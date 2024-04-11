Chelsea v Everton: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Monday's game between Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League home games against Everton (W15 D13) since a 1-0 loss in November 1994. It is their longest unbeaten home run against a side in their top-flight history.

Following their 2-0 win at Goodison Park in December, Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 1978-79.

Chelsea have both scored and conceded at least twice in each of their last seven matches in all competitions. In English football history, no top-flight side has ever done so in eight consecutive games before.

Everton’s 1-0 win against Burnley last time out ended a 13-game winless run in the Premier League. Each of their last five league wins have been to nil, with the Toffees failing to win any of their last 12 when conceding at least once (D4 L8).

Cole Palmer has been involved in 25 goals in his last 22 Premier League games, scoring 16 and assisting nine. One more assist would see him become the first Chelsea player to register double figures for both goals and assists in his first Premier League season with the club.