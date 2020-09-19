Chelsea v Liverpool: match preview

This is the first big test for Chelsea after their summer spend. While Liverpool’s defence looked shaky in last weekend’s 4-3 win over Leeds, the champions remain the team to beat. Liverpool have the benefit of stability and have boosted the mood around Anfield after signing Thiago Alcântara from Bayern Munich. But Chelsea flashed in victory over Brighton on Monday, with Timo Werner impressing on his debut, and Frank Lampard will be keen to outthink Jürgen Klopp after last season’s touchline spat. Jacob Steinberg
Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Stamford Bridge
Last season Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2
Referee Paul Tierney
This season n/a
Odds H 9-4 A 11-9 D 13-5
CHELSEA
Subs from Caballero, Alonso, Rüdiger, Emerson, Tomori, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi
Doubtful None
Injured Chilwell (heel, 26 Sep), Pulisic (hamstring, 26 Sep), Silva (match fitness, 26 Sep), Ziyech (knee, (26 Sep), Gilmour (knee, 17 Oct)
Suspended None
Discipline Y0 R0
Form W
Top scorers James, Jorginho, Zouma 1
LIVERPOOL
Subs from Adrián, Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Williams, Milner, Keïta, Grujic, Jones, Shaqiri, Wilson, Elliott, Minamino, Brewster, Origi
Doubtful None
Injured Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee, Oct)
Suspended None
Discipline Y1 R0
Form W
Top scorer Salah 3