Chelsea v Liverpool: match preview

This is the first big test for Chelsea after their summer spend. While Liverpool’s defence looked shaky in last weekend’s 4-3 win over Leeds, the champions remain the team to beat. Liverpool have the benefit of stability and have boosted the mood around Anfield after signing Thiago Alcântara from Bayern Munich. But Chelsea flashed in victory over Brighton on Monday, with Timo Werner impressing on his debut, and Frank Lampard will be keen to outthink Jürgen Klopp after last season’s touchline spat. Jacob Steinberg

Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Stamford Bridge

Last season Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2

Referee Paul Tierney

This season n/a

Odds H 9-4 A 11-9 D 13-5

CHELSEA

Subs from Caballero, Alonso, Rüdiger, Emerson, Tomori, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Doubtful None

Injured Chilwell (heel, 26 Sep), Pulisic (hamstring, 26 Sep), Silva (match fitness, 26 Sep), Ziyech (knee, (26 Sep), Gilmour (knee, 17 Oct)

Suspended None

Discipline Y0 R0

Form W

Top scorers James, Jorginho, Zouma 1

LIVERPOOL

Subs from Adrián, Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Williams, Milner, Keïta, Grujic, Jones, Shaqiri, Wilson, Elliott, Minamino, Brewster, Origi

Doubtful None

Injured Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee, Oct)

Suspended None

Discipline Y1 R0

Form W

Top scorer Salah 3