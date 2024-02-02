Chelsea v Wolves: Pick of the stats

Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 10 home league games against Wolves (W6 D4), since a 2-1 loss in March 1979.

Following their 2-1 win at Molineux on 24 December, Wolves are looking to complete a league double over Chelsea for the first time since 1974-75.

Wolves beat Brentford 4-1 in their most recent Premier League game in London, ending a 14-game winless run in the capital (D3 L11). They last won consecutive away league games against London sides in January/February 2022, the first one of which was at Brentford.

Chelsea have won their past four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 22 at Stamford Bridge (D9 L9). They last won more consecutively at home between February and July 2020 (six).

Wolves have kept just two clean sheets in their past 27 Premier League away games, beating Everton 1-0 in August and drawing 0-0 at Brighton in their last away match. They not recorded consecutive shutouts on the road since January 2022, the first of which was at Brighton.