

Matic shoots high and wide

16:16 , Dan Austin

54’ - Nemanja Matic tries his luck from all of 35-yards on his weaker left foot and the shot flies way over the bar and into the Stretford End.

Manchester United are struggling to pass the ball quickly now and can’t find a way through Newcastle’s shape.

Quiet opening to the second-half

16:11 , Dan Austin

50’ - Precious little in the way of action at the beginning of this second period, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s ball across the six-yard box which no United player attacked being the only moment worth noting.

The crowd is fairly quiet now aside from the away end and Newcastle could potentially grow back into the game, here.

Second-half kicks off at Old Trafford

16:06 , Dan Austin

Both sides are back out for the second period and neither Ole Gunnar Solskjaer nor Steve Bruce have made changes at the break.

Newcastle defended quite well in the opening 45 but now need to add an extra dimension to their attack, having only really threatened in brief spells when they are able to counter-attack quickly.

For the some side, creating some more clear-cut chances wouldn’t go amiss.

Shots galore in action-filled first-half

15:58 , Dan Austin

Unlike the early kick-off at Selhurst Park, this fixture has been full of action and plenty of shooting in the opening 45 minutes.

Ronaldo has taken five alone and Bruno Fernandes four, helping United to a total of 15 so far. Newcastle meanwhile have seen most of their efforts blocked but have still managed six attempts.

An enjoyable game.

Half-time whistle blows after Ronaldo’s opener

15:52 , Dan Austin

45+3 - Well, it’s not really a surprise is it?

After what in truth was a relatively poor performance from Cristiano Ronaldo for the majority of the first-half, with plenty of mis-controlled touches, the Portuguese forward scored with his first real chance of the game.

In truth he couldn’t really miss after Woodman’s error. The goalkeeper will blame a slight deflection on Greenwood’s shot but that still doesn’t justify directing the ball directly into Ronaldo’s path for a simple finish.

Newcastle had defended relatively well until that point and had threatened on the counter on a couple of occasions, but not they face enormous task to earn a result from a match in which they are clearly second best and facing a buoyant crowd.

GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo scores!

15:49 , Dan Austin

45+2 - Of course he does. Just as I was praising Freddie Woodman, the Newcastle goalkeeper spills a tame shot from Mason Greenwood and Ronaldo reacts fastest to tap the ball into the empty net.

Old Trafford has gone berserk.

Magpies growing in confidence

15:45 , Dan Austin

43’ - It’s the Newcastle fans who are making all the noise now after a few strong periods of possession.

Man United have been the better team, no doubt, but Newcastle have defended relatively well and restricted the home side to few genuine chances.

Freddie Woodman in goal has played particularly well so far.

Newcastle dangerous on the counter again

15:41 , Dan Austin

38’ - Allan Saint-Maximin breaks well from a United corner and is one-on-one with Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He waits for support from team-mates and eventually plays in Sean Longstaff, but a great challenge from Harry Maguire nicks the ball away before he can pull the trigger.

Sancho shot deflected for corner

15:34 , Dan Austin

32’ - United break down the right through Fernandes and he passes into Sancho on the edge of the area, but the winger’s first touch is poor and takes him behind a defender, leading to a tame shaft that deflects wide for a corner.

Harry Maguire sees a weak header saved by Woodman from the subsequent delivery.

Sancho almost deflects shot into goal

15:32 , Dan Austin

30’ - Fernandes again tries a shot from thirty yards and this time Jadon Sancho, who was looking for a re-bound, almost deflects it inside the far post on its path to goal but the ball drifts a yard or so wide in the end.

United applying more pressure now.

Fernandes with close effort from very long-range

15:29 , Dan Austin

26’ - Bruno Fernandes attempts to beat Freddie Woodman with an audacious shot from all of fifty yards, and has the Newcastle ‘keeper scrambling, but it drops just beyond the roof of the net.

