Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Hakim Ziyech involved in Raphinha deal as Blues suffer Ousmane Dembele blow

Chelsea are still waiting to get life under Todd Boehly up and running with some action in the transfer window.

There is work to be done on and off the pitch, with the Blues looking for a new sporting director after it was confirmed that Marina Granovskaia has left her role.

For Thomas Tuchel, his focus will be on urging the club to push on with their summer business, particularly with Romelu Lukaku on the verge of completing a return to Inter Milan on loan.

That will almost certainly lead to reinforcements being brought in by Chelsea up front, while there is also a real need to strengthen at the back after a couple of key departures.

Here is your latest update of Chelsea transfer news and rumours...

Raphinha

Hakim Ziyech may well play a surprise role in Chelsea’s attempts to bring Raphinha to Stamford Bridge.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues could include Ziyech in a potential swap deal as Leeds are believed to be extremely interested in the winger.

It’s claimed that would be a more appealing offer than just a lump sum in the region of £55million, as he would provide an ideal replacement for Raphinha.

Chelsea are certainly not the only club interested in the Brazilian, with rivals Arsenal and Tottenham also particularly keen.

Ousmane Dembele

With his contract at Barcelona expiring in a week, Ousmane Dembele has reportedly told the club he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

That would be a blow to Chelsea, who saw the Frenchman as a potential option this summer, especially as it appeared that he would be available on a free transfer.

However, Cadena SER reports that Dembele would prefer to stay at Barcelona, though the club remain unwilling to match his demands.

Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are interested in a move for Matthijs de Ligt as they look to bolster their options at centre-back.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen gone, at least one replacement is a priority and according to Sky Sports, De Ligt is a name near the top of the Blues’ shortlist.

He would not come cheap though - the 22-year-old has a release clause of £103million and Juventus would expect a fee close to that figure.