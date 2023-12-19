Chelsea v Newcastle LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups as Christopher Nkunku on the bench

Chelsea host Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both Premier League teams look to secure their place in the final four.

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s manager, will be keen to succeed after a slow start to the season has left his side 10th in the table. Winning a trophy, such as the league cup, would ease some of the pressure on the manager and show that he is taking the Blues in a positive direction. Chelsea reached the last eight after wins over Brighton and Blackburn Rovers yet this match will be their most difficult test.

Like Pochettino, the next step for Eddie Howe and Newcastle’s development is to win some silverware. The Magpies came close last season but were defeated in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester United. This year, the North East team have dumped both Manchester clubs, City and United, out of the competition and look in decent form to, at least, repeat their feat of reaching the final.

Follow all the action from tonight’s clash below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Chelsea host Newcastle in the Carabao Cup with kick off at 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Newcastle won the last Premier League meeting 4-1 back in November

Winner at Stamford Bridge advances into League Cup semi-finals

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Jackson, Palmer.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Livramento; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Team news! Chelsea vs Newcastle

19:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Enzo Fernandez returns to Chelsea’s midfield and Sven Botman is back in the heart of Newcastle’s defence.

Chelsea v Newcastle odds and prediction

18:50 , Luke Baker

Odds

Chelsea win 9/11

Draw 2/1

Newcastle win 3/1

Prediction

Chelsea seem to be developing some decent form under Mauricio Pochettino who will be targeting silverware to ease the pressure on his team. With home advantage they will be a real threat to Newcastle who have developed a tendency to knock out strong Premier League teams during this League Cup run. The sides seem evenly matched and this one may come down to a penalty shootout.

Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle (Chelsea to win on penalties).

Will we see Christopher Nkunku?

18:40 , Luke Baker

That’s the question on the lips of Chelsea fans this evening. They’ve waited patiently to see their £52m man since his pre-season injury.

He underwent knee surgery at the start of August after picking up the issue in pre-season and a lot of Blues supporters are pinning their hopes on Nkunku to solve their attacking woes.

The 26-year-old signed from RB Leipzig in the summer and he’s made 10 France appearances in his career. Whether he lines up as the centre forward in the ‘Nicolas Jackson’ role or a bit deeper remains to be seen.

He was on the bench in the weekend win over Sheffield United but wasn’t brought on by Mauricio Pochettino. Could tonight be the night? Team news will be in about 20 minutes.

(Chelsea FC/Getty)

Early Newcastle team news

18:30 , Luke Baker

Eddie Howe is considering starting Newcastle defender Sven Botman after he made a substitute appearance in the win over Fulham.

Alexander Isak has a minor groin problem that will likely keep him out of the game while Joelinton and Fabian Schar have undergone scans for recent knocks though the manager thinks they will be fine. Harvey Barnes is still out for four or five weeks.

Predicted line-up

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Wilson, Hall

Early Chelsea team news

18:20 , Luke Baker

Mauricio Pochettino is dealing with a lot of injuries in his squad. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez remains out as does captain Reece James though both are recovering.

Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell are not fit while Romeo Lavia and Noni Madueke have returned to training. Christopher Nkunku could feature for the Blues after his long absence.

Predicted line-up

Chelsea XI: Bettinelli; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Broja

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle and how can I watch it?

18:10 , Luke Baker

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle?

Chelsea vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 19 December at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

18:00 , Luke Baker

A blockbuster Carabao Cup quarter-final takes place on Tuesday evening as Chelsea host Newcastle United. A less than stellar Premier League campaign for Mauricio Pochettino’s side can be overshadowed by a strong cup run and some possible silverware but first the Blues must defeat last season’s runners-up.

Chelsea reached the last eight after wins over Brighton and Blackburn Rovers yet this match will be their most difficult test. Newcastle hammered the London side 4-1 in the league back in November and will be confident of claiming another victory this time out.

Eddie Howe’s team, though weakened by injuries to a big chunk of the squad, defeated Fulham 3-0 at the weekend and have responded well from their Champions League exit.

So far in the League Cup they have beaten Manchester City and Manchester United and if they go on to lift the trophy this year they will have done it the hard way.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final:

Chelsea vs Newcastle

17:45 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Chelsea vs Newcastle this evening. Both sides are trying to book their spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Stick with us for full live coverage from Stamford Bridge.