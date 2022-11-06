Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Gabriel pokes Gunners ahead

Mikel Arteta faces another giant test as his Arsenal side travel to Stamford Bridge for a London derby against Chelsea this afternoon. Challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title means that the Gunners must win against the big six clubs which is not the easiest task. So far this season they have lost 1-3 away to Manchester United but have beaten Tottenham (3-1) and Liverpool (3-2) at home. Victory against Graham Potter’s Blues would be another momentous step forward for Arsenal under Arteta.

Yet Chelsea will be looking to break back into the top four after a 1-1 draw with Man Utd and a 4-1 defeat to Brighton has seen them drop to sixth. Potter’s team responded to that loss with a 2-1 comeback victory against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night in the Champions League and the manager will want to send a message that Chelsea are still a major threat by beating their London rivals today.

Chelsea are without left-back Ben Chilwell who suffered a hamstring injury during that midweek game which means he is now a doubt for Gareth Southgate’s England squad just three weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. It’s a major blow for Chilwell would have been hopeful of leaving his mark on a major tournament having played no part in any of the Euro 2020 matches.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Cucurella; Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Chelsea FC 0 - 1 Arsenal FC

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal

13:27 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Thiago Silva tries to get something going for Chelsea and sends a diagonal pass up the pitch towards Raheem Sterling who has made a decent run into the Arsenal box.

Zinchenko shuffles across and leaps ahead of the forward before winning the ball in the air and heading it clear.

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal

13:24 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Graham Potter makes a double substitution in response to that opening goal. Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja come on to replace Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal (Gabriel, 63’)⚽️

13:21 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Arsenal lead! Bukayo Saka curls a sharp, low corner into the six-yard box and Chelsea fail to deal with it. The ball passes two defenders and the goalkeeper before sitting up for Gabriel.

He leaves his marker and gets a toe on the ball to lift it into the roof of the net. Arsenal have broken the deadlock, can Chelsea respond?

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

13:20 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour played at Stamford Bridge and the match hasn’t burst into life as many would have hoped during half-time. Thiago Silva loses possession and Arsenal attack from the right.

Saka brings the ball forward and slides a pass into the box for Jesus. He has a narrow angle to play with and fizzes an effort at goal but Mendy is aware enough to turn the ball wide.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

13:16 , Michael Jones

57 mins: There was a break in play as one of the fans behind Aaron Ramsdale’s goal needed some medical attention but that seems to have been dealt with swiftly.

The pause allowed both managers to issue some updated instructions from the sidelines though and play has now resumed.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

13:13 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Chance! Oh Arsenal. Are they going to rue these missed chances?

The Gunners play a corner short to Martin Odegaard who carries the ball into the box and lifts it into the middle. Gabriel Martinelli is wide open but Thomas Partey arrives in front of him and glances the ball wide of the back post!

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

13:08 , Michael Jones

51 mins: A long ball up the pitch leads to a couple of errors from Arsenal. Zinchenko’s attempted headed clearance only sends the ball across to William Saliba who scuffs his kick as he tries to boot the ball away.

Instead it rolls to Aubameyang who shoots and wins a corner after Saliba recovers to get the block in. The Gunners then defend the resultant corner easily enough.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

13:05 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Saka is the designated corner taker for Arsenal. He tries to pick out Martinelli but Aubameyang gets there first and nods the ball away.

It comes to Kai Havertz who gets the better of Ben White but handles the ball just as he was about to launch a counter attack.

Second half: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

13:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Arsenal get the match back underway at Stamford Bridge. There have been no changes for either manager at the break. The Gunners work the ball over to Saka on the right and once more he comes up against Cucurella and gets knocked to the floor.

Martin Odegaard’s free kick is whipped into the box but Thiago Silva nods it behind for an Arsenal corner.

HT Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

13:00 , Michael Jones

HT Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:52 , Michael Jones

Goalless at half-time between Chelsea and Arsenal. Which side is going to score first in this one?

Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:48 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: A lack of quality in the final third was the defining characteristic of that first half. Arsenal created the better chances and should have scored through Gabriel Jesus but Chelsea seem comfortable enough out of possession.

The first goal could be a crucial one at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Nothing to separate the teams at the break.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:44 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Bukayo Saka skips by Marc Cucurella but clips him and takes out the Arsenal winger. The referee lets play go on much to Mikel Arteta’s displeasure but Saka is back on his feet quickly.

Cucurella looks to bring the ball back down Chelsea’s left side but a frustrated Saka closes him down and knocks him over. Yellow card for the Arsenal winger.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:42 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Arsenal are struggling in the final third. They’re playing through the lines brilliantly but lack a bit of creativity in and around the penalty area.

Odegaard has a through ball blocked off but it rebounds out to Xhaka who flicks a pass over to Jesus on the left. Jesus crosses one into the middle but a deflection loops the ball kindly up to Edouard Mendy in goal.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:36 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Encouraging signs for Chelsea as Jorginho fizzes the ball out to Sterling on the right wing. He drives down the pitch before sliding a lovely pass behind the defence into the penalty area.

Kai Havertz recovers the ball and is torn between a square pass and a shot. In the end he does neither and softly knocks the ball at Aaron Ramsdale who makes no mistakes in keeping it out.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:33 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Thiago Silva comes through the back of Martin Odegaard to win the ball but he take out the man instead. There are a few groans around the stadium as Arsenal win yet another free kick.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:31 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Close! This is the best chance of the half. Arsenal burst forward down the left wing with Xhaka and Martinelli combining. Martinelli is given the ball and cuts inside before flicking a cross to the back post.

Gabriel Jesus runs through the lines and gets a head to the ball but he misses the target and sends his effort wide of the nearest post.

That was close but Jesus should have done better. He has to hit the target there at the very least.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:29 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Yellow card! Ben White works the ball down the right side and gets hit by a late lunging tackle from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who goes in the book.

Mikel Arteta is fuming on the sidelines over that challenge. Ben White is okay though.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:27 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Chelsea are awarded a free kick on the inside left part of Arsenal’s final third. Cucurella floats the ball into the penalty area where it gets brought down by Trevoh Chalobah.

Chalobah flicks one back into the middle but Granit Xhaka rises above everyone else and heads it clear.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:23 , Michael Jones

22 mins: Chance! Arsenal come at Chelsea again and it’s Jesus causing the problems with a tricky run inside from the left. He weaves around two defenders whilst looking for space to shoot.

He gets in front of goal and unleashes a striker only for Thiago Silva to leap in front of the ball and make a great block before the Blues clear their lines.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:21 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Gabriel picks out Granit Xhaka in midfield and he finds Oleksandr Zinchenko high up on the left wing with a great through ball. Zinchenko has to wait for help to arrive though before giving the ball to Gabriel Jesus on the overlap. He crosses the ball but Mason Mount is back in time to nod the ball clear.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:18 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Gabriel Jesus looks to weave into the Chelsea box nips away from Thiago Silva before attempting to spin around Marc Cucurella who takes the Brazilian’s legs out from under him.

Arsenal win a free kick that Bukayo Saka swings over to the back post. William Saliba is hovering near to the ball but he can’t get a touch to turn it towards goal.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:13 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Close! Arsenal work the ball across the box from left to right and set up Ben White for another effort at goal. This one is slightly better but the right-back pulls a scuffed effort wide of the far post!

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:11 , Michael Jones

10 mins: It’s been a bright start from Arsenal. They’ve come to Stamford Bridge full of confidence and are trying to take the game to Chelsea. A free kick into the home side’s penalty area is cleared as far as Ben White who has an optimistic strike at goal but belts it well wide.

Raheem Sterling brings the ball down the right side and Chelsea and slides a fine pass into the area for Kai Havertz to collect. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang peels off his marker and moves into the centre of the box but Havertz crosses the ball to the back post instead of pulling it back. None of his team mates are around and Arsenal take over possession.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:08 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Chelsea play the free kick short then come up the pitch and lose the ball when it comes into the Arsenal box. The Gunners transition quickly into attack and win the first corner of the game.

Martinelli delivers the cross into the near post but Kai Havertz beats Gabriel Jesus in the air and heads the ball away for Chelsea.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:06 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Saka himself swings in the set piece but Chelsea deal with it well and nod the ball out to Cucurella who looks to burst forward on a counter. Martinelli gets across him though and leaves a bit too much on the defender as he tries to recover the ball.

Free kick Chelsea this time.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Arsenal work the ball through midfield beautifully. Aaron Ramsdale sends cutting pass up to Oleksandr Zinchenko who works the ball through a fine gap across to Martin Odegaard.

He gives it to Bukayo Saka on the right side and Saka drives at Marc Cucurella who brings him down. Free kick to Arsenal.

Kick off: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

12:02 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount gets the ball rolling at Stamford Bridge and sends it back to Thiago Silva. His diagonal pass over to the right wing is intercepted by the Gunners and Gabriel Jesus slides one down the wing to give Gabriel Martinelli a chase.

Martinelli does well to pressure the Chelsea defence and win Arsenal an early throw in inside the Blues’ final third.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

11:55 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Chelsea start the day 10 points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table but there are questions over whether the Gunners can continue their winning momentum. Three points for the Blues would propel them up the table but a win for Arsenal sends them back into first place.

The players head out onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge. Which way will this one go?

Eddie Nketiah hoping to fulfil Arsenal ‘dream’ of playing in Champions League next year

11:52 , Michael Jones

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is targeting next season to realise his “dream” of playing in the Champions League.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League heading into the penultimate round of fixtures before the World Cup but face a tough trip to Chelsea on Sunday lunchtime.

Nketiah, 23, started out in Chelsea’s academy before being released and later picked up by Arsenal, where he signed a new contract last summer, reportedly earning him in the region of £100,000 a week.

His good goalscoring end to last season no doubt went a long way to securing those terms, as well as the number 14 shirt previously worn by Thierry Henry, as he hit five goals in his last seven Premier League games – including a brace in a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Nketiah hoping to fulfil ‘dream’ of playing in Champions League next year

Sterling vs Arsenal

11:48 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling has eight Premier League goals versus Arsenal - the only teams he has a better record against are Bournemouth and Watford, with nine goals apiece.

(PA)

Contrasting form for Arsenal’s Gabriels

11:44 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Martinelli has five goals in 12 Premier League games this season and he is only one short of his highest figure in a single campaign.

In contrast Gabriel Jesus has failed to score in each of his eight most recent appearances in league and cup for the Gunners.

Derby day specialists?

11:40 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta’s side have won all four of their London derbies this season. In 2021-22 they won five of 10 derbies in the league with one draw and four defeats.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Will Aubameyang score against Arsenal?

11:36 , Michael Jones

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can become the second player, after Cesc Fabregas, to score for both Arsenal and Chelsea in Premier League matches between the clubs.

Aubameyang netted 68 times in 128 top-flight appearances for the Gunners between 2018 and 2021.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Graham Potter highlights the importance of patience and perspective

11:32 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter highlighted the importance of patience as he settles into the head coach’s chair at Chelsea.

Potter’s top-flight tenure with Blues got off to a flying start with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace to begin October, the first of three consecutive Premier League wins for the former Brighton boss.

But their domestic form has been a mixed bag since, only managing to muster draws with Brentford and Manchester United before a disappointing 4-1 loss to his former club last time out.

Potter said: “If you look at Pep [Guardiola]’s first year, if you look at how long it took Jurgen [Klopp], I mean these guys are top, top people, but even they don’t just walk in and click the fingers and everything’s perfect.”

Graham Potter highlights the importance of patience and perspective

Arsenal’s away form versus big six clubs

11:27 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have claimed victories in just five of their last 50 league games away to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Their victories over Tottenham and Liverpool this season came at home whilst they lost 3-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Worrying signs for Chelsea

11:22 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have only won only one of their last 12 top-flight home games against the established top six clubs - a 2-0 victory versus Tottenham in January 2022.

Will they improve on that record today?

Can the Gunners win the title?

11:17 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have won 10 of their 12 top-flight matches this season.

Only one of the 10 previous teams to win as often at this stage of a Premier League campaign did not go on to the win the title - Newcastle in 1995/96.

Is this Arsenal’s year?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s reunion with Mikel Arteta adds drama to pivotal London derby

11:12 , Michael Jones

“Arsenal, nothing personal,” said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in a message that quite beautifully made Sunday’s London derby all about the opposite. It was a pot that did not require stirring, but the line from Aubameyang playing in TV promotions this week has succeeded in stoking the flames among Arsenal fans ahead of the reunion with their former captain. “I’m back. I’m blue. I’m ready,” the Chelsea striker went on and, if you do take Aubameyang at his word that, for him, facing Arsenal isn’t personal, you can be assured his meeting with Mikel Arteta will be.

It can be hard to ignore the temptation to focus on the good, honest drama of a clash between a manager and an embittered former captain, even when Arsenal’s trip to Chelsea is also so much more. “There’s a narrative around him, I understand,” the Chelsea manager Graham Potter admitted. Resurfaced in the All or Nothing Amazon documentary, developed further in the emergence of leaked videos and fresh criticism, which in turn was met by thinly veiled digs, the fallout from the collapse of Aubameyang and Arteta’s relationship has so far been compelling ahead of its next chapter.

The fact that so much has changed since it began adds to the intrigue. As Aubameyang signed for Chelsea on deadline day and declared he had “unfinished business” in the Premier League, the idea of putting the brakes on Arsenal’s title challenge just as it was beginning to gather momentum was presumably not at the top of his mind. When he had left months earlier, he departed a side who were sixth in the table, which was their average position across his four years at the club. Yet as November rolls around, Aubameyang’s first encounter with his former side will be a test against the closest contenders for Manchester City’s crown.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s reunion with Mikel Arteta adds drama to pivotal derby

Chelsea vs Arsenal team changes

11:07 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter makes three changes from the team that started the 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marc Cucurella come in for Kalidou Koulibaly, Denis Zakaria and Ben Chilwell.