De Gea makes save from Ritchie

15:26 , Dan Austin

23’ - A strong spell of possession in the United half for Newcastle leads to a left-footed shot from Matt Ritchie which takes a heavy deflection of Nemanja Matic and forces David De Gea to adjust his footing, before eventually making a relatively comfortable save low down to his left.

Chance for Varane

15:22 , Dan Austin

20’ - Big chance for Raphael Varane as he breaks away from his marker from a corner but his glanced header towards the far post doesn’t have the right direction on it and ends up drifting a fair way wide of Woodman’s left-hand side.

Best opportunity of the game so far.

Newcastle look dangerous on the break

15:18 , Dan Austin

15’ - Allan Saint-Maximin leads a fast Newcastle counter but eventually dawdles on the ball for too long before finding Matt Ritchie, and the Scottish wing-back’s shot is closed down.

A little reminder that Newcastle aren’t planning to roll over for United and Ronaldo, here.

Stepovers and shot from Ronaldo

15:13 , Dan Austin

11’ - That’s much better.

Ronaldo picks up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, drives alongside the left-hand side of the box with two stepovers and slams a shot towards goal which hits the side-netting at the near-post.

Newcastle defenders looked terrified, there.

Ronaldo struggling with control

15:12 , Dan Austin

10’ - A cross drops towards Ronaldo at the far post but the angle is tight and the Portuguese wildly swings his right-foot at the ball, dragging it wide of the near post.

The Portuguese forward has struggled with his touch whenever he been involved so far.

Fernandes has first chance of the game

15:10 , Dan Austin

7’ - Paul Pogba lifts a lovely pass over the Newcastle defence and into the path of Bruno Fernandes who, despite timing his run well, can’t bring the ball down with his head and Freddie Woodman in the Newcastle goal is able to smother it.

United aiming for Ronaldo early doors

15:07 , Dan Austin

3’ - The only real decent piece of play so far has been an accurate through ball forward from Bruno Fernandes towards compatriot Ronaldo, but he couldn’t quite get the ball under control.

A few moments earlier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka looked for the number seven with a cross which again he failed to make anything of.

Kick-off at Old Trafford

15:01 , Dan Austin

1’ - Newcastle get the match underway.

Enormous reception for Ronaldo

14:58 , Dan Austin

Harry Maguire leads Manchester United out onto the pitch and the Manchester United fans are giving Cristiano Ronaldo a huge ovation, singing his name and Sir Alex Ferguson smiles down from the stands.

Less than ten minutes until kick-off at Old Trafford

14:54 , Dan Austin

We have just a few short minutes to wait until Manchester United and Newcastle are out on the pitch and ready for kick-off.

The huge story here is, of course, Cristiano Ronald’s return and he starts up-front for the Red Devils.

Here’s a quick reminder of both starting elevens:

Man United: De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Newcastle: Woodman; Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Willock, Longstaff, Almiron; Joleinton, Saint-Maximin.

Édouard reacts to stunning debut

14:46 , Dan Austin

Odsonne Édouard has also been talking to Des Kelly about his impact towards the end of the game.

The Frenchman came off the bench and scored with two smart finishes to round-off slick team moves, and the home crowd went wild for their new hero.

“I’m very happy for my debut. It’s a dream debut for me. I have worked very hard for this moment.

Zaha reveals penalty practice

14:38 , Dan Austin

Wilfried Zaha is talking to BT Sport at full-time.

“That felt special”, he said. We’ve been working on trying to play good football and we showed that today. I’ve been practicing [penalties] and I’m glad to score.”

On his battle with Tanganga, he added: “I’ve seen him play before. He’s strong and fast. But I enjoy battles.”

Zaha with a superb display

14:31 , Dan Austin

After a relatively quiet opening twenty minutes, Wilfried Zaha was electric for the home side, giving new Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal a torrid time on the left-hand side.

Zaha managed six dribbles, three key passes and an assist this afternoon.

FULL-TIME: Palace deservedly beat lacklustre Spurs

14:24 , Dan Austin

90+3’ - That’s it! Spurs’ 100% record comes to an end with a desperately meek performance against a Crystal Palace side who were better than them from start-to-finish this afternoon.

Eric Dier’s early injury didn’t help, nor did Japhet Tanganga’s needless second-half sending off, but Palace were full value for an enormous victory in which Wilfried Zaha starred.

The Ivorian opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Odsonne Édouard entered the action with ten minutes to go, scoring with two composed finishes in a spectacular cameo.

GOAL! Édouard scores again!

14:22 , Dan Austin

90+2’ - What a debut and what a finish this is.

Édouard finishes off a slick move which began with a raking cross-field ball from Milivojevic, before Gallagher’s cut-back to Édouard who shifts the ball past Emerson Royal before lashing it into the top corner.

Marvellous afternoon for the Eagles.

Another Palace debutant as Michael Olise comes on

14:15 , Dan Austin

86’ - Jordan Ayew is replaced by 19-year-old wide player Michael Olise who was signed from Reading this summer.

Hard to imagine him impressing more than Édouard here, but with Spurs in disarray, who knows?

GOAL! Odsonne Édouard scores immediately on Palace debut

14:14 , Dan Austin

84’ - Wow. Zaha breaks down the left-hand side once again, cuts it back towards the penalty spot for Édouard, and after two touches to control and set himself, the Frenchman drags a shot towards the far post that wriggles just beyond Hugo Lloris’ out-stretched hand and finds the corner of the net.

Selhurst Park erupts and Édouard is delighted.

Palace are full value for a two-goal lead.

Édouard makes Palace debut

14:12 , Dan Austin

83’ - Summer signing Odsonne Édouard is on to replace Christian Benteke who, despite not having a clear chance at goal this afternoon, has occupied Spurs defenders and given his team-mates space to work in on plenty of occasions.

Lucas Moura booked

14:10 , Dan Austin

81’ - Lucas Moura loses a boot after slipping before giving a yellow card for throwing the ball away in frustration.

The majority of his anger will be with his team-mates who have offered zero support for the Spurs attack all afternoon.

Confirmed line-ups for Man United vs Newcastle

14:08 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed line-ups - Cristiano Ronaldo is straight into the United XI!

Sancho and Varane also start, while Newcastle’s big-money signing Joe Willock is in for them too.

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Newcastle: Woodman; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Hayden, S Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Tottenham up against it now

14:07 , Dan Austin

78’ - Spurs hadn’t conceded a goal so far this season until Zaha calmly slipped the penalty to the right of Lloris, but now with ten men and precious little threat in attack all afternoon it’s extremely difficult to see them finding a way back into the match.

The home crowd are delighted and singing Zaha’s name in full voice.

GOAL! Palace lead as Zaha scores penalty

14:04 , Dan Austin

75’ - Hugo Lloris goes the wrong way and Wilfried Zaha scores his first of the season to give Palace a full-merited lead here.

Great composure from the Ivorian, who has caused the visitors so many problems all afternoon.

PENALTY! Spot-kick for Palace after Davies handball

14:03 , Dan Austin

74’ - Ben Davies’ arm is out-stretched as he blocks a Conor Gallagher cross and that is a definite penalty.

VAR confirms.

Ball cleared off the line by Reguilon

14:02 , Dan Austin

74’ - Tyrick Mitchell lifts a cross towards the far post which beats Hugo Lloris and looks to be dropping into the net unaided before Sergio Reguilon somehow manages to position himself in a way which allows him to head it wide for a corner-kick.

All Palace since Tanganga red card

14:01 , Dan Austin

72’ - Patrick Vieira’s 11 men are enjoying pretty much all of the possession now but Spurs seem to have settled into a resolute shape fairly well, with Joe Rodon in particular impressing ever since he replaced Eric Dier early in the first-half.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be pleased if they can continue defending like this for the final twenty minutes or so.

First Palace change in midfield alteration

13:56 , Dan Austin

66’ - Luka Milivoijevic is on for the home side as a replacement for Chiekhou Kouyaté, who has put a good shift in at the centre of the park.

Brilliant Alli block stops Ayew

13:55 , Dan Austin

65’ - Zaha has had the beating of Emerson Royal all afternoon and manages it once again, clipping a cross towards the unmarked Jordan Ayew at the far post.

The ball takes an age to settle and by the time the Ghanaian can strike it Dele Alli has steamed into his path to make a superb block.

Ben Davies comes on to shore up the backline

13:49 , Dan Austin

58’ - Ben Davies is replacing Harry Winks to create an all -Welsh centre-half pairing for Spurs alongside Joe Rodon.

They’re now playing a 4-4-1 formation of sorts with only one substitution remaining.

RED CARD! Japhet Tanganga sent off for Spurs

13:47 , Dan Austin

57’ - Japhet Tanganga has been sent off by Jon Moss for a second bookable offence after flying into a late challenge on Jordan Ayew.

The incident with Zaha and the atmosphere seems to have got to the young defender’s head and he’s paying the price now.

Tanganga and Zaha booked for clash after foul

13:42 , Dan Austin

52’ - Japhet Tanganga clears out Wilfried Zaha with a ruthless foul by shoving him to the ground as the Eagles counter and the Ivorian takes exception to the challenge, pushing and shoving the Spurs defender before players from both sides get themselves involved.

Both players are booked and Palace have a free-kick in a good area, but Conor Gallagher clips it out for a goal-kick.

Palace penalty claim as Gallagher shot blocked

13:40 , Dan Austin

50’ - Crystal Palace fans are shouting for a penalty as Conor Gallagher’s volley from ten yards out is blocked by Joe Rodon but the Welshman’s hand was nowhere near the ball when it made contact.

This second-half has already had so much more action than the entirety of the first.

Tottenham start second-half quickly and have first shot at goal

13:38 , Dan Austin

48’ - Spurs have already looked brighter in this half and gave played two nice through ball into the full-backs along the edge of the penalty area, which is more than they managed at any point before the break.

They managed their first shot of the match so far at the end of that passage of play, with Vicente Guaita saving comfortably from Lucas Moura.

Players back out for the second-half

13:33 , Dan Austin

Crystal Palace are first to return to the turf for the second-half and look raring to go, here.

Neither side has made a change at the break but Tottenham certainly need to come out with a refreshed attitude if they’re going to win this game.

Tottenham midfield lacking creativity

13:28 , Dan Austin

Spurs’ three midfield players - Skipp, Hojbjerg, and Winks - all have solid pass completion rates in that first-half but the lack of ambition in the passing range is costing them so far.

There were plenty of occasions in that opening period where the chance to spray the ball quickly wide to the full-backs was on, but on every single occasion they chose to cut back inside and play something simple.

Nuno will need to encourage to be more adventurous in the second period if Spurs are to create anything significant, here.

Half-time and it’s Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

13:20 , Dan Austin

Half-time - It’s all level at the break after a goalless first-half but Patrick Vieira will be far more pleased with his side’s performance so far than Nuno Espirito Santo.

After foul-ridden opening half-an-hour the Eagles stepped things up with Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher increasingly influential, and the on-loan Chelsea man missed the only real chance of the opening period from the Ivorian’s cut-back as Hugo Lloris reacted quickly in the Spurs goal to block the 21-year-old’s shot.

Palace ended the half with seven shots at goal while Spurs have yet to fashion a single attempt, with Harry Kane totally anonymous and isolated in attack.

Lloris saves from point blank range

13:15 , Dan Austin

42’ - By far the biggest chance of the match so far falls to Conor Gallagher just four or five yards from goal but Spurs ‘keeper Huge Loris smothers him quickly and deflects the ball wide for a corner off his shin.

The increasingly lively Wilfried Zaha beat Emerson Royal on the wing before cutting the ball back into the area.

Palace have begun creating chances in the past ten minutes or so and the visitors look like they need half-time to get a grip of themselves.

Moura with strong defensive showing

13:12 , Dan Austin

40’ - Tottenham’s attacking players have barely had a kick in this half, with Harry Kane in particular looking isolated and unable to affect the game.

An intriguing stat though is that Lucas Moura has made four tackles so far, more than anybody else out there.

Lloris deals well with dangerous corners

13:08 , Dan Austin

35’ - Palace swing in two corners in quick succession and Huge Lloris has to punch them clear under a lot of pressure inside the six-yard box.

The France ‘skipper dealt with the threat well, there.

Palace having more control in Spurs’ third

13:06 , Dan Austin

33’ - Crystal Palace are starting to control more of the ball in the final third but none of their forwards appear to be on the same wavelength, with a promising attack ending with Wilfried Zaha booming a ball towards the far post and out of play while Christian Benteke moved towards the near side.

Moments later Zaha shifts the ball past Oliver Skipp and wins a corner via small deflection.

Poor passing leading to fouls

12:58 , Dan Austin

26’ - Both sides have passing accuracy percentages in the low 80s at the moment and plenty of passes are being slightly overhit or mis-placed, which is leading to an array of small fouls in the middle third of the pitch and preventing any kind of rhythm from building up.

Really lacking in quality so far.

Gallagher sends free-kick over the bar

12:53 , Dan Austin

21’ - Dele Alli makes a clumsy challenge and Crystal Palace have a free-kick in a decent position, but Conor Gallagher gets the shape on the ball all wrong and sends it high over the bar.

Still, we’ve had our first shot of the match, at least.

Aggression winning out over attack so far

12:49 , Dan Austin

18’ - There have been zero shots at goal and a total of nine fouls in this match so far, which tells you everything you need to know about how it’s going.

Messy start at Selhurst Park

12:45 , Dan Austin

13’ - Neither side has worked a real opportunity so far with plenty of good work being done in midfield before play breaks down around the edge of the box.

Lucas Moura has had the ball nipped away from his feet while looking to cause problems on a couple of occasions.

Dier down again and being replaced in early Spurs change

12:43 , Dan Austin

10’ - Eric Dier is down again and Joe Rodon is being readied on the bench.

The Welshman will be coming on to partner Japhet Tanganga at the back.

There was no malice in the challenge from Jordan Ayew but the speed at which the two players made contact is what has caused the problem.

Dier hurt in challenge

12:40 , Dan Austin

7’ - Eric Dier is sold short by an unexpected throw out from Hugo Lloris and Jordan Ayew steams in to try and win the ball, clearing out the Spurs centre-back in the process.

Dier is back on his feet but moving awkwardly and with Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez both missing this afternoon, Spurs could face a significant problem if that is a real injury.

Royal and Zaha face off

12:36 , Dan Austin

4’ - Emerson Royal is already in the thick of the action, fouling Wilfried Zaha as the Ivorian looked to make his way towards the penalty area.

That could be a fascinating battle throughout the afternoon.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park

12:33 , Dan Austin

1’ - We’re underway in south London with Crystal Palace in red-and-blue stripes and Spurs in white.

Minute’s silence for 9/11 victims

12:31 , Dan Austin

A minute’s silence is currently taking place at Selhurst Park to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

All other Premier League fixtures this afternoon will involve the same process.

Team news reminder with Son out for Spurs and Benteke starting for Palace

12:29 , Dan Austin

A quick reminder before kick-off of the two starting elevens thus afternoon:

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Royal, Tanganga, Dier, Reguilon; Winks, Skipp, Hojbjerg; Alli, Kane, Moura.

