Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Chelsea look to kick their season into life as the Blues host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino brought Moises Caicedo back into Chelsea's midfield for the visit of Villa after he missed last week's draw at Bournemouth.

Conor Gallagher kept the captain's armband with Ben Chilwell again on the bench, whilst Mykhailo Mudryk started for the second game running.

For Villa, Unai Emery restored Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Matty Cash and Pau Torres to the side after they were left out for Thursday's 3-2 Europa Conference League loss to Legia Warsaw.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

13:00

