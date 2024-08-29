Chelsea trying to sell Raheem Sterling to Arsenal to hijack Juventus’ move for Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho

Chelsea FC are pushing Raheem Sterling (29) towards the exit so they can numerically replace him with Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho (24), according to a report this Thursday from RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins. Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresco made no mystery of his intent to not rely on the former Manchester City winger for the current Premier League season.

According to Hawkins, Chelsea may not be done in this summer transfer window of theirs with the Blues keeping a watchful eye on Sancho’s situation. Chelsea would be keen to sell Raheem Sterling to their red London rivals, Arsenal, to fund their pursuit of Sancho.

The Manchester United winger is reportedly in talks with Juventus over personal terms with both clubs having found an agreement for the 24-year-old’s season-long loan move to Italy. Sancho has also reportedly exchanged already with Juventus head coach Thiago Motto. The Serie A giants need reinforcements in the wake of Federico Chiesa’s transfer to Liverpool.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval