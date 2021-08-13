Chelsea v Crystal Palace: match preview

How lovely it is to see everyone’s favourite midfield marauder (except Manchester United fans, maybe), Patrick Vieira, back in the Premier League where he belongs and at the tiller of Crystal Palace. Vieira has quite the task on his hands in the short and long term. A trip to Champions League winners Chelsea is a very tough task for a first assignment and bettering Roy Hodgson’s consistency will be even tougher. The extra minutes played in the Super Cup might soften Thomas Tuchel’s side up a little but the quality the German has at his disposal should overpower Palace in the end. Graham Searles

Saturday 3pm

Venue Stamford Bridge

Last season Chelsea 4 Crystal Palace 0

Referee Jon Moss

Last season G25 Y65 R3 2.72 cards/game

Odds H 3-10 A 13-1 D 5-1

CHELSEA

Subs from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Zouma, Emerson, Abraham, Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Kovacic, Lukaku, James

Doubtful None

Injured Ziyech (shoulder, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y50 R3 (last season)

Leading scorer Jorginho 7 (last season)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Subs from xnamex, xnamex, xnamex, xnamex, xnamex, xnamex, xnamex, xnamex, xnamex, xnamex, xnamex

Doubtful xnamex (xreasonx), xnamex (xreasonx)

Injured Eze (achilles, unknown), Olise (back, unknown), Ferguson (achilles, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y55 R2 (last season)

Leading scorer Zaha 11 (last season)