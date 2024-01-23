Is Chelsea v Middlesbrough on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Carabao Cup online tonight

Chelsea and Middlesbrough will hope to book their place at Wembley (Action Images via Reuters)

The Carabao Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Middlesbrough remains nicely balanced ahead of the second leg.

The Championship side secured a slender 1-0 advantage in their home half of the tie and will be eyeing a trip to Wembley.

But Chelsea will be confident of progressing to the final after a good recent run of home form, with Mauricio Pochettino’s bloated squad beginning to show signs of gelling.

A late February date with either Fulham or Liverpool awaits the winner.

When is Chelsea vs Middlesbrough?

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 23 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka both returned to action for Chelsea against Fulham, and may again be involved here. Axel Disasi could start at right-back in the absence of Reece James and Malo Gusto, while Christopher Nkunku remains absent with a hip issue.

Isaiah Jones (hamstring) and Jonny Howson, who suffered a knock ahead of the weekend draw with Rotherham, are doubts for Middlesbrough, though may be pressed into duty given a number of key absentees. Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath is definitely unavailable to Michael Carrick, and recent signings Finn Azaz and Luke Ayling are cup-tied.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Badiashile, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Broja, Sterling.

Middlesbrough XI: Glover; Van den Berg, Fry, Clark; Jones, Barlaser, Howson, Engel; Rogers, Hackney; Forss.

Prediction

Chelsea progress to the final. Chelsea 3-1 Middlesbrough (3-2 agg.)