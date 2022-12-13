Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Joao Felix decision, shock Mount exit talk, Moukoko latest

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea could use their developing injury crisis to mount a significant offensive on the January transfer market.

Armando Broja recently added his name to the Blues’ long treatment list with Youssoufa Moukoko already identified as a potential replacement at Stamford Bridge.

A new forward may well be Graham Potter’s biggest target with Joao Felix another key name touted to be on the move when the transfer window opens.

However, Chelsea must watch out for incoming bids too as Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante attract admirers.

Here is your latest update of Chelsea transfer news and rumours...

Joao Felix

Chelsea have joined Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in taking a look at Felix.

The Portuguese striker appears to be up for grabs after so far failing to reach his potential and falling out with Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, who want over £100million for a January sale according to 90min.

It is reported that Chelsea, among others, have decided that a loan deal is more suitable - but Atleti want to hold out for a big permanent transfer fee.

Mason Mount

(Getty Images)

Juventus have emerged as contenders to sign academy product Mount, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues midfielder’s contract expires in 18 months and talks over an extension have been shelved due to the World Cup.

CalcioMercatoWeb claim Juve are so keen on signing Mount, they would let Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie go to make room in their budget.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Chelsea are one of several European giants tracking Borussia Dortmund striker Moukoko.

Having made his World Cup debut last month, the 18-year-old has a huge bullseye on his back in the transfer market given his contract is up in the summer.

Dortmund are frantically trying to tie him down but Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella details how Broja’s injury could force Chelsea into action, with the ability to sign a pre-contract agreement in the New Year.