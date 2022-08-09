Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Fofana hope, Aubameyang talks, De Jong compromise

Chelsea are set for a very busy final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

Players in almost every position are being linked with the Blues at this stage, amid a clear-out that will lead to the likes of Timo Werner and Malang Sarr departing.

In defence, Wesley Fofana is the prime target although a right wing-back is also on Thomas Tuchel’s agenda.

Frenkie de Jong remains an option in midfield, should he decide to leave Barcelona, with club teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also a player of interest to the Blues.

Here is your latest update of Chelsea transfer news and rumours...

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea hope to knock down Leicester’s price tag for Fofana amid the Foxes’ cash-flow problems.

The Independent report on one of Fofana or James Maddison, rated at £80million and £60m respectively, likely having to be sold by Leicester due to financial problems inside their owners’ duty-free business - because of the pandemic.

Thomas Tuchel is said to want to bid again for the French centre-back with a gap of £10m between the two clubs’ valuations.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Will either of these players end up at Stamford Bridge? (Getty Images)

With Werner heading to RB Leizpig, Chelsea are ready to step up their bid for Barcelona’s Aubameyang.

The Catalans have reportedly been unable to register any new players for LaLiga while still suffering a shortfall in the division’s wage cap.

Barcelona, say the Telegraph, will hold talks with Chelsea this week as they look to sell either Aubameyang or Memphis Depay. Coach Xavi ideally wants to keep Aubameyang but his hands may be tied if the Blues are serious.

Frenkie de Jong

Speaking of Barcelona, De Jong has told teammates he prefers a move to Chelsea over Manchester United, report Mundo Deportivo.

After Joan Laporta stated that he wants to keep the Dutchman, The Athletic report on the club threatening legal action over his demand for deferred salary payments.

Chelsea could be about to step in at the ideal time then, with an apparent desire to pay off the unpaid wages as part of their bid to sign De Jong.