Chelsea transfer strategy hit after Premier League agrees amortisation cap

Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Chelsea’s transfer strategy has been undermined after Premier League shareholders voted to cap amortisation at five years.

Contract amortisation – an accounting practice of gradually writing off the initial cost of a player over the course of their contract – was on the agenda when clubs meet on Tuesday and they agreed for the Premier League to fall in line with Uefa on the issue.

Related: Mauricio Pochettino eyes top striker as Chelsea look to transfer market again

Chelsea’s owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, have looked to spread the cost of transfers across up to eight years. It is understand, though, that they backed the change. A motion needs the support of 14 clubs to be passed.

A relief for Chelsea is that the new policy was not backdated to last summer. There was so little support for such a move that it was not put to a vote. Chelsea spent more than £400m on signings then and broke the British transfer record when they bought Moisés Caicedo from Brighton for £115m.

Boehly and Clearlake have handed out eight-year deals since buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich. That has allowed them to spread payments for transfers over a long period, which helps from a financial fair play perspective. But Uefa closed the loophole last summer, with clubs restricted to amortising deals over five years under its rules.

It remains possible to hand out longer deals but Chelsea would be expected to adjust amortisation if they were in European competition.

The move was not backdated by Uefa. Chelsea subsequently bought Caicedo, giving the midfielder an eight-year deal. The league’s profit and sustainability rules permit clubs to make a loss of £105m over a three-year period, with adjustments made for Covid.

Chelsea posted a loss of £121m in their most recent accounts and are being investigated by the league and the FA after reporting that “incomplete financial information” had been submitted during Abramovich’s tenure. Uefa has fined the club £8.6m over the admission.