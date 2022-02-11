Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch WSL fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes on the sidelines (Getty Images)

Chelsea host Arsenal this evening in a huge clash in the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal top the WSL table with 30 points at the midway point of the season, while Chelsea sit in second place on 28 points – with a game in hand.

Each team enters this fixture in similar form to their opponents, with the Gunners having won two of their last five league matches, drawn two and lost one, while the Blues have won three, drawn one and lost one.

Chelsea achieved back-to-back victories over Manchester United and Man City in their last two outings, while Arsenal went down to 10 women and drew their most recent game – against Man United – after a cup win against London City.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s match.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 7.45pm on Friday 11 February.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live in the UK on Sky Sports. It will also air live on the SkyGo app and the broadcaster’s website.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Chelsea midfielder Ji So-Yun returns after featuring at the Asian Cup for South Korea. In defence, Magdalena Eriksson is out due to injury.

Arsenal will be without the versatile Katie McCabe, who picked up a suspension for a red card last time out.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Berger, Nouwen, Bright, Carter, Reiten, Andersson, Ingle, Cuthbert, Harder, Kerr, Kirby.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Catley, Williamson, Beattie, Maritz, Maanum, Walti, Little, Blackstenius, Miedema, Mead.

Odds

Chelsea – 4/5

Draw – 11/4

Arsenal – 27/20