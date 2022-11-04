Chelsea vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Jonathan Gorrie
·2 min read
Chelsea welcome Arsenal in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday.

Graham Potter has now tasted defeat in charge of the club he took over in September and, while his team got back on track in midweek, the visit of Mikel Arteta’s League leaders is cause for concern.

Arsenal have steadily improved their record at Stamford Bridge over recent meetings and have proven they can beat the League’s biggest teams already this season.

Having seen just how easily Chelsea were torn apart against Brighton, the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka must be licking their lips.

It’s also difficult to ignore Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Forced out of Arsenal by Arteta, the former Gunners captain will likely lead the line for the home side, squaring off against his former employers for the first time since his acrimonious departure.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 12pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday November 6, 2022.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via a live stream on either the BT Sport website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Chelsea vs Arsenal team news

Ben Chilwell has joined Chelsea’s lengthy injury list and could now miss around three months of action after a hamstring problem. Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana are also unavailable.

Edouard Mendy is expected to play in goal, with Aubameyang leading the line.

Familiar face turned foe: Aubameyang will square off against Arsenal for the first time since leaving (REUTERS)
Arsenal, meanwhile, have Oleksandr Zinchenko fit again, although Takehiro Tomiyasu is injured. Kieran Tierney, however, may start so Arteta does not need to rush Zinchenko back.

Elsewhere, Arteta’s first choice starting XI largely picks itself. Saka, Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli will likely continue in the front three, with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka behind them and in front of a well-established defence.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal appear to have broken through the hoodoo to have hung over them at Stamford Bridge of late and have already taken big scalps this season. With Chelsea floundering against Brighton, an away win seems likely.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

(Getty Images)
Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 66

Draws: 58

Arsenal wins: 81

Chelsea vs Arsenal odds

Chelsea to win: 13/8

Draw: 12/5

Arsenal to win: 17/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

