Is Chelsea v Brentford on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Premier League

Chelsea take on Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea take on Brentford in the Premier League’s early-kick off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford go into the game unbeaten in their last three matches, having scored six goals while conceding just once.

Chelsea might have let a two-goal lead slip against Arsenal last weekend but will want to bounce back against a side that has beaten them in the last two meetings between the clubs at Stamford Bridge.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have not won at home since their 3-0 win over Luton in August.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest football betting odds and tips here.

When is it?

The Premier League match is on Saturday 28 October at 12.30pm BST at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Chelsea vs Brentford will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 which can be streamed via the Discovery+ app with coverage starting at 11am BST.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Nicolas Jackson could return to the Chelsea starting line-up, while Reece James is expected to remain on the bench.

Chelsea have an extensive injury list with Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana all sidelined.

Brentford will be without Rico Henry, Keane Lewis-Potter, Shandon Baptiste, Ivan Toney, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Joshua Dasilva.

Odds

Chelsea 4/7

Draw 23/10

Brentford 4/1

Prediction

Chelsea will build on their draw against Arsenal and should be able to win the game for a timely boost against Thomas Frank’s solid outfit. Chelsea 2-1 Brentford.