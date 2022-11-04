Is Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, TV and live stream details for huge Premier League game

Jonathan Gorrie
·1 min read
Chelsea host Arsenal in a slightly unusual kick-off time of 12pm GMT on Sunday.

A huge Premier League clash as it is, Mikel Arteta’s side will have the added burden of potentially having to reclaim top spot, should Manchester City beat Fulham on Saturday.

Chelsea, of course, were roundly beaten by Brighton in their last domestic outing and will need to show a vast improvement to contend with an Arsenal side who have already taken big scalps this season.

A showpiece event at a reasonably unusual time, it seems reasonable to expect fireworks.

Two big rivals and a certain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang narrative running through the occasion, here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via a live stream on either the BT Sport website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner