Chelsea v Wolves: match preview

  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
Chelsea were stunned by Everton’s and Jordan Pickford’s heroics last time out and will be desperate to return to winning ways as both Arsenal and Tottenham still could overhaul them in the top-four race. Granted, for Spurs to have a realistic chance they will need to beat Liverpool on Saturday so Chelsea should be fine, but the wheels could still fall off with the sale of the club still in limbo. Fortunately their chances of staying third until the season’s end are boosted by facing Wolves. No goals in a run of three defeats suggests Bruno Lage’s side have somewhat checked out on the campaign and may be looking forward to a hard-earned rest. Thomas Tuchel will be in the mood to give them anything but. Graham Searles

Saturday 3pm

Venue Stamford Bridge

Last season Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Referee Peter Bankes

This season G11 Y51 R2 4.81 cards/game

Odds H 1-3 A 10-1 D 4-1

CHELSEA

Subs from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Christensen, Saúl, Barkley, Lukaku, Werner, Vale, Ziyech, Jorginho

Doubtful Barkley (illness), Christensen (illness), Jorginho (knock)

Injured Chilwell (knee, Aug), Hudson-Odoi (calf, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y58 R1

Form LWLWDL

Leading scorer Mount 10

WOLVES

Subs from Ruddy, Gomes, Campbell, Silva, Mosquera, Cundle, Chiquinho, Marçal, Hoever, Trincão

Doubtful None

Injured Kilman (foot, unknown), Podence (foot, unknown), Semedo (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y58 R2

Form WLWLLL

Leading scorer Jiménez 6

