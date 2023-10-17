Chelsea unlock space for Stamford Bridge stadium expansion with £80m land purchase

Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions, left, beside Stamford Bridge (PA)

Chelsea have won a battle to buy a significant portion of land next door to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth around £80m.

The move opens up the possibility of the club staying at their west London ground – Chelsea’s home since 1905 – and redeveloping the current 40,000-seater stadium, rather than finding a new site, as the owners seek to deliver a major upgrade which competes with leading Premier League venues.

The club will buy 2.4 acres of the site, which sits between the stadium’s West Stand and Fulham Broadway underground station, from Stoll, a charity which provides housing for veterans. Stoll’s board of trustees consulted with residents of the building, Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions, before making the decision to accept Chelsea’s bid among a dozen on the table.

Chelsea approached Stoll six years ago while under the ownership of Roman Abramovic as they drew up plans for a new stadium. Those plans fell through when Abramovic was forced to sell the club over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, and Stoll put the land up for sale as it sought much-needed funding.

New owner Todd Boehly and the Clearlake consortium resurrected Chelsea’s interest this year and the purchase has now been approved, paving the way for a potential expansion of Stamford Bridge which could see the stadium demolished and rebuilt with the pitch rotated 90 degrees to run west to east.

The club had originally proposed to buy only a small part of the land (marked in red, below) but negotiated a larger share (blue).

Chelsea increased their footprint during negotiations for the land (Stoll)

However, Chelsea have still not ruled out relocating to a new site. If they do stay at Stamford Bridge, the club would need to either groundshare with neighbours Fulham at Craven Cottage, or move into Wembley or Twickenham while the work was undertaken.

Stoll will retain a portion of the land at the southern end where it will retain 20 flats, and a leaseback deal will ensure residents do not have to move out immediately. The charity says it will invest the funds in new housing for veterans.