Players are out at Selhurst Park in big atmosphere

12:28 , Dan Austin

Patrick Vieira is looking for his first Crystal Pace win in front of the home crowd at Selhurst Park and they’re making themselves heard already as the players make their way onto the pitch.

We’ve had full crowds back for a good few weeks now but it’s still glorious hearing the roars and seeing the joy on people’s faces in stadiums around the country.

Vieira explains lack of changes to Palace eleven

12:20 , Dan Austin

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has stuck with the same line-up as their previous outing away at West Ham, despite bringing in Odsonne Édouard and Michael Olise at the end of the transfer window, and has been explaining his reasoning to BT Sport:

“I was really pleased with the performances [against West Ham] so there wasn’t any reason for me to change it. The players on the bench are ready to come on and help the team.

On the threat posed by today’s visitors, Vieira added: “[Harry] Kane is one of the best forwards in the league and in Europe. But Tottenham is all about the squad, he is scoring goals because the team is playing well.

Tottenham boss discusses quarantine problems

12:17 , Dan Austin

Nuno Espirito Santo has been talking to BT Sport about the impact of the issues created by the quarantine period his Argentinian players Cristian Romero and Giovanni Lo Celso are having to undergo post-international break.

“The most difficult is the the opponent”, said Espirito Santo. “And then all the issues we have which everyone is aware of. They [Argentinians] are training in Croatia and will arrive the day before we play Chelsea.

On Emerson Royal’s start, he added: “Due to the circumstances we have to use all the squad. W. think he has the quality to help the team. He is an offensive full-back with experience.”

Tottenham's new way of winning

12:05 , Dan Austin

Spurs have yet to concede a goal so far this season, of course, winning all three of their previous matches by a single goal to take nine points from nine under their new boss. That’s three wins and three clean sheets to start the season for the first time in the club’s history.

Espirito Santo built his Wolves side in a similarly resolute mould and the blueprint is working in his new role so far, but it’s a slightly makeshift back-line for the Lilywhites today with Japhet Tanganga moving into centre-half from the right-back slot and late summer signing Emerson Royal earning a first start in his place.

Matt Doherty has been dropped from the team to make way for the former Barcelona man and it will be fascinating to see whether the the bedding-in period goes smoothly or not.

Will Dele Alli’s resurgence continue?

11:58 , Dan Austin

Dele Alli’s Tottenham career stalled after the arrival of Jose Mourinho, but the 25-year-old has played the full 90 minutes all three of his side’s Premier League fixtures since Nuno Espirito Santo took charge this summer.

The former MK Dons midfielder scored the winner from the penalty spot against Wolves at Molineux a few weeks back and will no doubt have his sights set on a return to the England squad with more World Cup qualifiers coming up in October and November.

Son Heung-Min misses out for Spurs due to an injury suffered on international duty, meaning Alli is set to start on the left of the front-three at Selhurst Park.

Where will Palace find goals this afternoon?

11:53 , Dan Austin

Palace have only scored twice in three Premier League matches so far this season, with both coming courtesy of on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Christian Benteke starts today and managed to score 10 last season, with summer signing Odsonne Édouard on the bench after being brought in on transfer deadline day, meaning today’s frontline doesn’t possess tons of goal threat from the off.

Patrick Vieira could well require more goals from midfield like those Gallagher notched against the Hammers if his side are to have a successful afternoon.

Emerson makes debut but Son out

11:41 , Dan Austin

Emerson Royal goes straight into Tottenham’s starting XI while Oliver Skipp starts too after doubts over his fitness. Son Heung-min is confirmed as being unavailable due to a calf injury and is not included in the squad.

The teams are in!

11:36 , Dan Austin

New signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise are both on the bench for Crystal Palace, with Patrick Vieira naming an unchanged starting XI from the club’s 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Crystal Palace host Tottenham

10:32 , Dan Austin

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Crystal Palace host Tottenham in the Premier League’s early kick-off this afternoon, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side aiming to extend their perfect record this season.