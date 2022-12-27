Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Chelsea returned to winning ways as they scored early to ensure a 2-0 home triumph over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in their first Premier League victory since mid-October.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount both netted in the first half of a dominant performance but the home side will feel they could have won by a bigger margin given the possession they enjoyed and chances they created.

Reece James returned to the Chelsea team after recovering from a knee injury in October which ruled him out of the World Cup but he was subbed off before the hour mark with another injury.

The Blues did end a run of five league matches without a victory though and moved up one place in the league standings to eighth. Bournemouth have now lost four of their past five Premier League matches and remain in 14th.

Relive all the action with our live blog below:

Chelsea vs Bournemouth updates

  • Chelsea ease past Bournemouth 2-0 at Stamford Bridge as Kai Havertz and Mason Mount score

  • FULL-TIME! Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

  • 24’ - GOAL! Mount curls home a sublime finish (CHE 2-0 BOU)

  • 16’ - GOAL! Havertz slides home Sterling’s cross at the back post (CHE 1-0 BOU)

Chelsea FC 2 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

That's all for today, goodbye!

Chelsea end a four-match losing run in all competitions, and three points today moves them back above Fulham into eighth place. Next up for them is a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Bournemouth stay in 14th with that loss, and they'll be looking to bounce back against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Chelsea get back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth. Their job was done in the first half, with Havertz putting them ahead from close range before Mount curled in a wonderful second goal from outside the box. James, Sterling and Mount were all denied by Travers, who kept his side in the game. The visitors didn't offer too much in terms of chances, though Solanke missed the chance to score a consolation late on as he glanced a header just wide.

FULL-TIME: CHELSEA 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH.

WIDE! It's a brilliant cross in from Smith on the right this time, and Solanke rises highest on the edge of the six-yard box. He glances the header on, but it flies just wide of the far post.

Bournemouth have a good, late chance here after Zemura is tripped just outside the box. Anthony stands over it and curls his shot over the wall, but it's straight down the middle at Kepa, who parries it away.

Bournemouth are still pushing to try and pull a goal back, but their final pass is letting them down. Zemura gets away down the left, but can't pick out a team-mate again.

Anthony plays a one-two with Zemura from the corner, but none of the Bournemouth players are offering themselves up as an option. It's eventually passed to Cook, who is a long way out, and his low shot is blocked by Jorginho.

Bournemouth win another corner, and Christie swings a dangerous cross into the crowded six-yard box. Kepa comes out to punch it away and is fouled in the process.

Substitution Raheem Shaquille Sterling Trevoh Thomas Chalobah

Third change for Bournemouth now, and it's Moore that's making way for Dembele.

BLOCK! Chelsea scramble to get the ball away after another spell of Bournemouth pressure, and Havertz leads the charge down the left. He chooses to pull it back for Gallagher, who sets himself before hitting the shot, but Kelly blocks it.

Substitution Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado Conor John Gallagher

Substitution Christian Mate PulišiÄ Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang

It's much better from Bournemouth as they win it back high upfield again. Lerma threads it through for Solanke, who looks to play a one-two with Anthony, but Silva stops him from reaching the return pass.

SAVE! It's a great interception by Senesi to stop Zakaria's run, and he quickly looks for Christie on the right. He hesitates to square it to Solanke and is then forced wide. He still tries his luck from a tight angle, but Kepa smothers it.

Havertz cuts out another loose pass on the halfway line and slides it through for Azpilicueta down the right. He tries to catch out Bournemouth with an early cross to Sterling, but Senesi reads it well.

Chelsea break quickly on the counter again, and Pulisic has space to run into down the left. He fizzes a low cross into the near post, but it's too close to Travers.

CLOSE! It's a wonderful cross from Sterling on the right and he picks out Koulibaly in the middle of the box. He flicks a header on, leaving Travers static on his line, but it flies just wide of the far post.

Bournemouth are keeping the pressure on here and it bounces out to Lerma, who is hovering just to the right of the D. He slices at his shot though, sending it high and wide.

Azpilicueta took a knock to the head during a Bournemouth corner, and he's stayed down in need of treatment. He's able to carry on.

Solanke cuts out Zakaria's loose pass and Bournemouth work it out to the right as they break forward. Smith is running onto it to lift in a cross, but Cucurella makes another important block.

Substitution Philip Anyanwu Billing Ryan Christie

GOOD SAVE! Another quick break from Chelsea sees Mount cut inside from the left to get to the edge of the box. He takes it on himself by drilling a low shot towards the near bottom corner, but Travers pushes it wide.

Bournemouth are trying to make something happen, but it's just not working for them in the final third. Billing whips a cross into the box, but doesn't get it anywhere near Solanke or Moore.

There's another short break in play after Cucurella is fouled by Cook and the Spaniard's boot has been ripped in the process. The kit man runs to find a replacement and the game can now carry on.

SAVE! Mount takes a heavy touch and Anthony latches onto the loose ball. He drags it around the Chelsea man before hitting a shot from the edge of the box. It's deflected, but Kepa holds onto it.

Chelsea have won each of their last 16 Premier League games when leading by at least two goals since a 2-2 draw at home to Sheffield United in August 2019.

Still, Chelsea keep the pressure on, and Mount squares it to Zakaria, who is unmarked in the D. He drills a shot on goal, but a deflection off Cook sends it looping over the bar.

James is able to walk off the field, and he goes straight down the tunnel to continue treatment. Azpilicueta comes on in his place.

James is gesturing to the bench that he needs to come off and it looks like it's his knee that's causing the problem. His head is in his hands as the medical team come on, but he won't be carrying on.

Chelsea have picked up where they left off in the first half as they keep Bournemouth penned back in their own half. Sterling tries to lift it over the top for Havertz, but it's just too high for him.

Pulisic plays a one-two with Cucurella to get away down the left before switching it to James on the opposite flank. He helps it onto Sterling ahead of him, but his cross is straight at Travers.

Substitution Jack William Stacey Jaidon Anthony

Bournemouth get us back underway for the second half!

Potter will be pleased with his side's performance so far, especially after scoring in the first half after a run of five without finding the back of the net before the break. He'll be looking for more of the same. Bournemouth did start to find their rhythm as the half went on, but they need to find a way to get their front two involved if they want to test Chelsea.

Chelsea are in control at the break, with a 2-0 lead over Bournemouth. The hosts dominated the first half and broke the deadlock with their first shot on target after Havertz turned in Sterling's low cross from close range. Eight minutes later, Mount doubled their lead with a lovely curling shot from just outside the D. Travers made two good saves to keep out James and Sterling in stoppage time, while Bournemouth's only shot was a tame free-kick from Billing 97 seconds in.

HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH.

GOOD SAVE! Moore is caught on the ball this time and Zakaria drives forward. Mount helps it onto Sterling down the right of the box, and Travers stops him from picking out the top corner with a strong hand.

SAVE! Into four minutes here at the end of the first half and Chelsea are on the attack again. Mount sweeps it out to the right and James pushes his way past Zemura before taking on the shot, but Travers denies him.

NO GOAL! Silva's poor clearance is taken off Billing in the box and Chelsea break quickly on the counter. Havertz tugs Smith down to reach it before Pulisic whips a lovely shot into the net, but the whistle had already gone for a foul against the German.

It's better from Bournemouth here as Lerma spins before swinging a corner into the box from deep on the right. Solanke is back tracking, but again, it's Silva that gets there first.

Bournemouth go for a more direct approach this time, with Travers going long to Moore. He helps it onto Billing, but Solanke is then blocked off by Silva.

Chelsea are still on the front foot here as Pulisic looks to break on the counter again. This time, he's stopped by Smith and the hosts look for a more patient build-up.

Sterling has been directly involved in 12 goals in 10 Premier League games against Bournemouth (nine goals, three assists); only against West Ham does he have more goals and assists in the competitions (14).

Cucurella's clearance is cut out by Cook and Bournemouth try to take advantage. Smith picks out Stacey down the right, but his cross is blocked by the Spaniard, who recovered well.

The link-up between Sterling and James is causing Bournemouth a lot of problems down the right, as the defender makes the overlapping run again. His cross is just too high though, and Smith gets it away.

Pulisic was breaking on the counter and Cook rushed back to stop him. They both get hurt in the challenge and need treatment, but they'll be able to carry on.

It's a poor clearance from Koulibaly and Billing quickly switches it out to Stacey, who has made a dart to the far post. His first touch bounces off Cucurella's heel and the hosts get it away.

Bournemouth are just trying to gain a foothold in this game and they're enjoying a good spell of possession. It's all in their own half though, and they still can't get over the halfway line.

Assist Kai Lukas Havertz

Goal Mason Tony Mount

Zakaria is back on his feet and will be able to carry on after going through the necessary checks.

Billing swung a corner into the box and Zakaria crashed into Moore as he tried to stay with his man. He's down receiving treatment for a head injury.

Silva has been struggling with a knee injury for a little while in this game already, and he's just been to the sidelines to receive treatment after the goal. He's coming back on, and Chelsea will be hoping he'll be able to stay on the pitch.

Assist Raheem Shaquille Sterling

Bournemouth just can't get out of their own half at the moment as Chelsea win it back on the halfway line again. Cucurella looks to swing another cross into the box, but he can't pick out a team-mate.

Pulisic bursts into the box and he goes down after getting a tug on his arm that stopped him from making contact with the shot. The home team and fans want a penalty, but the referee and VAR say it's only a goal-kick.

Chelsea have lost each of their last three Premier League games, last losing four in a row back in February/March 1998 under Ruud Gullit (one game) and Gianluca Vialli (three).

CHANCE! Still, Chelsea keep the pressure on and it bounces out to Cucurella on the edge of the box. He has time to get his head up before curling it to Havertz at the far post, but he thumps his header over.

Chelsea are keeping Bournemouth penned back in their own half here as they try to find a way into the box. When Pulisic is blocked down the left, it's worked out to James on the opposite flank, but his cross is blocked too.

It's a clever corner from Chelsea as Mount takes it short to Sterling, who lets it run through to James in the D. He hits the shot first time, but it's blocked in the middle.

Bournemouth have made a bright start, with Solanke making a brilliant run through the middle before Cucurella trips him. Billing steps up to the free-kick, but it's straight at Kepa.

Mount gets the game underway for Chelsea!

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Chelsea have lost three of their last five Premier League home games against Bournemouth (W2) - since the start of 2015-16, they've only lost more at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool and Manchester City (four each).

O'Neil makes just three changes from their EFL Cup loss to Newcastle last time out. They're boosted by the return of their captain Kelly at the back, with Lerma also shaking off an injury to start alongside Stacey. Christie and Anthony both drop to the bench.

Potter makes eight changes to the side that lost their last Premier League outing to Newcastle in mid-November, with only Koulibaly, Jorginho and Mount retaining their places. Kepa, and James, who has been out since October, are both back from injury, while Zakaria is handed his first league start. Havertz leads the line as Armando Broja is out after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in a friendly.

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Cameron Plain, Ben Pearson, Siriki Dembele, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Jamal Lowe, Emiliano Marcondes, Jaidon Anthony, Jack Stephens.

BOURNEMOUTH STARTING XI (4-4-2): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Jack Stacey, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing; Dominic Solanke, Kieffer Moore.

CHELSEA SUBS: Conor Gallagher, Cesar Azpilicueta, Bashir Humphrey, Carney Chhukweumeka, Pierrre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah.

CHELSEA STARTING XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella; Denis Zakaria, Jorginho, Mason Mount; Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic.

