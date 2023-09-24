Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE!

Chelsea are desperate for a win as they return to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon. It’s been a tough start to the new Mauricio Pochettino era in west London, with poor results played out against the backdrop of another ongoing injury crisis. The goal-shy Blues sit 14th with just one win from their opening five games after following a shock home defeat by Nottingham Forest with a bore draw at Bournemouth last time out.

And they could find the going tough again today against a Villa team that tend to score plenty, occupying seventh spot in the early top-flight table after three wins including a stunning late show to see off Crystal Palace last weekend. Unai Emery’s side will be hurting after dropping their Europa Conference League opener in Warsaw on Thursday, going down 3-2 after making five changes.

Villa won 2-0 on this ground back in April and will be targeting successive league triumphs over today’s opponents for the first time in 30 years. Follow Chelsea vs Aston Villa live with our blog below, featuring analysis from Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off time: 2pm BST, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

Chelsea team news: Moises Caicedo could return

Aston Villa team news: Jacob Ramsey back fit

11:50 , George Flood

Chelsea’s blunt attack go up against a Villa defence that is capable of having real off-days, though Emery did make five changes for the dispiring Conference League loss in Warsaw amid an early season fixture pile-up.

Pochettino will be concerned with Villa’s forward threats, with Emery’s side having scored 21 goals already across all competitions this season in comparison to Chelsea’s measly seven.

This is far from an ideal game for the Blues - who have gone consecutive matches without scoring - to target a bounce-back and they will have to hope that their opponents show some tiredness after their European exertions.

Despite them being at home it’s hard to forecast anything more than a draw for Chelsea at this point, and some may feel they’d be very fortunate to even get that without huge improvements.

2-2 draw.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa team news

11:46 , George Flood

Aston Villa are not believed to have suffered any new injury concerns during their disappointing Europa Conference League loss to Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

Tyrone Mings, Diego Carlos and Timothy Iroegbunam are all still sidelined, with former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore working his way back from injury.

Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Douglas Luiz, Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins will all be expected to return after being named on the bench in five changes that backfired from Unai Emery in Warsaw.

Jacob Ramsey came on as a substitute on Thursday after recovering from a broken foot, with Alex Moreno also back in the fold after a hamstring problem.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

11:40 , George Flood

Moises Caicedo could return for Chelsea today after a knee complaint suffered on international duty with Ecuador forced him to miss the draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

Marc Cucurella is in contention after illness after Noni Madueke has also returned to training following a muscle issue picked up with the England Under-21s.

Armando Broja could also be involved in some capacity today for the first time since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a friendly against Villa on the mid-season tour of Dubai last December.

Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka are all close to returning to training but aren’t available today, while the setback to Benoit Badiashile’s recovery has been described as minor by Pochettino.

Summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are still sidelined for Chelsea too, along with Wesley Fofana and Marcus Bettinelli.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa

11:34 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Having not been initially selected for TV coverage and then moved from its Saturday 3pm slot - when the TV blackout is imposed across English football - to Sunday afternoon due to Villa qualifying for the Europa Conference League, this game will not be broadcast live in the UK today.

Highlights: However, highlights will be available on Match of the Day 2, which starts at 10:30pm tonight on BBC One.

11:30 , George Flood

Chelsea could really use a win as they return to Premier League action at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Just one victory from their opening five top-flight matches has made it a very disappointing start indeed to the Mauricio Pochettino era in west London, with more poor form and further injury crises.

Goal-shy Chelsea have failed to score now in back-to-back games, losing limply against Nottingham Forest here a fortnight ago before then playing out a tedious stalemate with Bournemouth on the south coast.

Pochettino must get his undermanned attack firing today if the Blues are to kick on from their lowly 14th position in the early going.

Goals are not typically a problem for Aston Villa, who sit seventh after three wins this term and produced a stunning late comeback to thwart Crystal Palace at home last week.

However, they were left licking their wounds in Europe on Thursday after Unai Emery tinkered too much with a side that went down 3-2 away at Legia Warsaw in their Conference League opener.

Kick-off in west London is at 2pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest match build-up, team news and live updates, with analysis from Standard Sport’s Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge.