Chelsea vs AC Milan live: Score and latest updates from the Champions League

Rob Smyth
·13 min read
Chelsea celebrate Wesley Fofana's goal - Ian Walton/AP
Chelsea celebrate Wesley Fofana's goal - Ian Walton/AP

09:21 PM

59 min Chelsea 2 AC Milan 0

Chelsea break from a Milan corner. Sterling tries to play in Aubameyang but Kalulu makes a vital block.

09:20 PM

58 min Chelsea 2 AC Milan 0

Chelsea deserve to be two goals ahead. They've been much the better side against an underwhelming - and that's being kind - Milan.

09:19 PM

56 min Chelsea 2 AC Milan 0

Chilwell overhit a cross from the left but it was collected by James on the right. He curled a wicked ball that was missed by Tomori, who should have done better, and volleyed in from close range by Aubameyang.

09:18 PM

GOAL!

Chelsea 2 AC Milan 0 (Aubameyang 56) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes it two!

09:15 PM

53 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

It's been a scruffy start to the second half. Milan are having more of the ball without looking particularly dangerous.

09:12 PM

50 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Chalobah tries a spectacular overhead kick from the edge of the area. Goalkick to Milan.

09:11 PM

49 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Tomori is a bit lucky to avoid a yellow card after chopping down James.

09:09 PM

47 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Chelsea pick up where they left off. Sterling plays a nice give-and-go with Mount on the edge of the area before being crowded out by Tomori and Tonali.

09:07 PM

46 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Milan begin the second half. As Matt Law reports, they were out early for the second half.

The AC Milan players are out early and being put through a quick warm-up ahead of kick-off for the second half.

08:58 PM

Matt Law's analysis

Chelsea go in at the break a goal up, but nobody is quite sure how. Rade Krunic posted his miss of the season contender right on half-time, lifting the ball over the bar from four yards after Kepa had saved from De Ketelaere. Wesley Fofana gave Chelsea the lead but was later forced off with what looked like a knee injury.

Chelsea's forwards, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were lively in the first half, during which they held a three-man summit during a break in play. Graham Potter used another stoppage to have a chat with Kalidou Koulibaly who had started nervously but seemed to grow into the half. Stefano Pioli has spent a lot of time moaning at the fourth official and it was striking how little Potter and his staff spoke to the officials on the touchline.

08:52 PM

Half time Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

A very good 45 minutes for Chelsea. Milan started confidently but as the match progressed Chelsea took control. Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for the club before going off with a knee injury, while Raheem Sterling caused Milan all kinds of problems. Milan were quiet in the final third until Rade Krunic missed a great chance on the stroke of half-time.

Wesley Fofana puts Chelsea ahead - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
Wesley Fofana puts Chelsea ahead - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

08:52 PM

45+4 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Krunic misses a sitter! Leao made the chance with a scintillating slalom past three or four players on the left side of the area. Then he slid the ball across to De Ketelaere, whose shot was instinctively saved by Kepa. It rebounded to Krunic, who wafted over from close range.

08:48 PM

45+1 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Mount stabs a lovely through pass to Sterling, who scurries away from Tonali, into the area, and is about to shoot when Kalulu slides in to make a brilliant challenge.

08:47 PM

45 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Four minutes of added time. Chelsea are looking very comfortable.

08:44 PM

42 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Bennacer is booked for pulling back Sterling. Milan can't cope with him.

08:43 PM

41 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

James and Sterling are destroying Milan on the right-hand side, with Rafael Leao loath to do the graveyard shift. After another good combination between the two, James' cross is headed clear.

08:40 PM

39 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0 

Kovacic is booked for a late tackle on Giroud.

08:38 PM

37 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Fofana isn't fine - he hurt his right knee after an awkward landing and is limping off in tears. Trevoh Chalobah replaces him.

Wesley Fofana suffers a knee injury while challening Rafael Leao - Ian Walton/AP
Wesley Fofana suffers a knee injury while challening Rafael Leao - Ian Walton/AP

08:37 PM

35 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

There's a break in play while Fofana receives treatment. I think he's fine.

08:35 PM

33 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Mason Mount has a goal disallowed for offside. It was a lovely finish, lobbed over Tatarusanu from a tight angle after good play from Sterling and Aubameyang, but he was beyond the last defender when the pass was played.

Mason Mount's goal is ruled out - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
Mason Mount's goal is ruled out - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

08:33 PM

32 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Chelsea are starting to overrun Milan. In the last 15 minutes or so they have been much the better side.

08:32 PM

29 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Sterling finds James in space down the right. He slides a low cross into the path of Mount, arriving at pace on the edge of the area. Mount smashes a first-time shot that is crucially blocked by Kalulu. That might well have been going in.

08:30 PM

28 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

That was a lovely moment for Fofana, who hasn't had the easiest start to life at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea look more comfortable now.

08:26 PM

24 min Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0

Milan have looked so vulnerable at set-pieces and that's how the goal came about. Chilwell's corner was headed towards goal by the diving Thiago at the far post. Tatarusanu pushed it away, which led to an almighty scramble until eventually Fofana slid the ball into the net from six yards.

08:25 PM

GOAL!!!

Chelsea 1 AC Milan 0 (Fofana 24) Wesley Fofana scores his first goal for Chelsea!

Wesley Fofana gives Chelsea the lead at Stamford Bridge - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
Wesley Fofana gives Chelsea the lead at Stamford Bridge - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

08:24 PM

22 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

A decent spell of pressure for Chelsea. Ballo-Toure is penalised for handball, which gives them a free-kick on the right wing. Mount's outswinger is headed towards goal by Thiago, 12 yards out, and Tatarusanu pushes it over the bar. It was a comfortable save.

08:22 PM

21 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

Mount's outswinging corner is shouldered over the bar by Fofana, who mistimed his attempted header at the near post.

08:21 PM

20 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

Fofana loses the ball to Giroud in a dangerous area, but Thiago gets him out of trouble with an emphatic challenge on Rafael Leao. The crowd loved that.

08:20 PM

18 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

Chelsea move the ball nicely across to James on the right. He flips a cross towards Aubameyang and Tomori stoops to head clear.

08:16 PM

14 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

Ballo-Toure is booked for a late, and needless, lunge at James.

08:15 PM

14 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

Milan look really confident in possession, particularly De Ketelaere and Leao. This is a good test for Chelsea.

Charles De Ketelaere takes on Mateo Kovacic - Dylan Martinez/Reuters
Charles De Ketelaere takes on Mateo Kovacic - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

08:12 PM

11 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

The tempo of the game is really good, and Milan have certainly come to play. After a slowish start, Chelsea are starting to enjoy a bit of possession themselves.

08:11 PM

9 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

Leao scorches past Fofana on the edge of the area but then losing his footing and falls over. Nothing came of it but that was a thrilling little run from Leao.

08:09 PM

7 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

Krunic is booked for a late tackle on Loftus-Cheek.

08:07 PM

5 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

Chelsea almost score with their first attack. Mount whips an excellent first-time shot from 25 yards that is pushed away by Tatarusanu, diving a long way to his left. Mount did really well because the pass from Aubameyang was slightly behind him.

08:05 PM

From Matt Law

Bizarre scenes at Stamford Bridge just before kick off as fans are asked to observe a minute's silence for the victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy. A whistle was blown in the stands after about 20 seconds and the period of silence was abandoned ahead of schedule.

08:04 PM

3 min Chelsea 0 AC Milan 0

Milan have started confidently, popping the ball around and making themselves at home. Chelsea's formation is 3-4-2-1, as expected.

08:01 PM

Kick off

After a (poorly observed) minute's silence for those who died in the stadium tragedy in Indonesia, Chelsea get the match under way.

07:58 PM

From Matt Law at Stamford Bridge

There are a couple of famous faces in the stands at Stamford Bridge tonight. Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola and former AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf are sat together in the row in front of the press box. Suffice to say it sparked a lot of camera phone activity from supporters in the vicinity of the pair.

07:56 PM

The players are ready

Stamford Bridge is ready. Let's play!

The teams walk out at Stamford Bridge - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters
The teams walk out at Stamford Bridge - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

07:45 PM

Graham Potter's pre-match interview

It’s an important game, we know that. We want to play, be aggressive and get the crowd involved in the game. [Playing a back three] allows the boys to express themselves and be positive. We’re playing a tough opponent but the boys are in a good place and we’re looking forward to it.

Graham Potter arrives at Stamford Bridge - Steve Bardens/Uefa
Graham Potter arrives at Stamford Bridge - Steve Bardens/Uefa

07:36 PM

Full time: Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

It's all over in Austria. After starting the group with 1-1 draws against Milan and Chelsea, Salzburg have got their first win - though they had a big scare when Zagreb's Josip Drmic had a goal disallowed for offside in injury-time.

There's a fair chance now that Chelsea's trip to Salzburg at the end of the month will decide which team reaches the last 16.

07:24 PM

Milan's dangerman

Rafael Leao, who is coveted by Chelsea, already has four goals and six assists this season. His battle with Reece James tonight will be fascinating.

Rafael Leao - Claudio Villa/AC Milan
Rafael Leao - Claudio Villa/AC Milan

07:22 PM

Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

The other game in this group was an early kick-off. There are just over 10 minutes remaining in Austria, where the home side lead through a penalty from Noah Okafor. If it stays like that, Salzburg will go top of the group, at least for a couple of hours.

07:05 PM

Analysis from Matt Law at Stamford Bridge

Kalidou Koulibaly has been given his first start under new head coach Graham Potter against what is familiar opposition for him in AC Milan. Koulibaly is preferred to Marc Cucurella, who is back from injury and on the substitutes' bench. But the Italian connection has not worked out for midfielder Jorginho, who has dropped down to the bench with Ruben Loftus-Cheek coming in to replace him.

06:55 PM

Koulibaly starts

Kalidou Koulibaly, who spent eight years in Serie A with Napoli, starts for the first time under Graham Potter tonight. Potter was full of praise for his attitude in the pre-match press conference.

I’ve been really impressed with him. As a person, he is honest, understands his situation in terms of having to wait a bit to play, which every player will say they are not so happy with. Then it’s how you respond and his response has been fantastic.

Read more...

06:52 PM

Team news

Graham Potter makes two changes to the Chelsea side that won at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Jorginho and Kai Havertz are replaced by Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, which should mean a switch to a back three. There was some doubt about the fitness of Jorginho and Havertz, though they are both on the bench.

Milan make three changes, all enforced. Sergino Dest, Pierre Kalulu and Rade Krunic replace the injured trio of Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Chelsea (possible 3-4-2-1) Kepa; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell;  Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang.
Substitutes: Bettinelli, Mendy, Jorginho, Pulisic, Chalobah, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1) Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Toure; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud.
Substitutes: Mirante, Jungdal, Brahim Diaz, Rebic, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Gala, Coubis.

Referee Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

06:32 PM

Good evening

And welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of Chelsea v Milan at Stamford Bridge. This is a heavyweight clash between the current world champions and the reigning Italian champions, but Chelsea have no time to take in the grandeur of the occasion. After a poor start, one point from two games, they are bottom of what we thought would be a relatively comfortable group. Milan are top, having drawn away to Salzburg and beaten Dinamo Zagreb.

Tonight’s match is a chance for Chelsea to say hello to a couple of old friends, with Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori likely to start. There may also be a future Chelsea star in the Milan side, as they are reportedly very keen on the exciting Portuguese winger Rafael Leao.

The last time these teams met in a competitive match (the Russian Railways Cup doesn’t count) Leao was four months old and none of us had heard of Roman Abramovich. On 26 October 1999, Dennis Wise scored a memorable equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the San Siro, probably the most famous goal of his Chelsea career.

Back then, the Champions League was an adventure for Chelsea; now it is an every-year occurrence. But it remains fresh and new for their coach Graham Potter - and for tonight’s opponents. Milan may be Champions League royalty, having won the competition seven times, but this is only their second appearance since 2013-14. After a fallow period, they are well and truly back. As they hope to show tonight.

Kick off is at 8pm.