Arsenal make seven changes from the side that beat FC Zurich 1-0 on Thursday to clinch top spot in their Europa League group.

Only Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel, Ben White and Gabriel Jesus stay in the side, with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli the main players to come back in.

Chelsea vs Arsenal line-ups

11:00 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Cucurella; Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

🔴𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎⚪️



🔙 Zinchenko returns

⚡️ Jesus leads the line



12-in-a-row for Chelsea

10:56 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 home matches in all competitions since losing 4-2 to Arsenal on 20th April earlier this year. They’ve won seven and drawn five during that run.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ‘really humble’ despite fast and flashy reputation

10:52 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss Graham Potter says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s flashy luxury cars are a mismatch for his misunderstood personality.

Sunday’s clash will be the first time the Blues striker has faced Arsenal since leaving the Gunners by mutual consent in February, when Aubameyang blamed his fraught relationship with manager Mikel Arteta as the primary reason he parted ways with the club he once captained.

But Potter was adamant that despite what some might assume about the former Gabon skipper, who is thought to have spent millions on luxury rides including Lamborghinis and Ferraris, Aubameyang is perfectly down-to-earth.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ‘really humble’ despite fast and flashy reputation

10:48 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter spoke in his pre-match press confernece about how tough today’s clash with Arsenal will be but says he wants his Chelsea sdie to impose themselves on the game especially because it is being played at Stamford Bridge.

“That’s the challenge,” said Potter in response to a questiion on how Chelsea will handle the high-flying Gunners. “Arsenal is a step up, so we have to respect the opponent and what they do well, and try to bring our own game.

“We’re at Stamford Bridge and it’s important we try to do that. We want to impose ourselves as much as we can.

“It’s an important game, but success isn’t built by one match. You need to work, decide who and how you’re playing. It’s a process of pain and suffering, but you clearly need results along the way.”

Chelsea vs Arsenal

10:43 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are vying to win three consecutive league games away to Chelsea for the first time since 1974.

The Gunners have won three of their last four Premier League fixtures versus the Blues. Prior this, they had only claimed two victories in 17 top-flight meetings with six draws and nine defeats.

‘Jesus’ bad luck will change’ says Arteta

10:38 , Michael Jones

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, says that Gabriel Jesus will turn around his unlucky form and start to score again for the Gunners after his brilliant start at the Emirates has hit a rocky patch in recent games.

“That’s going to change [his bad luck], he’s getting the situations, he’s getting the chances, he’s contributing to the team an awful lot, he’s helping to win matches, the way he competes for every ball in every single action is incredible.” said the Arsenal boss when asked about Jesus’ form.

“It will come, he needs to be patient, he’s been through that in the past and he needs to learn those lessons and don’t stop doing those other things that he’s doing so well, because that’s going to maintain the level of him and the team.”

Chelsea players shouldn’t hold back despite World Cup injury risk, Graham Potter claims

10:33 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss Graham Potter does not expect Premier League players to hold back ahead of the World Cup despite concerns that injuries might rule them out.

Ben Chilwell’s dream of making the England squad for Qatar has likely been crushed after he sustained a hamstring injury in the Blues’ Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

He is one of several top-flight stars who have late fitness concerns ahead of the finals, with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min also set to undergo surgery for a facial fracture sustained at Marseille on Tuesday.

It has sparked calls from some corners for the Premier League to postpone the final round of matches before the break.

Chelsea players shouldn’t hold back despite World Cup injury risk, Graham Potter says

Chelsea vs Arsenal early team news and predicted line ups

10:29 , Michael Jones

Ben Chilwell has joined Chelsea’s injury list with a confirmed hamstring tear and will miss the World Cup whilst N’Golo Kante, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana and Reece James remain remain out of action.

Mateo Kovacic should return in midfield despite missing Wednesday’s Champions League win because of a calf issue.

Bukayo Saka is fine and dandy and Arsenal also welcome back Oleksandr Zinchenko but are likely to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Mount, Jorginho, Gallagher; Pulisic, Havertz, Sterling.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

10:26 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Sunday’s Premier League action. There are five games taking place this afternoon with a huge clash in London up first as Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Kick off for this London derby is at 12pm and the Gunners are hoping to move back to the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City jumped above them with their controversial 2-1 win over Fulham yesterday. Arsenal trail the champions by one point but due to City’s superior goal difference Mikel Arteta’s side would need to defeat Chelsea to regain top spot.

Chelsea meanwhile are trying to get back into the battle for the top four. Graham Potter’s side sit seventh in the table but will jump up to fifth if they sweep Arsenal aside ths afternoon. The Blues could do with a win after losing 4-1 away to Brighton last time out in the Premier League.

This will be a difficult test for both teams but one that will have great rewards for whichever team is triumphant.